February fun from the West Michigan Tourist Association

While January normally proves to be one of the coldest and snowiest months of the year, February is shaping up to be just that this year which means the West Michigan Tourist Association wants you to bundle up and have some fun.

If you're looking to get yourself into the Valentine's Day spirit, Robinette's is hosting their 11th Annual Love, Wine & Chocolate event. You can enjoy a wine tasting, take home a wine glass and enjoy a chocolate snack bar. Tickets are $18 per person.

Looking to spend the weekend on ice, Downtown Holland is hosting their Holland on Ice Festival. The festival will feature lots of ice sculptures that have been transformed using 300-pound blocks of ice. There will also be frozen games made of ice, ice sculpture photos and discounts at participating stores.

If you're looking to mix it up with your friends, head to the Great Escape Room in Downtown Grand Rapids. There are a number of interactive escape rooms with different level puzzles to solve in an hour. It's a great team exercise with family and friends.