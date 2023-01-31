A speeding apartment dweller was arrested on a notorious cut-thru route in The Villages. Kayla Nichole Ramos, 36, who lives in the Lake Sumter Apartments on County Road 466 at Cherry Lake Road, was driving a black Jeep SUV at 8:23 a.m. Monday on Chula Vista Avenue at Amarillo Place when she was caught on radar traveling at 41 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Traffic and speeding on Chula Vista Avenue has been a source of anxiety for Villagers for many years.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO