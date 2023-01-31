ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KSNT News

Why a rare, wild chicken is stirring controversy in Kansas

TOPEKA, (KSNT)- The lesser prairie chicken, a declining animal found in parts of Western Kansas, is stirring up a heated debate over government overreach. It’s even prompted Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach to threaten legal action over the latest move from U.S. officials. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services is listing the rare wild chicken as […]
flatlandkc.org

Kansas Encourages Rural Housing With Massive Influx of Funds

Projects Help House Rural Kansans Who Might Otherwise Fall Through the Cracks. Linda Underwood was faced with finding a new, affordable home in Atchison, Kansas, on a fixed retirement income. Her quandary coincided with the opening of the 1913 Apartments, a 17-unit apartment in Atchison’s historic, downtown YMCA. The...
Kansas Reflector

A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.

The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita Eagle

‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family

Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
KAKE TV

Treasurer says over $500 million left unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Treasurer’s Office says there are millions of dollars left unclaimed. Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson says the state office currently holds more than 500 million in unclaimed property for Kansans. “Our office currently holds more than $500...
KCTV 5

Kansans urged to apply for additional assistance as KERA closes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been encouraged to apply for additional aid as the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program closes. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that about a year and a half after the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program launched, it has now closed. It said more than $290 million was handed out to give relief to more than 82,000 Kansans and more than 11,000 homes and service providers. It noted that the move prevented evictions and provided vital services to more than 32,000 homes.
KAKE TV

Speeding ticket fines may increase in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met today in Topeka to discuss a potential increase in penalties for speeding cars going 30 miles per hour or higher over the speed limit. The proposed changes would make going 30 MPH or more over the speed limit a $500 fine instead of the current $195. There will be an additional $20 for every mile per hour over.
Kansas Reflector

Flat tax would have catastrophic consequences for Kansans. We’ve already seen it happen.

Even with the damage of Sam Brownback’s failed tax “experiment” visible in the rear-view mirror, the Kansas Chamber and others have begun pushing for a “flat” (one-rate) income tax, significantly benefiting wealthy individuals and large multinational corporations at the expense of working-class Kansans. Perhaps they think people have forgotten that the 2012 Brownback tax experiment […] The post Flat tax would have catastrophic consequences for Kansans. We’ve already seen it happen. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
a-z-animals.com

5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Kansas (And Where to See Fossils Today)

5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Kansas (And Where to See Fossils Today) While Kansas is known for being an incredibly flat state. Yet, it does have an interesting history filled with prehistoric mammals, a sea that covered it in hundreds of feet of water, and even dinosaurs. While the dinosaurs that lived in Kansas weren’t among the largest or most dangerous, they were still interesting.
agupdate.com

Young Kansas sheep, cattle rancher shares stops, starts and success

Building a cattle and sheep herd from scratch, a young Kansas rancher doesn’t take time to compare himself to those who’ve been in the business for decades. Brandon Zenger, 27, who operates Mill Creek Livestock, is having fun learning the ropes with a small commercial Black Angus and SimAngus cattle herd of 20 head and three sheep breeds totaling 120 head on his farm near Narka, Kansas.
Salina Post

KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs

The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
