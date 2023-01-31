Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 20:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Lowland flooding will continue for several more days. The bayou will continue to slowly fall and flood problems will decrease and end. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 17.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 17.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Panola, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 22:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: Panola; Shelby The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Sabine River At Logansport affecting De Soto, Panola and Shelby Counties. For the Sabine River...including Mineola, Hawkins, Gladewater, Longview, Beckville, Logansport...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River At Logansport. * WHEN...From Friday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the boat ramp on the Texas side and lowland flooding into Logansport, Louisiana public park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 25.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 28.9 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.9 feet on 03/08/1992. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for De Soto by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 22:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: De Soto The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Sabine River At Logansport affecting De Soto, Panola and Shelby Counties. For the Sabine River...including Mineola, Hawkins, Gladewater, Longview, Beckville, Logansport...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River At Logansport. * WHEN...From Friday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the boat ramp on the Texas side and lowland flooding into Logansport, Louisiana public park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 25.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 28.9 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.9 feet on 03/08/1992. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 915 PM CST. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Panola; Rusk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Gregg, Rusk, Panola and Harrison Counties. For the Sabine River...including Mineola, Hawkins, Gladewater, Longview, Beckville, Logansport...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO LATE MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Beckville. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. In addition, oil field operations in and near the floodplain will be affected and steps should be taken to secure petroleum equipment. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 23.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Saturday morning to a crest of 26.3 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Caldwell, Grant, La Salle, Winn by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 830 PM CST. Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; La Salle; Winn The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle affecting La Salle, Grant, Caldwell and Winn Parishes. For the Little River Of Louisiana...including Rochelle...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with some camps and recreational areas facing flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 31.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of 32.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 32.8 feet on 12/04/1969. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Cass, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 20:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 830 PM CST. Target Area: Cass; Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Cass and Marion Counties. For the Black Cypress Bayou...including Jefferson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Lowland flooding will affect mainly timber resources. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
