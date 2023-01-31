Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Smith, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 915 PM CST. Target Area: Smith; Wood The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties. For the Sabine River...including Mineola, Hawkins, Gladewater, Longview, Beckville, Logansport...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Mineola. * WHEN...From Friday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Expect flooding of low river bottoms with secondary roadways along with picnic and recreational areas becoming inundated as well. Ranchers should move cattle and equipment to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Thursday the stage was 9.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 15.9 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 915 PM CST. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Panola; Rusk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Gregg, Rusk, Panola and Harrison Counties. For the Sabine River...including Mineola, Hawkins, Gladewater, Longview, Beckville, Logansport...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO LATE MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Beckville. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. In addition, oil field operations in and near the floodplain will be affected and steps should be taken to secure petroleum equipment. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 23.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Saturday morning to a crest of 26.3 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 21:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 930 PM CST. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Nacogdoches, Angelina and Cherokee Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 165.0 feet, Expect flooding to continue for several days with the majority of the gravel access roadway flooded. Boaters and four wheel-operators should use caution traversing both upstream and downstream on the Angelina River as currents can become swift and turbulent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 163.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Thursday was 163.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 164.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise to 164.4 feet Tuesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Panola, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 22:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: Panola; Shelby The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Sabine River At Logansport affecting De Soto, Panola and Shelby Counties. For the Sabine River...including Mineola, Hawkins, Gladewater, Longview, Beckville, Logansport...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River At Logansport. * WHEN...From Friday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the boat ramp on the Texas side and lowland flooding into Logansport, Louisiana public park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 25.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 28.9 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.9 feet on 03/08/1992. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 21:15:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 915 PM CST. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing affecting Nacogdoches and Rusk Counties. For the East Fork Angelina River...including Cushing...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CST Thursday was 15.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Gregg by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 11:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 04:09:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1115 AM CST. Target Area: Gregg The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County. For the Rabbit Creek...including Kilgore...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rabbit Creek At Kilgore. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Expect flooded trails and a private boat launch. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CST Thursday was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.6 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.6 feet on 03/24/1973. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Cass, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 11:04:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 11:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1115 AM CST. Target Area: Cass; Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass Counties. For the Black Cypress Bayou...including Jefferson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Lowland flooding will affect mainly timber resources. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 13.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Thursday was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.1 feet on 04/16/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
