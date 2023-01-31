Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 20:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 20:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 830 PM CST. Target Area: Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas...Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster and Columbia Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9 feet early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Cass, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 20:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 830 PM CST. Target Area: Cass; Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Cass and Marion Counties. For the Black Cypress Bayou...including Jefferson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Lowland flooding will affect mainly timber resources. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Caddo, De Soto by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 20:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 815 PM CST. Target Area: Caddo; De Soto The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Cypress Bayou At Wallace Lake affecting De Soto and Caddo Parishes. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Cypress Bayou At Wallace Lake. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 151.0 feet, High water will overflow and result in some significant flooding on some secondary roadways around the Southern Kingston Road area. Livestock near the lake should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 151.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 151.5 feet. - Forecast...The lake is expected to crest around 155 feet on Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 151.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 151.6 feet on 12/10/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 915 PM CST. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Panola; Rusk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Gregg, Rusk, Panola and Harrison Counties. For the Sabine River...including Mineola, Hawkins, Gladewater, Longview, Beckville, Logansport...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO LATE MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Beckville. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. In addition, oil field operations in and near the floodplain will be affected and steps should be taken to secure petroleum equipment. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 23.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Saturday morning to a crest of 26.3 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 20:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Lowland flooding will continue for several more days. The bayou will continue to slowly fall and flood problems will decrease and end. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 17.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 17.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 01:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor future forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through this afternoon * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low- water crossings also may become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy rainfall will continue today across portions of the Four State Region. Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches with isolated higher amounts will be possible through late this afternoon. This additional rainfall will quickly run off and generate new rises on area waterways, and possibly result in additional flooding. Soils remain very saturated in the wake of extensive heavy rains that have fallen over the last week, with many creeks, bayous, and lakes rising to near or in excess of flood stage.
