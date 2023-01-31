NJ family trying to raise survival rates after sudden cardiac arrest with 'Dr. Heart'

The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association was founded in the basement of Lisa Salberg's Rockaway home, right next to John Titus' childhood bedroom.

Salberg raised Titus and his sister, Stacey, after their mother, Lori Anne Flanigan-Munson — Salberg's sister — died following a sudden cardiac emergency.

Flanigan-Munson was only 36 when she died in 1995. She had been diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which involves thickening of the heart muscle, in the mid-1970s.

Hers wasn't the only heart-related death in the family. At least seven family members, going back three generations , have been affected by sudden cardiac arrest linked to HCM.

Out of their grief, Titus and Salberg developed "Dr. Heart," a how-to manual for bystanders during sudden cardiac arrest at a workplace, house of worship or sporting event. Launched in 2010 as part of Titus' USA Volleyball coaching certification, "Dr. Heart" includes scripts and provides leadership training.

There's more to emergency preparedness than just calling 911. Everyone needs to know the best routes into the building to help guide emergency responders, and how to do hands-only CPR until they arrive. The location and operation of an automated external defibrillator (AED) is also essential.

"It's a chance for all of us to say, 'Do we have an emergency action plan?'" said Dr. Matthew Martinez, director of sports cardiology for Atlantic Health System at Morristown Medical Center.

"Are we prepared? Do people know where the defibrillators are? Do people know hands-only CPR? Have we practiced this? It's not magic when it works well," Martinez said. "It's a process. ... You revert to your training when this sort of a catastrophe happens."

About 100 sudden deaths of student-athletes are reported per year, or one in every 200,000. But HCM is the most common cause of death in young athletes.

Salberg, her daughter, and John and Stacey Titus all have HCM, as do several cousins. The condition is marked by thickened heart muscle, which causes disruptions in normal electrical function and can obstruct the flow of oxygenated blood from the left ventricle out to the rest of the body.

HCM is an autosomal dominant condition, so the mutated gene only needs to be passed down from one parent to a child. It is the most common genetic heart condition in the United States, affecting about one in 500 Americans.

On Thursday night, the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association is sponsoring a free public screening of "A Man Called Otto" in Morristown. Tom Hanks plays the movie's title character, who has HCM. There will be a discussion with HCM patients and medical personnel afterward.

Said Salberg, "This is not an athletes' problem. It's a human problem."

Sudden cardiac arrest in the spotlight

About 350,000 people suffer cardiac arrest every year, and many of them are older and have diseased heart arteries.

But when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football earlier this month, sudden cardiac arrest — and how to survive it — got an international spotlight.

Salberg flashed back to when 23-year-old Loyola Marymount forward Hank Gathers collapsed on the basketball court on March 4, 1990. After trying and failing to get up, Gathers stopped breathing and was eventually pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

But when Hamlin staggered and fell, a Bills athletic trainer started CPR within seconds. That kept oxygenated blood circulating to Hamlin's organs, particularly the brain.

People lose 10% of brain function for every minute without oxygen.

Basic life support, which is now called hands-only CPR, increases the patient's chance of survival by 10%. Quick defibrillation, like what was given to Hamlin during the game, increases chances of survival by 75%.

"In 33 years, we've learned so much about resuscitation, so much about timing, so much about being prepared. Damar is alive because of it," said Salberg, who had a heart transplant six years ago and uses her own faulty plasticized heart as an HCM teaching tool.

"You don't know when a cardiac arrest is going to happen," she said. "What Damar highlighted for us all is with prompt response, you get survival."

The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association recently introduced Drill: "Dr. Heart," a nationwide program encouraging organizations to record their own cardiac emergency training and, Titus said, "to make it fun, crazy as it sounds." The HCMA will post and share the videos, and the organization that gets the most engagement will win an AED.

Several New Jersey high schools, including Parsippany and Scotch Plains-Fanwood, deployed "Dr. Heart" training in the 2010s after its initial launch.

The HCMA renewed its partnership with the Garden Empire Volleyball Association this week, and it has been in conversation with the athletic training staffs of several NFL teams.

Each NFL team is required to have two AED drills per year. The NCAA, which estimates that 90% of college athletes can survive if promptly defibrillated, requires all full-time coaches to maintain CPR and AED certification — as does the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, the governing body for high school sports in New Jersey.

A FIFA study after the sudden cardiac arrest of Cameroonian midfielder Marc-Vivien Foé during the 2003 Confederations Cup revealed similar outcomes whether a doctor, a player or another lay person ran the drill — as long as they had training.

"Somebody's got to take charge. [Dr. Heart] provides that training for everybody," said Titus, a father of two young boys and a fifth-grade teacher at Stony Brook in the White Meadow Lake section of Rockaway.

"What if this happens at Morris Knolls High School or Stony Brook Elementary? They're not ready. We practice fire drills and active-shooter drills, when this is so much more likely to happen."

