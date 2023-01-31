When Lane and Kathryn Hagan found out this fall that their 15-year-old cat, Stella, didn’t have much time to live, they made the difficult decision to put her down. Stella had beaten cancer in 2020 but had gotten sick again and was going downhill fast. The Hagans decided they didn’t want to put Stella through the trauma of a trip to the vet clinic, so they took advantage of a new business that provides euthanasia services at pets’ homes.

