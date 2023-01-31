ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers should the Packers trade the... The post Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
RadarOnline

Eagles Offensive Lineman Josh Sills INDICTED On Rape & Kidnapping Charges Days Before He's Set To Play In Super Bowl

A player for the Philadelphia Eagles has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges just days before he is set to play in the Super Bowl next weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.Josh Sills, a 25-year-old offensive lineman for the NFL team, was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges on Wednesday in connection to an alleged incident that took place in Guernsey County, Ohio, on December 5, 2019.According to newly released court documents, Sills "engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will."Prosecutors in the case also argued Sills “did engage in sexual conduct” with one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
BUFFALO, NY
RadarOnline

Tom Brady's Teammates Turned Him Into The Locker Room Laughingstock During Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Months Before Second Retirement

Tom Brady's teammates gave him no support or sympathy during his emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, instead laughing about his crumbling life behind his back, possibly leading to his decision to retire again from the NFL.Sources told RadarOnline.com that the ferocious Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, became a locker room laughingstock as his marriage to the Brazilian beauty, 42, fizzled out in the public eye.When his team should have been in his corner, players were allegedly infuriated that all the talk was on the 7x Super Bowl champ and his divorce.Insiders spilled that some of Brady’s teammates were snickering in...
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

One perfect prospect the Vikings must consider in the first round

The Minnesota Vikings don’t have to look too far for one potential first-round fit in the 2023 NFL Draft. John Michael-Schmitz was one of the best centers in the nation during his super senior season with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. Michael-Schmitz started all 12 games at center in 2022 and was tabbed as a First-Team All-Big Ten honoree by coaches and the media.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Could You Live In The Old Buffalo Bills Stadium?

You may think that the current Buffalo Bills stadium will just become a parking ground once the new stadium is complete, but what if Highmark Stadium turns into something more?. Many people in Western New York are secretly hoping that this is a possibility to recreate in Orchard Park. Because...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

One local prospect makes perfect sense for the Bills

The Buffalo Bills might not have to look far for a possible solution to one of its biggest offseason questions. The inside linebacker position will be a hot-button topic over the next couple of months. Tremaine Edmunds is set to cash in during free agency whether that is with Buffalo, or someone else, remains to be seen.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Vikings: Popular DC candidate just became available

The Minnesota Vikings’ search for its next defensive coordinator has stalled as of late, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of great options still available. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that the Vikings are holding out for a potential interview with Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. However, they’ll likely have to wait for him to wrap up his interview process with Arizona and Indianapolis, who are interested in him as a head coaching candidate.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Longtime Eagles star makes statement regarding his future with team

Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. Graham, who will turn 35 this offseason, has helped turn the Eagles’ defensive front into one of the most feared units in football. Graham’s 11 sacks and 11 tackles for loss each ranked tied for second on the team in the regular season. He’s since added one sack in the postseason as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Released

The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking for a new quarterback in the coming months. However, they still have to figure out what to do with Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr. After benching him for the final two games of the regular season, it was clear the team wants to move on. His no-trade clause ...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy