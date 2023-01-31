POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health (DBCH) is again partnering with the Dutchess County SPCA to host a free rabies vaccination clinic for pets on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Dutchess County SPCA located at 636 Violet Ave in Hyde Park from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. This clinic is open to dogs, cats, and domestic ferrets three months of age and older. Pre-registration is required and open now. Residents can register at DCSPCA.org or by calling the DCSPCA at 845-452-7722 extension 425.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO