Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Volusia County
One person died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Volusia County Thursday morning, troopers said.
1 dead, 4 injured in rollover crash on I-95 in Volusia County, troopers say
A woman was killed and four other people were injured Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on I-95 north near U.S. Highway 1 in Ormond Beach.
FHP: Woman dead after Volusia County crash on interstate ramp
A crash on Interstate 95 North Thursday morning left one person dead and multiple people hurt. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the exit ramp to U.S. Route 1 in Ormond Beach.
Intense video shows Flagler deputy revive man experiencing possible overdose behind the wheel
A Flagler County sheriff’s deputy is being hailed a hero for helping to resuscitate a man who possibly overdosed. The man was allegedly driving recklessly down U.S. 1 and passed Deputy Stogdan on his way home from work. The driver then crashed into the back of another vehicle, deputies said.
Deputies: Man, woman tried to spray-paint stolen semi truck in Flagler County
Deputies in Flagler County said a man and a woman were arrested after they were caught trying to spray paint a stolen semi-trailer.
Pilot hospitalized after home-built airplane crashes into tree in Volusia County
A pilot was hurt and taken to a hospital after a small home-built airplane crashed into a wooded area in Volusia County.
2 big crashes cause traffic nightmare on I-4 and State Road 429
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two big crashes shut down lanes of major roads on Thursday morning, causing big problems for commuters. In Orange County, a crash shut down the westbound lanes early Thursday morning in Orlando at Central Florida Parkway. Traffic is getting by on the left-hand shoulder. A second crash...
Speeding apartment dweller arrested on notorious cut-thru route in The Villages
A speeding apartment dweller was arrested on a notorious cut-thru route in The Villages. Kayla Nichole Ramos, 36, who lives in the Lake Sumter Apartments on County Road 466 at Cherry Lake Road, was driving a black Jeep SUV at 8:23 a.m. Monday on Chula Vista Avenue at Amarillo Place when she was caught on radar traveling at 41 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Traffic and speeding on Chula Vista Avenue has been a source of anxiety for Villagers for many years.
Crash with overturned septic tanker truck shuts down part of I-4 for hours
A section of I-4 in Osceola County has reopened after a rollover crash Wednesday morning.
78-year-old pilot seriously injured after home-built airplane crashes in Volusia County, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A pilot suffered serious injuries after a small, home-built airplane he was flying crashed in a wooded area in Volusia County, deputies said. According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. near a home in the 1400 block of Maytown Road in Oak Hill.
1 injured after multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in Seminole County on Wednesday temporarily shut down all eastbound lanes, otherwise bringing traffic speeds down a notch once lanes began to reopen, according to FL511. Troopers said the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of...
Deputies: Teen caught going 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Over the weekend, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office caught a teen driving more than 100 mph on a busy interstate. Yes, you read that right. The 16-year-old was driving 132 mph on Interstate 4 when he was pulled over. And they were...
‘Very real danger:’ 16-year-old clocked at 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A speeding crackdown on Interstate 4 over the weekend included a citation for a teenager going 132 mph, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office tweeted Monday that more than 20 drivers were stopped for speeding on I-4 over a 2.5-hour period.
Oviedo police searching for man accused of depositing fraudulent check at bank
OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo police are searching for a man accused of depositing a fraudulent check at a Chase Bank two weeks ago. According to police, the man deposited the check into a Chase Bank account using a victim’s personal information on Jan. 19. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX...
More charges filed in case of Seminole student with special needs abused on bus, district says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Additional charges have been filed in Seminole County in the case of a school bus driver accused of abusing a student with special needs and a bus monitor who investigators say saw it happen but did not report it, according to a district spokesperson. In...
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man on a motorcycle was killed Tuesday morning in a crash with a sedan in Marion County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on NW 100th Avenue near County Road 329 in Reddick, FHP said. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery...
3 people found dead inside Kissimmee home in suspected murder-suicide identified
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released the names of three people who were found dead Tuesday night inside a home in Kissimmee, possibly the result of a murder-suicide. OCSO said Laura Jean Tedder, 57, and her son, 11-year-old Walter Sterling Tedder, were found dead inside the home,...
Small aircraft crashes near Oak Hill flight park in Volusia County, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A small aircraft has crashed in a rural part of Volusia County, authorities said. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 1420 Maytown Rd. in Oak Hill following reports of an aircraft crash with injuries. The address is located across the street from the Blue Ridge Flight Park, though it was not immediately known if the aircraft was departing or arriving at the flight park or simply flying through the area.
