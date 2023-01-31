ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

alreporter.com

Mayor Woodfin’s budget surplus invests in neighborhoods, personnel and facilities

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin’s investment priorities have received final, unanimous approval from the Birmingham City Council to provide city employees with a 5 percent cost of living adjustment, increase personnel for Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services, improve and build key venues and support neighborhoods, libraries, parks and recreation centers through an $81 million budget surplus.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Village Living

Shades Valley Presbyterian Church property discussed

The council chamber at Mountain Brook City Hall was full for nearly three hours Monday night as council members heard from the two sides of a planned unit development (PUD) on the Shades Valley Presbyterian Church property. The primary point of contention is whether the development will be accessed via...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
wvtm13.com

Gardendale residents fight proposed townhomes

GARDENDALE, Ala. — Some Gardendale residents are fighting a request by developers to build townhomes down the street from the city's new sports complex. They want to build three separate buildings with six townhomes in each fronting Moncrief Road. Added traffic on this road is one of the main concerns nearby residents have.
GARDENDALE, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

Protecting Legacy: Miss Sims’ Garden embarks on capital improvement plan

Now under the management of a new nonprofit, Miss Sims' Garden will soon receive multiple upgrades as part of a capital improvement plan. The garden’s manager, Amy Weis, said the nonprofit was created last year in order to protect the legacy of the garden’s founder, Catherine Anville Sims, as well as allow the garden to be used as a botanical park for public enjoyment and education.
HOMEWOOD, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

City considering switch in drug screen provider

Homewood city leaders are discussing whether to make a switch in providers of drug screens and possibly worker’s compensation services. Harold Parker, who has been overseeing the city’s drug screens for decades, told the city’s finance committee that he’s unhappy with the services being provided by Ascension St. Vincent’s, whose occupational health clinic services the city as well as 13 other municipalities.
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham City Council to vote on several large projects

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is poised to see significant change over the next three years, according to one city leader, if the city council takes action on Tuesday. The council is due to vote to fund a number of projects including $15 million for the proposed...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

ADEM takes enforcement action against former used oil transporter

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued a notice of violation to Alabama Oil & Gas Recovery Inc., directing the former used oil transporter to take action to properly close its tank systems and container storage areas at its transfer facility in Trussville. ADEM is also requesting the company to remove and properly manage materials stored there.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Major BWW project on Hwy. 280 to impact traffic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works announced a major repair project on Highway 280, near the Shades Mountain Filtration Treatment Plant that is set to begin Feb. 6. The repair project is set to address the issue of a 36-inch main infrastructure pipe that has leaks in two sections...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

Compassionate Crossings: New business offers in-home euthanasia service for pets

When Lane and Kathryn Hagan found out this fall that their 15-year-old cat, Stella, didn’t have much time to live, they made the difficult decision to put her down. Stella had beaten cancer in 2020 but had gotten sick again and was going downhill fast. The Hagans decided they didn’t want to put Stella through the trauma of a trip to the vet clinic, so they took advantage of a new business that provides euthanasia services at pets’ homes.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Search for Deangelo Allen continues

Potential medical facility facing charges in Hoover. Eutaw getting new weather camera to monitor severe weather. Eutaw getting new weather camera to monitor severe weather.
HOOVER, AL
constructiondive.com

Terminated worker sues Brasfield & Gorrie for discrimination

Editor’s note: This story includes references to racist language that could be disturbing to readers. A former employee is suing Birmingham, Alabama-based contractor Brasfield & Gorrie for discrimination and retaliation, claiming his superintendent referred to him with an anti-gay slur because he wore earrings and called him a “dumbass Mexican.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL

