Arkansas State

Lynn Gnadt
2d ago

Lousy report. it was like listening to a general nationwide weather report. NWA wasn't even mentioned. I thought this was supposed to be a local report.

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Big Warm-up on the Way

Winter weather has finally wound down across Arkansas, however, any roads that stay wet overnight with freeze as temperatures fall into the 20s. High pressure will bring sunny to partly cloudy skies through Monday with a warming trend expected. High Friday will top out in the low to mid 40s reaching the mid to upper 60s by Monday.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Freezing Rain today and tonight with a transition to sleet

Another round of icy weather is coming today and will carry through tomorrow morning. This will likely start as freezing rain in South Arkansas this morning and then move into Central Arkansas during the afternoon hours. Then, it will transition to more of a sleet mix in Central Arkansas around Midnight and in the overnight hours. South Arkansas will continue to get mostly freezing rain. North Arkansas will see little precipitation in the form of light sleet and some light snow.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Icy Weather Wraps Up Thursday

ICE STORM WARNING continues through Thursday morning as another round of freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet at times, moves across the state. The most significant impacts will likely be south of US 64 through central Arkansas and southward to US 278 where .2 to.3″ of ice accumulation is possible. Dangerous driving conditions and scattered power outages will be possible with the heaviest icing from around 11pm through around 4am. Temperatures are expected to be rising above freezing by mid mid morning through early afternoon.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Final round of winter weather

OVERNIGHT: Wintry precipitation tapers off tonight with cold conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s for lows with a northeasterly wind 5-10mph making it feel closer to 20°F. WEDNESDAY: Freezing rain and sleet are possible late Wednesday afternoon and continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures will hover...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

More than 67,000 power outages across Arkansas on Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Story updated at 9:51 a.m.:. The number of Arkansans without power has reached a staggering 67,325 people. The power outage number is more than 30,000 Thursday morning, the majority of power outages is in the southern region of Arkansas. James Bryant over on Twitter is...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Next round of frozen weather could destroy trees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's something we have seen with this winter weather and it could be worse with this next round of storms. Freezing rain could damage trees and power lines. It's already happening here in Arkansas. As more ice builds up on tree limbs, it eventually makes...
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

ARDOT provides update on Arkansas road conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State officials in Arkansas say keeping the roads clear is their top priority as the state braces for a third round of ice storms while still recovering from the first two. Tuesday night’s winter storm left roads across east Arkansas covered in a thick sheet of ice. Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesperson […]
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

How much ice is coming Wednesday night?

ARKANSAS, USA — After two storms already with a mix of ice and sleet, one more storm will hit Arkansas this week with possible heavy freezing rain. Expect the ice to begin to cross in from Oklahoma to Arkansas by 4-6PM Wednesday. Freezing rain will last much of the night. (scroll down for power outage forecast)
ARKANSAS STATE
Cheddar News

Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States

"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
TEXAS STATE

