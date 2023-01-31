Read full article on original website
Fatal pedestrian-train accident in Dutchess County
DOVER – A pedestrian was struck and killed by Metro-North commuter train 910 around 6:36 a.m. on Wednesday, an MTA spokesman said. The incident involving the southbound train occurred on the Harlem Line near Dover Furnace Road between the Wassaic and Harlem Valley stations. MTA Police were investigating. and...
Overturned garbage truck snarls traffic on Route 17 in Goshen
State police say an overturned garbage truck closed two eastbound lanes and two lanes westbound on Route 17 in Goshen in the area of Exit 123 for Routes 6 and 17M.
Report of possible body prompts huge response along Mohawk River
Nothing has been found after dozens of police officers rushed to a park along the Mohawk River on Thursday, for a report of a body floating in the water. The center of activity seemed to be at Blatnick Park, just east of the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna. An employee of the lab said they thought they saw a body floating in the water.
Ex-Lovers Attack Each Other Using Cars, Engine Oil, Fists In Hudson Valley, Police Say
Two ex-lovers are facing charges after attacking each other in a Hudson Valley incident that kept escalating in violence as it went on, police said. The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 26, around 11:50 p.m., when officers in Putnam County responded to a parking lot of a closed business in …
Schenectady man arrested for drug sales while on supervised leave
A man from Schenectady has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs while he was on release. Prince Cooper, 36, was arrested on multiple charges for dealing narcotics in Saratoga Springs. Cooper was already was on federal supervised leave for conspiracy to distribute narcotics. He was arraigned, and placed in the...
Traffic stop leads to gun arrest for Orange County man
A Middletown man was arrested on Tuesday following a traffic stop for allegedly possessing a stolen gun and fleeing. Nkosi Callender, 32, faces multiple charges.
Doyle arrested again in Saugerties
SAUGERTIES – A Saugerties man who was arrested last year on a burglary charge, has been arrested again by the same police agency on another burglary charge. Saugerties Police arrested Matthew Doyle, 40, for allegedly breaking into a Malden Turnpike house some time between September 2 and 4, 2022.
Person fatally struck by Metro-North train in Dutchess County
Wassaic Branch service between Wassaic and Harlem Valley-Wingdale had to be replaced by buses for several hours this morning during the investigation.
Car crashes into front of Loudonville liquor store
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into the front of a liquor store in Loudonville on Wednesday. Just after 6 p.m., police said an older man mistook the brake pedal for the gas pedal, and the front of his car caused damage to Anthony’s Wine and Spirits. There was […]
Catskill man accused of stealing $1k from AutoZone
Saugerties Police have arrested the man they believe stole over $1,000 in merchandise from AutoZone back in October.
Off-duty Hudson crews credited with saving house
A group of off-duty first responders from Hudson is being credited with saving a house that caught fire on Monday morning.
Ambulance service sells off license, leaving Cohoes with uncertain coverage, hefty bill
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — Cohoes Mayor William Keeler addressing several issues and changes during his State of the City address, including ambulance concerns. "Nationwide ambulance response times have grown longer in the post-COVID era for many reasons" said Cohoes Mayor (D) William Keeler "rarely the fault of the ambulance company, the Capital Region including Cohoes is no exception."
Police investigate fatal car crash after chase in Albany County
State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened on Wednesday in Knox that claimed the life of a Cohoes man. The fatality happened after a car chase involving police. Jason Benn, 49, was taken to Albany Medical Center for injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.
Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to ‘Rumors’ of Floating Body
Thursday, a body was seen in the Mohawk River, and some thought it could have been missing teen Samantha Humphrey, but her mom seems to think otherwise. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.
Troy road shut down after car crashes into pole
Part of Oakwood Avenue in Troy was closed on Thursday, after a crash. A car hit a power pole after the driver suffered a medical issue, said police. The road closure affects Oakwood between Middleburgh and Frear Park Road, while National Grid makes repairs. The driver was taken to the...
Catskill man found with illegal drugs during traffic stop
The passenger was found to be in possession of large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.
Former teacher who recorded colleagues in bathroom headed to prison
Albany County, N.Y. (News10)-A former middle school teacher who pleaded guilty to secretly recording his colleagues while they used a staff bathroom is now headed to prison. But that’s not the end of legal trouble for Patrick Morgan or the school district. While he sat in Albany County Court with his head and eyes hung down, […]
