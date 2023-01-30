Read full article on original website
ednc.org
Teacher vacancies in North Carolina increase dramatically, but there’s a catch
Teacher attrition was down in North Carolina’s public schools for the 2021-22 school year, according to a new report from the state Department of Public Instruction (DPI). At the same time, teacher vacancies went up dramatically. But there is a caveat: a vacancy doesn’t mean there is nobody in the position.
ednc.org
Superintendent Truitt unveils new plan for low-performing schools
On Thursday at the State Board of Education meeting, state Superintendent Catherine Truitt presented a new structure that she hopes will help the state Department of Public Instruction (DPI) better assist low-performing schools. Before she started, she emphasized that while schools may have been designated low performing, that doesn’t necessarily...
ednc.org
Report finds infant-toddler child care crisis costs North Carolina $3.5 billion annually
A report released this week found the annual cost of the infant-toddler child care crisis is $122 billion nationwide. In North Carolina alone, the cost is $3.5 billion. , a national bipartisan nonprofit organization of business executives, presented its report at a congressional briefing that included a panel discussion in Washington, D.C. on February 2.
