Hartford, CT

WTNH

Woman charged with manslaughter in Hartford man’s shooting death

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport woman has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection to a Hartford man’s death in November. Angel King, 32, was found shot to death on Nov. 6 inside a hotel room on Wooster Street, according to police. His matter of death was ruled a homicide. Lisa Kittrell, 39, turned […]
HARTFORD, CT
MERIDEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police identify pedestrian killed in Meriden hit-and-run

MERIDEN — Police say they are looking for the driver of a white SUV who struck and killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday. Meriden police identified the pedestrian as Clarence Harkless, 58, of New Britain. According to Meriden Police Sgt. Stanley Zajac, officers responded around 11:40...
MERIDEN, CT
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man critically injured in Capitol Ave. shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was critically injured in a shooting on Capitol Avenue Tuesday morning, according to Hartford police. Officers responded to the incident just before 2 a.m., when they were alerted to the area of Capitol Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation. Once at the scene, police found a victim suffering a gunshot […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Dead After Shooting at Home in Bethel

Police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman found shot inside of a home in Bethel. Officers were called to a home on Reservoir Street just before midnight on Tuesday after getting a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived to the house, they said they found...
BETHEL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested on Charges in Connection to Brother's Death in Oxford

A man has been arrested on cruelty to persons charges in connection to his brother's death in Oxford last June. Connecticut State Police said they've arrested 72-year-old James Mosley, of Bridgeport, Wednesday morning in connection to the suspicious death of his brother Kevin. According to an arrest warrant, police said...
OXFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police

A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone. Officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Call for Witnesses to Come Forward After Death of Man in Meriden

A 58-year-old man who was found unresponsive near MidState Medical Center in Meriden Wednesday night has died and police said the man appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. They are asking for members of the public who have information about what happened to come forward. Police said officers...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Man dies in New Haven Sherman Pkwy. hit-and-run

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a hit-and-run on Sherman Parkway in New Haven Wednesday morning. New Haven officers responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street after a passerby reported a man was on the ground bleeding from his head around 3 a.m. Police said officers found the man in the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Crews respond to overnight house fire in Hartford

Meteorologist Scot Haney continued to track an arctic blast that's headed for the state at the end of this week. Here's his Wednesday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 1, including a couple of fires in Wallingford and Hartford.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Streets closed in Hartford after underground fire

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Streets are closed in Hartford Thursday afternoon because of an underground electrical fire and water main break. Fire officials said the fire broke out in the area of Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street. Farmington Avenue is closed between Forest Street and Sigourney Street, and Laurel...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man shot on May Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being Tuesday evening in Hartford, according to police. Officers received a ShotSpotter notification at about 6:50 p.m. indicating that someone had been shot in the area of 21 May Street. The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound while […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

People escape fire at multi-family home in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Folks were able to safely escape a fire in a multi-family home in Hartford overnight. Firefighters said they were called to the fire on Holcomb Street early Thursday morning. When Channel 3′s crews responded around 3 a.m., crews had already begun to pack up their gear....
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man in his 60s killed in Plymouth ATV rollover

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 60s was killed Wednesday evening after an ATV rolled over in Plymouth, according to officials. The crash happened at about 6:20 p.m. the area of Hancock Court. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was legally riding his ATV on his own property at […]
PLYMOUTH, CT
PLYMOUTH, CT

