Effective: 2023-02-04 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 915 PM CST. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Panola; Rusk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Gregg, Rusk, Panola and Harrison Counties. For the Sabine River...including Mineola, Hawkins, Gladewater, Longview, Beckville, Logansport...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO LATE MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Beckville. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. In addition, oil field operations in and near the floodplain will be affected and steps should be taken to secure petroleum equipment. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 23.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Saturday morning to a crest of 26.3 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GREGG COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO