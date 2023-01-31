Read full article on original website
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
Anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in Kansas Legislature are political bullying tactic, activists say
TOPEKA — The Kansas GOP is testing the waters with new legislation meant to discredit the LGBTQ community, activists say, with bills seeking to criminalize gender-affirming care and drag show performances for children, and a revised ban on transgender athletes. House Bill 2238, a new form of the “fairness...
Why a rare, wild chicken is stirring controversy in Kansas
TOPEKA, (KSNT)- The lesser prairie chicken, a declining animal found in parts of Western Kansas, is stirring up a heated debate over government overreach. It’s even prompted Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach to threaten legal action over the latest move from U.S. officials. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services is listing the rare wild chicken as […]
flatlandkc.org
Kansas Encourages Rural Housing With Massive Influx of Funds
Projects Help House Rural Kansans Who Might Otherwise Fall Through the Cracks. Linda Underwood was faced with finding a new, affordable home in Atchison, Kansas, on a fixed retirement income. Her quandary coincided with the opening of the 1913 Apartments, a 17-unit apartment in Atchison’s historic, downtown YMCA. The...
kmuw.org
Kansas foster care monitor called a success in first year with room for improvement
TOPEKA, Kansas — Stacy Crow was a foster parent trying to adopt a child she was caring for. But her effort to give that child a forever family ran into maddening complications — questions raised about why a child kept falling that were sorted out with a doctor’s exam that revealed a crooked spine.
sumnernewscow.com
Kansas legislature is looking into making medical use of marijuana legal
By James Jordan, Sumner Newscow – Kansas could join other states in legalizing the medical use of marijuana, but it may or may not happen this legislative session. Governor Laura Kelley called for its legalization in her State of the State speech as the session began last week. She...
kcur.org
A $1.8 billion semiconductor plant is planned for Wichita through another Kansas megaproject deal
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas has struck a deal with a Wichita company to build a $1.8 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant, but it hinges on the company securing federal money by later this year. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Thursday a deal with Integra Technologies to build the plant...
kcur.org
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
HAYS, Kansas — Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
Kansas to OK secret incentives deal for $1 billion-plus megaproject in Wichita, sources say
The State Finance Council will meet at 4 p.m. to discuss an incentives package.
KMBC.com
Callers still experiencing wait times, disconnection with Kansas labor department phone lines
TOPEKA, Kan. — Nearly three years after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that caused a surge in unemployment claims, the Kansas Department of Labor continues to resolve claim concerns as it undergoes a nearly $44 million modernization of its systems. If people are not able to get through,...
Kansas AG to sue Biden administration over lesser prairie chicken protections
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to sue the Biden administration over a rule that lists lesser prairie chickens as a threatened species.
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita Eagle
‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family
Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
KAKE TV
Treasurer says over $500 million left unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Treasurer’s Office says there are millions of dollars left unclaimed. Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson says the state office currently holds more than 500 million in unclaimed property for Kansans. “Our office currently holds more than $500...
KCTV 5
Kansans urged to apply for additional assistance as KERA closes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been encouraged to apply for additional aid as the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program closes. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that about a year and a half after the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program launched, it has now closed. It said more than $290 million was handed out to give relief to more than 82,000 Kansans and more than 11,000 homes and service providers. It noted that the move prevented evictions and provided vital services to more than 32,000 homes.
KAKE TV
Speeding ticket fines may increase in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met today in Topeka to discuss a potential increase in penalties for speeding cars going 30 miles per hour or higher over the speed limit. The proposed changes would make going 30 MPH or more over the speed limit a $500 fine instead of the current $195. There will be an additional $20 for every mile per hour over.
Flat tax would have catastrophic consequences for Kansans. We’ve already seen it happen.
Even with the damage of Sam Brownback’s failed tax “experiment” visible in the rear-view mirror, the Kansas Chamber and others have begun pushing for a “flat” (one-rate) income tax, significantly benefiting wealthy individuals and large multinational corporations at the expense of working-class Kansans. Perhaps they think people have forgotten that the 2012 Brownback tax experiment […] The post Flat tax would have catastrophic consequences for Kansans. We’ve already seen it happen. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
a-z-animals.com
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Kansas (And Where to See Fossils Today)
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Kansas (And Where to See Fossils Today) While Kansas is known for being an incredibly flat state. Yet, it does have an interesting history filled with prehistoric mammals, a sea that covered it in hundreds of feet of water, and even dinosaurs. While the dinosaurs that lived in Kansas weren’t among the largest or most dangerous, they were still interesting.
agupdate.com
Young Kansas sheep, cattle rancher shares stops, starts and success
Building a cattle and sheep herd from scratch, a young Kansas rancher doesn’t take time to compare himself to those who’ve been in the business for decades. Brandon Zenger, 27, who operates Mill Creek Livestock, is having fun learning the ropes with a small commercial Black Angus and SimAngus cattle herd of 20 head and three sheep breeds totaling 120 head on his farm near Narka, Kansas.
KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs
The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
Governor announces semiconductor manufacturing plant coming to Wichita, creating 2,000 jobs
Governor Kelly has announced Integra Technologies is bringing a semiconductor manufacturing plant to Wichita that will create at least 2,000 jobs.
Comments / 0