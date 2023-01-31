Thursday, a body was seen in the Mohawk River, and some thought it could have been missing teen Samantha Humphrey, but her mom seems to think otherwise. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO