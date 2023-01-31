Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
The Devastating Impacts of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Gun Range on the Communities NearbyChristopher ShanksCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Related
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Check out Rob Gronkowski's hilarious response to Tom Brady's 2nd retirement
Tom Brady is retiring, again, for good this time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made his announcement via social media, with a heartfelt video message on the shores of some dune-filled beach, a short-but-sweet thank you to all who impacted his legendary 23-year NFL career. Reactions have obviously been flying...
Watch Patrick Mahomes Greet Daughter Sterling on the Field After AFC Championship Game Win
Patrick Mahomes was cheered on by wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months Patrick Mahomes had the joy of celebrating his AFC Championship game win with his little girl. Following the Kansas City Chief's win, which puts them in Super Bowl LVII, the quarterback was celebrated by wife Brittany Mahomes, with a sweet Instagram Reel. The Kansas City Current co-owner showed the NFL star greeting her and daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, mid-game. Brittany and Sterling can be seen cheering him on through the game, with the mom of...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Breaking: Sean Payton Accepts NFL Head Coaching Position
Sean Payton is back. The former New Orleans Saints head coach has accepted a new position in the NFL. Payton is set to become the next head coach in Denver. The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett during the 2022 season. Payton will be his successor. The coveted football coach inherits ...
‘The Rock’ Shouts Out Travis Kelce for Post-Game Quote
The Chiefs tight end called the Cincinnati mayor a ‘jabroni’ after the team’s win.
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
NBC Sports
Trevor Lawrence replaces Patrick Mahomes on Pro Bowl roster
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the latest replacement added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster. The NFL announced that Lawrence will take the place of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes because Mahomes will be going to the Super Bowl. It’s the first time Lawrence has been named a Pro Bowler.
TMZ.com
Comedian Gary Owen Wants Joe Burrow To Sleep With His Relatives, 'He's The Best'
Bengals super fan Gary Owen REALLY loves Joe Burrow ... so much so, that the comedian tells TMZ Sports he'd be thrilled if the Cincinnati quarterback ever wanted to hook up with his family members!!. Let's be honest -- the thought of relatives getting freaky in the sheets is enough...
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Tom Brady Says He's 'Looking Forward' to Becoming an NFL Analyst 'Whenever That Time Comes'
The NFL star said he's "really looking to learn" when he eventually moves to the broadcast booth Tom Brady is looking toward the future. During Monday's episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL star revealed his thoughts on graduating to the broadcast booth after retirement during a conversation with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith. Smith, 55, told Brady that fans will "celebrate" him "no matter what" when he finally retires for good, and that his future career as an NFL...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster just misses earning $1 million incentive during AFC title game win
There were two somber notes amidst JuJu Smith-Schuster's first AFC Championship Game victory. A knee injury sidelined the veteran receiver for the second half of the Chiefs' 23-20 over the Bengals. Adding insult to injury was the fact that it prevented Smith-Schuster from earning a $1 million incentive as part of the one-year deal he signed this past offseason.
Tom Brady Shares Photos of Gisele Bündchen, His Family and Teammates from His 23 Seasons in the NFL
The 45-year-old legendary quarterback announced Wednesday morning that he was retiring "for good" Tom Brady is remembering those who have supported him throughout his 23 seasons in the NFL. The 45-year-old legendary quarterback, who announced his retirement Wednesday morning, shared numerous photos of his family, friends, coaches, fellow athletes, as well as many celebratory moments on his Instagram account. "I love my family, I love my teammates, I love my friends, I love my coaches, I love football, I love you all," he wrote alongside the video of his...
Bears trade back with Raiders to acquire impressive haul in new mock draft
The Bears are sitting pretty atop the 2023 NFL draft, where they’re not looking to select a quarterback. That gives them plenty of leverage, especially as there are a number of teams desperate to find their franchise quarterback. GM Ryan Poles should have no shortage of suitors for that...
A Bengals fan is being called out for lying about Chiefs fans breaking into his car in KC
A Cincinnati Bengals fan is getting called out by Chiefs fans for lying about their car getting broken into in Kansas City. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs battled in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. The Bengals were victorious last year to make it to Super Bowl 56, and were looking to make it two trips to the big game in a row. After a week of trash talk from the Bengals and even the mayor of Cincinnati, the Chiefs silenced the noise by picking up the 23-20 win.
Brittany Mahomes went back to trash-talking mode after Chiefs’ win
Brittany Mahomes is reverting to her old ways. Mahomes did some talking via social media leading up to and following the AFC Championship Game. First, Brittany fired back at the mayor of Cincinnati, calling his barb towards Patrick Mahomes “weak & embarrassing.” Then after her husband’s Chiefs beat the Bengals, Mahomes tweeted some more. “Cancun... The post Brittany Mahomes went back to trash-talking mode after Chiefs’ win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Facing Criticism For Tuesday's AFC Pro Bowl Quarterbacks Announcement
All three of the original AFC quarterbacks selected to the Pro Bowl — the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow — have now been replaced. The three were initially chosen by fans, players and coaches to compete in a series of ...
NBC Sports
Eli Apple: I want to go anywhere I’m wanted
Cornerback Eli Apple will once again be an unrestricted free agent next month. He may or may not return to the Bengals after playing the last two years with the franchise. He’s enjoyed the most productive seasons of his career since 2021, starting 30 games for the franchise. In 2022, he recorded 49 tackles and eight passes defensed.
Patrick Mahomes just put a nail in the Bengals fan conspiracy coffin
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put to rest the talk of the Joseph Ossai penalty in the AFC Championship Game shouldn’t have counted. The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal after a clutch run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But during the run, Mahome had already gained the first down on third-and-four, but when he stepped well out of bounds, he was shoved by Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai. That earned the defender an unnecessary roughness penalty and gave the Chiefs 15 more yards to get into easy field goal range.
Cowboys ‘Blow It Up’? McCarthy Play-Calling for His Job?
Will Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy be on the hot seat come the start of the 2023 season?
Comments / 0