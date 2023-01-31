Read full article on original website
Fatal pedestrian-train accident in Dutchess County
DOVER – A pedestrian was struck and killed by Metro-North commuter train 910 around 6:36 a.m. on Wednesday, an MTA spokesman said. The incident involving the southbound train occurred on the Harlem Line near Dover Furnace Road between the Wassaic and Harlem Valley stations. MTA Police were investigating. and...
OSI unveils West of Hudson Greenway Trails Vision Plan
NEW YORK – The Open Space Institute has unveiled a plan to develop a multi-use trail network connecting the Hudson Valley’s network of scenic trails, diverse communities, and renown green spaces. The visioning effort would develop a trail network that would span more than 250 miles and connect...
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run
MOUNT KISCO – Westchester County Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the vehicle that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian at the intersection of Main and Boltis streets in Mount Kisco. The incident occurred at 5:49 p.m. Sunday when a dark-colored SUV turned left from Main...
Firefighters return to battle second fire in Arlington Wednesday (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – On Wednesday afternoon the Arlington Fire Department was recalled to the site of Wednesday morning’s pre-dawn four-alarm fire that destroyed at least two Main Street buildings and damaged others. According to fire officials, outside contractors were working in the rear of the damaged buildings,...
Montefiore Nyack offering Narcan training
NYACK – The Recovery Center of Montefiore Nyack Hospital is hosting a free Narcan training open to the public on Wednesday, February 22 at 7 p.m. at their office at 312 Route 59 in Nyack. Participants will learn about substance use disorders and treatment options, how to administer Narcan, and receive a Narcan kit.
Fatal crash on I-84 in Town of Wallkill
WALLKILL – A Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania woman was killed in a two-car crash on Interstate 84 in the Town of Wallkill, State Police said. The afternoon accident on January 29 claimed the life of Sarah Williams, according to troopers. Police said preliminary investigation determined a 2020 Acura RDX and...
Early morning fire destroys pizza place and neighboring buildings (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A heavy fire at a Main Street pizza place in Arlington put several fire departments to work on Wednesday morning minutes after 2 a.m. The blaze destroyed a pizza place and a neighboring three-story building with multiple apartments. Dutchess County 911 received a call from...
Rondout Bank gets new board chairman
KINGSTON – The Board of Trustees of Rondout Savings Bank announced the appointment of Dennis Larios as its new chairman beginning in 2023. This year marks Larios’s 25th year as a bank trustee. He was chair of the Finance Committee for many years and chaired several other committees throughout his tenure.
Pan African flag raised in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – In honor of Black History Month, the Pan African flag was raised on Wednesday, February 1 at the foot of Broadway in the City of Newburgh. City Councilman Omari Shakur first brought the idea to the council noting it represents the rebirth of the city. “We’re coming...
Newburgh ShotSpotter alerts for person wounded by gunfire
NEWBURGH – City of Newburgh Police are investigating the latest incident of gun violence. A ShotSpotter activation alerted them to shots fired in the Washington and Federal Street area in the early evening on Wednesday. At about the same time, a gunshot victim was brought by a personal vehicle...
Pine Bush business nationally recognized for excellence
PINE BUSH – East Coast Industrial Services of Pine Bush was recognized last week at the National Pavement Expo in Charlotte, North Carolina as the recipient of the 2023 Award for Excellence in Power Sweeping. East Coast Industrial Services is a family owned and operated business located in Pine...
Classical American Homes Preservation Trust appoints new president
NEW YORK – The Board of Directors of the Classical American Homes Preservation Trust (CAHPT) is pleased to name Benjamin Prosky as its new President. With an endowment of about $100 million, the nonprofit is poised to expand its impact by providing direct support to architectural and land preservation work in addition to sponsoring investigative and research opportunities through scholarships, grants, residencies, and artisan apprenticeships.
Ole Savannah restaurateur to open new kitchen and bar in Uptown
KINGSTON – Dave Amato, owner of the popular Ole Savannah restaurant in Kingston, and his team are bringing a new offering to Uptown Kingston. Expected to open in early Spring, Brickmen Kitchen + Bar will be located at 47 North Front Street, the site of the former Boitson’s Restaurant.
Eastdale Village welcomes fine dining Asian restaurant
POUGHKEEPSIE – As construction continues at Poughkeepsie’s first mixed-use development of its kind, Eastdale Village is excited to announce the addition of Tomo Asian Fusion, a spinoff concept by Chef Tomo Lin from Mr. Sushi & Grill in Middletown, NY. Since opening its doors in Middletown, NY in...
Howells Fire Company to host blood drive
HOWELLS – The Howells Fire Company #1 will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, February 28th from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Howells Firehouse located at 26 Elm Street in Howells. The blood drive is being held in honor of Past Chief John Stephens. Past Chief Stephens...
South Blooming Grove mayor breaks silence
SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE – South Blooming Grove Mayor George Kalaj has been criticized of late for missing a number of village board meetings and he explained his reasons in a wide ranging exclusive interview with Mid-Hudson News. Critics have blasted the mayor for missing those sessions, but he assured...
Dutchess County to offer free rabies clinic
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health (DBCH) is again partnering with the Dutchess County SPCA to host a free rabies vaccination clinic for pets on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Dutchess County SPCA located at 636 Violet Ave in Hyde Park from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. This clinic is open to dogs, cats, and domestic ferrets three months of age and older. Pre-registration is required and open now. Residents can register at DCSPCA.org or by calling the DCSPCA at 845-452-7722 extension 425.
Beacon residents arrested in Putnam County after violent domestic dispute
CARMEL – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has arrested Jaznia McCrae and Naije Perrette, both 23-year-old Beacon residents after the two were involved in a violent domestic incident in Philipstown on January 26 at approximately 11:50 p.m. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville said the two began fighting...
America’s shortest parade returns to Pawling
VILLAGE OF PAWLING – Preparations are underway for the return of “America’s shortest Parade” for the seventh year in the Village of Pawling. The February 18th party which includes a parade route of 223 feet on Broad Street is slated to have hundreds of marchers representing various organizations, Irish step dancers, and a free concert by The Nerds. A DJ will kick off the festivities near O’Connor’s Pub on Broad Street at 11:00 a.m. and the parade steps off at 1:00 p.m.
