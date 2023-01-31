ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catskill, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal pedestrian-train accident in Dutchess County

DOVER – A pedestrian was struck and killed by Metro-North commuter train 910 around 6:36 a.m. on Wednesday, an MTA spokesman said. The incident involving the southbound train occurred on the Harlem Line near Dover Furnace Road between the Wassaic and Harlem Valley stations. MTA Police were investigating. and...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Person Struck, Killed By MTA Train In Dover Plains

One person was killed after being struck by a Metro-North train in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 near Dover Furnace Road in Dover Plains on Metro-North's Harlem Wassaic Branch. An individual who made contact with a train is deceased,...
DOVER PLAINS, NY
WNYT

Report of possible body prompts huge response along Mohawk River

Nothing has been found after dozens of police officers rushed to a park along the Mohawk River on Thursday, for a report of a body floating in the water. The center of activity seemed to be at Blatnick Park, just east of the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna. An employee of the lab said they thought they saw a body floating in the water.
NISKAYUNA, NY
WRGB

Police, say no body found in Mohawk River after tip to police

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police say they are investigating a report of a body in the Mohawk River. The initial tip was of a body possibly floating in the river in the area of Blatnick Park in Niskayuna. Police crews were on the scene searching while State Police...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady man arrested for drug sales while on supervised leave

A man from Schenectady has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs while he was on release. Prince Cooper, 36, was arrested on multiple charges for dealing narcotics in Saratoga Springs. Cooper was already was on federal supervised leave for conspiracy to distribute narcotics. He was arraigned, and placed in the...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Doyle arrested again in Saugerties

SAUGERTIES – A Saugerties man who was arrested last year on a burglary charge, has been arrested again by the same police agency on another burglary charge. Saugerties Police arrested Matthew Doyle, 40, for allegedly breaking into a Malden Turnpike house some time between September 2 and 4, 2022.
SAUGERTIES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Car crashes into front of Loudonville liquor store

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into the front of a liquor store in Loudonville on Wednesday. Just after 6 p.m., police said an older man mistook the brake pedal for the gas pedal, and the front of his car caused damage to Anthony’s Wine and Spirits. There was […]
LOUDONVILLE, NY
WRGB

Ambulance service sells off license, leaving Cohoes with uncertain coverage, hefty bill

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — Cohoes Mayor William Keeler addressing several issues and changes during his State of the City address, including ambulance concerns. "Nationwide ambulance response times have grown longer in the post-COVID era for many reasons" said Cohoes Mayor (D) William Keeler "rarely the fault of the ambulance company, the Capital Region including Cohoes is no exception."
COHOES, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to ‘Rumors’ of Floating Body

Thursday, a body was seen in the Mohawk River, and some thought it could have been missing teen Samantha Humphrey, but her mom seems to think otherwise. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Troy road shut down after car crashes into pole

Part of Oakwood Avenue in Troy was closed on Thursday, after a crash. A car hit a power pole after the driver suffered a medical issue, said police. The road closure affects Oakwood between Middleburgh and Frear Park Road, while National Grid makes repairs. The driver was taken to the...
TROY, NY

