dailyhodl.com
Binance Partners With Mastercard for Prepaid Crypto Cards in New Push for Adoption
Crypto giant Binance is teaming up with financial titan Mastercard to launch the “Binance Card” in Brazil. In a new announcement, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, says it is committed to growing a relationship between traditional financial services and crypto. “Binance Card is...
CoinTelegraph
Neon Link announces limited presale of NEON token that will power a thousand blockchain games
After a year of development and innovation in blockchain gaming technology, GameFi pioneer company, Neon Link, is opening the presale of its native NEON coin that will cover all the transactions within its ecosystem. London, England, Feb. 2, 2023 — Neon Link, a blockchain gaming company building a technologically robust...
u.today
Crypto Exchange Kraken Leaving Abu Dhabi
According to a recent report by Bloomberg, prominent cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has decided to leave the Abu Dhabi market. Scaling back its operations in the MENA region appears to be one of its cost-cutting measures. Transactions in Dirham, the official currency of the United Arab Emirates, are no longer available....
CoinTelegraph
Kraken shuts down Abu Dhabi office, suspends support for AED
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has closed its office in Abu Dhabi less than 12 months after receiving regulatory approval to operate in the region. According to a Feb. 2 report from Bloomberg, Kraken shut down its Abu Dhabi office, laying off roughly eight people on the team focused on the Middle East and North Africa, or MENA. The exchange had been licensed to offer services in the Abu Dhabi international financial center and Abu Dhabi Global Market since April 2022 — prior to the market downturn affecting many crypto firms.
dailyhodl.com
Polygon (MATIC) Killer? Top Analyst Says One Layer-2 May Have Legs To Become Dominant Ethereum Scaling Solution
A popular crypto analyst thinks one layer-2 project could take out Polygon (MATIC) and become the dominant Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution. The semi-anonymous host of InvestAnswers known as “James” says Arbitrum will dominate the scaling market in a new video appearance on Crypto Banter, a YouTube channel with 599,000 subscribers.
CoinTelegraph
BonqDAO protocol suffers $120M loss after oracle hack
A small decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) has suffered a rather sizeable smart contract exploit, leading to an estimated $120 million being stolen from its protocol. BonqDAO told its Twitter followers on Feb. 1 that its Bonq protocol was exposed to an oracle hack that allowed the exploiter to manipulate the price of the AllianceBlock (ALBT) token.
