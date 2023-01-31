Read full article on original website
Woman charged with manslaughter in Hartford man’s shooting death
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport woman has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection to a Hartford man’s death in November. Angel King, 32, was found shot to death on Nov. 6 inside a hotel room on Wooster Street, according to police. His matter of death was ruled a homicide. Lisa Kittrell, 39, turned […]
Meriden police investigate fatal hit-and-run on Lewis Avenue
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took place on Lewis Avenue Wednesday night. Meriden officers said they responded to the roadway around 11:30 p.m. on reports of a person laying in the road near the entrance of MidState Medical Center. When crews arrived at the scene, they found 58-year-old […]
Police identify pedestrian killed in Meriden hit-and-run
MERIDEN — Police say they are looking for the driver of a white SUV who struck and killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday. Meriden police identified the pedestrian as Clarence Harkless, 58, of New Britain. According to Meriden Police Sgt. Stanley Zajac, officers responded around 11:40...
NBC Connecticut
Man critically injured in Capitol Ave. shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was critically injured in a shooting on Capitol Avenue Tuesday morning, according to Hartford police. Officers responded to the incident just before 2 a.m., when they were alerted to the area of Capitol Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation. Once at the scene, police found a victim suffering a gunshot […]
NBC Connecticut
2 Dead After Shooting at Home in Bethel
Police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman found shot inside of a home in Bethel. Officers were called to a home on Reservoir Street just before midnight on Tuesday after getting a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived to the house, they said they found...
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested on Charges in Connection to Brother's Death in Oxford
A man has been arrested on cruelty to persons charges in connection to his brother's death in Oxford last June. Connecticut State Police said they've arrested 72-year-old James Mosley, of Bridgeport, Wednesday morning in connection to the suspicious death of his brother Kevin. According to an arrest warrant, police said...
NBC Connecticut
Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police
A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone. Officers...
NBC Connecticut
Man dies in New Haven Sherman Pkwy. hit-and-run
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a hit-and-run on Sherman Parkway in New Haven Wednesday morning. New Haven officers responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street after a passerby reported a man was on the ground bleeding from his head around 3 a.m. Police said officers found the man in the […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Crews respond to overnight house fire in Hartford
Meteorologist Scot Haney continued to track an arctic blast that's headed for the state at the end of this week. Here's his Wednesday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 1, including a couple of fires in Wallingford and Hartford.
Eyewitness News
Streets closed in Hartford after underground fire
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Streets are closed in Hartford Thursday afternoon because of an underground electrical fire and water main break. Fire officials said the fire broke out in the area of Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street. Farmington Avenue is closed between Forest Street and Sigourney Street, and Laurel...
New Haven police arrest suspect who tried to steal register from hotel
A man faces multiple charges for allegedly attempting to steal the cash register from the Courtyard Marriott in New Haven early Thursday morning.
Woman, 23, Charged In Fatal Stabbing In Springfield Parking Lot: Police
A 23-year-old woman from Springfield has been arrested and charged for stabbing another woman to death in the city over the weekend, authorities said.Leshmarie Marin-Viera is facing a murder charge for the stabbing that happened in a parking lot on Liberty Street just before 2 a.m. on Sun…
Man shot on May Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being Tuesday evening in Hartford, according to police. Officers received a ShotSpotter notification at about 6:50 p.m. indicating that someone had been shot in the area of 21 May Street. The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound while […]
Eyewitness News
People escape fire at multi-family home in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Folks were able to safely escape a fire in a multi-family home in Hartford overnight. Firefighters said they were called to the fire on Holcomb Street early Thursday morning. When Channel 3′s crews responded around 3 a.m., crews had already begun to pack up their gear....
Leshmarie Marin-Viera arrested in connection with fatal Springfield stabbing
A woman was arrested in connection with an early Sunday morning stabbing incident that claimed the life of an adult female, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Late Monday afternoon, 23-year-old Leshmarie Marin-Viera turned herself into Springfield police custody after an investigation led authorities to identify her as...
Man in his 60s killed in Plymouth ATV rollover
PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 60s was killed Wednesday evening after an ATV rolled over in Plymouth, according to officials. The crash happened at about 6:20 p.m. the area of Hancock Court. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was legally riding his ATV on his own property at […]
NBC Connecticut
