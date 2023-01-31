ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Binance Partners With Mastercard for Prepaid Crypto Cards in New Push for Adoption

Crypto giant Binance is teaming up with financial titan Mastercard to launch the “Binance Card” in Brazil. In a new announcement, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, says it is committed to growing a relationship between traditional financial services and crypto. “Binance Card is...
u.today

Crypto Exchange Kraken Leaving Abu Dhabi

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, prominent cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has decided to leave the Abu Dhabi market. Scaling back its operations in the MENA region appears to be one of its cost-cutting measures. Transactions in Dirham, the official currency of the United Arab Emirates, are no longer available....
CoinTelegraph

Kraken shuts down Abu Dhabi office, suspends support for AED

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has closed its office in Abu Dhabi less than 12 months after receiving regulatory approval to operate in the region. According to a Feb. 2 report from Bloomberg, Kraken shut down its Abu Dhabi office, laying off roughly eight people on the team focused on the Middle East and North Africa, or MENA. The exchange had been licensed to offer services in the Abu Dhabi international financial center and Abu Dhabi Global Market since April 2022 — prior to the market downturn affecting many crypto firms.
CoinTelegraph

BonqDAO protocol suffers $120M loss after oracle hack

A small decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) has suffered a rather sizeable smart contract exploit, leading to an estimated $120 million being stolen from its protocol. BonqDAO told its Twitter followers on Feb. 1 that its Bonq protocol was exposed to an oracle hack that allowed the exploiter to manipulate the price of the AllianceBlock (ALBT) token.

