Lynn Gnadt
2d ago
Lousy report. it was like listening to a general nationwide weather report. NWA wasn't even mentioned. I thought this was supposed to be a local report.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Big Warm-up on the Way
Winter weather has finally wound down across Arkansas, however, any roads that stay wet overnight with freeze as temperatures fall into the 20s. High pressure will bring sunny to partly cloudy skies through Monday with a warming trend expected. High Friday will top out in the low to mid 40s reaching the mid to upper 60s by Monday.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Our ice storm gradually comes to an end Thursday
Today is starting with a high chance of Freezing Rain in Central and much of South Arkansas with most places are starting off at or below 32° this morning. North AR is well below freezing with much lighter to no precipitation in places. The threat of Freezing Rain will...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Freezing Rain today and tonight with a transition to sleet
Another round of icy weather is coming today and will carry through tomorrow morning. This will likely start as freezing rain in South Arkansas this morning and then move into Central Arkansas during the afternoon hours. Then, it will transition to more of a sleet mix in Central Arkansas around Midnight and in the overnight hours. South Arkansas will continue to get mostly freezing rain. North Arkansas will see little precipitation in the form of light sleet and some light snow.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Icy Weather Wraps Up Thursday
ICE STORM WARNING continues through Thursday morning as another round of freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet at times, moves across the state. The most significant impacts will likely be south of US 64 through central Arkansas and southward to US 278 where .2 to.3″ of ice accumulation is possible. Dangerous driving conditions and scattered power outages will be possible with the heaviest icing from around 11pm through around 4am. Temperatures are expected to be rising above freezing by mid mid morning through early afternoon.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Final round of winter weather
OVERNIGHT: Wintry precipitation tapers off tonight with cold conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s for lows with a northeasterly wind 5-10mph making it feel closer to 20°F. WEDNESDAY: Freezing rain and sleet are possible late Wednesday afternoon and continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures will hover...
KATV
More than 67,000 power outages across Arkansas on Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Story updated at 9:51 a.m.:. The number of Arkansans without power has reached a staggering 67,325 people. The power outage number is more than 30,000 Thursday morning, the majority of power outages is in the southern region of Arkansas. James Bryant over on Twitter is...
Thousands of Arkansans without power during ice storm
This week’s ice storm left thousands of Arkansas customers without electricity Thursday morning.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Ice Storm Warning extended until noon Thursday
A third round of wintry weather is likely later Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning after a first round dropped sleet & freezing rain Monday night and a more potent second round adding ice Tuesday afternoon.
Next round of frozen weather could destroy trees
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's something we have seen with this winter weather and it could be worse with this next round of storms. Freezing rain could damage trees and power lines. It's already happening here in Arkansas. As more ice builds up on tree limbs, it eventually makes...
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas on Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for one last round of wintry weather this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of northern Arkansas until noon on Thursday. The counties include:. Baxter, Ark. Benton, Ark. Boone, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Fulton, Ark. Izard, Ark. Madison, Ark. Marion,...
5newsonline.com
Ice is coming to Arkansas tonight, what's the chance for power outages?
ARKANSAS, USA — Just one more round to go of winter weather for this week, but this one may pack the biggest punch of ice to parts of southern and central Arkansas. How much ice will fall where you live? (scroll down for power outages forecast) Tap HERE for...
ozarkradionews.com
Several Roads Still Closed Due to Winter Weather: Wednesday Road Closure Update
With another bout of winter weather taking us into February, many roads are still closed within the listening area. Those who are making their morning commutes should be aware of not only the slick and dangerous conditions on the roadway, but also of certain road closures. Information in road closures...
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
ARDOT provides update on Arkansas road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State officials in Arkansas say keeping the roads clear is their top priority as the state braces for a third round of ice storms while still recovering from the first two. Tuesday night’s winter storm left roads across east Arkansas covered in a thick sheet of ice. Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesperson […]
KATV
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
5newsonline.com
How much ice is coming Wednesday night?
ARKANSAS, USA — After two storms already with a mix of ice and sleet, one more storm will hit Arkansas this week with possible heavy freezing rain. Expect the ice to begin to cross in from Oklahoma to Arkansas by 4-6PM Wednesday. Freezing rain will last much of the night. (scroll down for power outage forecast)
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: More freezing rain expected Tuesday into Wednesday
Ingredients necessary for a significant icing event are in place and it looks like most of Arkansas will be coated in a glaze of ice at some point this week.
KHBS
Road crews in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley give update on conditions
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas road crews have continued to treat streets and highways while seeing a final round of sleet and freezing rain in the River Valley. The Arkansas Department of Transportation's focus has shifted primarily to the River Valley and central Arkansas. Sebastian County:. Sebastian County officials...
Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States
"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
ksmu.org
Wintry mix of precipitation continues to cause hazards for drivers, pedestrians
A winter storm warning is in effect until midnight Monday night, January 30, for these counties in the KSMU listening area: Barry, Christian, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Stone and Taney and until 6 p.m. in northern Arkansas. A winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight in Greene, Lawrence, Newton and...
