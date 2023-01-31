Read full article on original website
alreporter.com
Mayor Woodfin’s budget surplus invests in neighborhoods, personnel and facilities
Mayor Randall L. Woodfin’s investment priorities have received final, unanimous approval from the Birmingham City Council to provide city employees with a 5 percent cost of living adjustment, increase personnel for Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services, improve and build key venues and support neighborhoods, libraries, parks and recreation centers through an $81 million budget surplus.
Parking Shortage in Downtown Northport Reportedly Over Feud with City Hall
Customers trying to eat or shop in downtown Northport will find it a little harder this week after a business there blocked off access to its parking lot, reportedly over an ongoing feud with City Hall. Northport's iconic Main Avenue is still bustling with business, but the mid-sized parking lot...
Village Living
Shades Valley Presbyterian Church property discussed
The council chamber at Mountain Brook City Hall was full for nearly three hours Monday night as council members heard from the two sides of a planned unit development (PUD) on the Shades Valley Presbyterian Church property. The primary point of contention is whether the development will be accessed via...
wvtm13.com
Gardendale residents fight proposed townhomes
GARDENDALE, Ala. — Some Gardendale residents are fighting a request by developers to build townhomes down the street from the city's new sports complex. They want to build three separate buildings with six townhomes in each fronting Moncrief Road. Added traffic on this road is one of the main concerns nearby residents have.
Remember the ‘Weird Western?’ Ex-supermarket on Highland Avenue approved for apartments
The former Western Supermarket location in Birmingham that for decades was known as the “Weird Western” for attracting an avant-garde, around-the-clock grocery clientele will soon become an apartment, retail and office complex. The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to approve re-zoning of the site at 2230 Highland Ave....
thehomewoodstar.com
Protecting Legacy: Miss Sims’ Garden embarks on capital improvement plan
Now under the management of a new nonprofit, Miss Sims' Garden will soon receive multiple upgrades as part of a capital improvement plan. The garden’s manager, Amy Weis, said the nonprofit was created last year in order to protect the legacy of the garden’s founder, Catherine Anville Sims, as well as allow the garden to be used as a botanical park for public enjoyment and education.
ABC 33/40 News
B'ham spending approved; Employee raises, family fun center, amphitheater project included
The Birmingham City Council unanimously approved a plan from Mayor Woodfin to use an $81 million budget surplus for things ranging from a raise for city employees to a family fun center. The following items will be addressed during the current fiscal year:. CrossPlex Family Fun Center design and construction...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham City Council unanimously approves funding $5 million for amphitheater project
At Tuesday morning's city council meeting, Birmingham leaders approved their portion of funding for the amphitheater project. The city was asked to commit $5 million in funding for the facility which would go at the former Carraway Hospital location. The council passed this unanimously. Back in October, Mayor Randall Woodfin...
thehomewoodstar.com
City considering switch in drug screen provider
Homewood city leaders are discussing whether to make a switch in providers of drug screens and possibly worker’s compensation services. Harold Parker, who has been overseeing the city’s drug screens for decades, told the city’s finance committee that he’s unhappy with the services being provided by Ascension St. Vincent’s, whose occupational health clinic services the city as well as 13 other municipalities.
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa County to vote on school district millage rate increase
People in Tuscaloosa County will soon have to vote on a proposed property tax increase the will shift the county millage rate from 4.5 mills to 12 mills. That increase in funds is supposed to provide an extra $15 million dollars to be used for improvements within the county’s school system.
ABC 33/40 News
Leaders seek $17 million from USDOT for two-lane bridge on Highway 77 in Etowah County
Local leaders are seeking at least $17 million in grant funding from the United States Department of Transportation for a two-lane bridge on the northbound side of Highway 77 from Southside to Rainbow City. According to ALDOT, the latest traffic count for the one-lane, 80-year-old bridge is about 13,000 vehicles...
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Council to vote on several large projects
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is poised to see significant change over the next three years, according to one city leader, if the city council takes action on Tuesday. The council is due to vote to fund a number of projects including $15 million for the proposed...
wbrc.com
ADEM takes enforcement action against former used oil transporter
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued a notice of violation to Alabama Oil & Gas Recovery Inc., directing the former used oil transporter to take action to properly close its tank systems and container storage areas at its transfer facility in Trussville. ADEM is also requesting the company to remove and properly manage materials stored there.
wbrc.com
Major BWW project on Hwy. 280 to impact traffic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works announced a major repair project on Highway 280, near the Shades Mountain Filtration Treatment Plant that is set to begin Feb. 6. The repair project is set to address the issue of a 36-inch main infrastructure pipe that has leaks in two sections...
Bargain Town closes Bessemer store, the final location in once booming chain
Before Family Dollar and Dollar General, there was Bargain Town and its well-known jingle that was a soundtrack for area customers. Lynn Pruitt, of Northside Bessemer, admitted he couldn’t quite remember the jingle that was so familiar in the heyday of his favorite store. For family clothingBiggest values abound,At...
thehomewoodstar.com
Compassionate Crossings: New business offers in-home euthanasia service for pets
When Lane and Kathryn Hagan found out this fall that their 15-year-old cat, Stella, didn’t have much time to live, they made the difficult decision to put her down. Stella had beaten cancer in 2020 but had gotten sick again and was going downhill fast. The Hagans decided they didn’t want to put Stella through the trauma of a trip to the vet clinic, so they took advantage of a new business that provides euthanasia services at pets’ homes.
wbrc.com
Search for Deangelo Allen continues
Potential medical facility facing charges in Hoover. Eutaw getting new weather camera to monitor severe weather. Eutaw getting new weather camera to monitor severe weather.
selmasun.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Gadsden metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Gadsden metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
‘Election shenanigans’: Winners and losers question legitimacy of Birmingham’s neighborhood elections
78-year-old Doug Edmonson knew he’d lost.
constructiondive.com
Terminated worker sues Brasfield & Gorrie for discrimination
Editor’s note: This story includes references to racist language that could be disturbing to readers. A former employee is suing Birmingham, Alabama-based contractor Brasfield & Gorrie for discrimination and retaliation, claiming his superintendent referred to him with an anti-gay slur because he wore earrings and called him a “dumbass Mexican.”
