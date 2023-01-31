Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ First Try at Making a Cheesesteak
The Instagram video that shows Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts making his first-ever cheesesteak offers all the proof you need that the Eagles' Super Bowl-bound star is not a native Philadelphian. Early in the video, Hurts, who has just tied on an apron and asked if he can try making...
atozsports.com
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson delivers serious message during fun interview
There aren’t many opponents that strike fear into the eyes of Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson. However, there is one team that has gotten the best of Minnesota over the last three seasons. The Dallas Cowboys have been a thorn in the Vikings’ side lately. Dallas’ 40-3 win in...
49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback
Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
atozsports.com
Best NFL landing spot for Vols WR Jalin Hyatt has become clear
We’re still a couple of months away from the 2023 NFL Draft, but the best landing spot for Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jaapparenttt is already obvious. There’s a litany of mock drafts this time of year (there will be even more in March and April). And it’s impossible to keep up with all of them.
atozsports.com
ESPN names the Chiefs player they believe could receive franchise tag this offseason
Could the Kansas City Chiefs franchise tag the same player two off-seasons in a row?. ESPN’s Adam Teicher thinks that could be the case. On Wednesday, ESPN published a list of who they believe each team’s top free agent priority to re-sign should be. Teicher went with the...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player who transferred after 2022 season reveals what UT coaches told him before leaving program
Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Wiliam Parker left Knoxville after the 2022 season to transfer to UAB. Parker, a former three-star recruit from Nashville, was part of the 2021 signing class at Tennessee. He signed with the Vols while Jeremy Pruitt was still the program’s head coach, but he ended...
atozsports.com
Bengals RB Joe Mixon sends strong message to fans after loss to Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has an uncertain future with the franchise, but that didn’t stop him from sending a message to fans after Cincy’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Mixon spoke to reporters after Cincinnati’s 23-20 loss to the Chiefs...
atozsports.com
National media outlet makes strong statement on Bengals’ chances of reaching the Super Bowl next season
Earlier this week, CBS Sports ranked the 12 losing playoff team’s chances of reaching the Super Bowl next season and they made an extremely strong statement about the Cincinnati Bengals‘ odds. CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin thinks that the Bengals stand the best chance of the 12 eliminated playoff...
Exclusive: Jalen Hurts' father speaks about son's determination and drive
Jalen Hurts' father said if there's one word to describe his son it would be determined.
atozsports.com
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler gives fans a good update regarding Derek Carr
The wait is almost over, at least according to Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler. He is planning to field trade offers for longtime Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr soon, and he expects the phone to be ringing off the hook. “I think here this week at the Senior...
atozsports.com
One perfect prospect the Vikings must consider in the first round
The Minnesota Vikings don’t have to look too far for one potential first-round fit in the 2023 NFL Draft. John Michael-Schmitz was one of the best centers in the nation during his super senior season with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. Michael-Schmitz started all 12 games at center in 2022 and was tabbed as a First-Team All-Big Ten honoree by coaches and the media.
13 celebrities who are rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl
Celebrities including Bradley Cooper, Pink, Taylor Swift, and Kevin Hart are Eagles fans.
atozsports.com
Sean Payton may try one more thing that Saints fans won’t like
The moment that fans of the New Orleans Saints had been waiting for for weeks finally happened. The organization shipped off former head coach Sean Payton in a trade. Payton will be the new HC of the Denver Broncos, and the Saints got a solid return of draft picks in the deal. Now, New Orleans is back in the first round of this year’s draft.
Jerry Jones has ridiculous take on Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl appearance
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after running roughshod through
atozsports.com
Recruiting analyst explains why Nico Iamaleava was ranked No. 1 ahead of Arch Manning
The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, according to On3.com, is Tennessee Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who arrived in Knoxville in December. Iamaleava was elevated to the No. 1 spot in On3’s final recruiting rankings. The California native passed Arch Manning, the nephew of Vols legend Peyton...
Wife of 49ers Captain Says She 'Didn't Feel Safe' Among the Eagles Fans
Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers captain and linebacker Fred Warner, said she "didn't feel safe" among Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field during the NFC Championship Game last Sunday.
atozsports.com
Jalen Hurts’ father explains the history being made in Super Bowl LVII
The 2023 Super Bowl is going to mean more, and yes — much like the rest of football– it has everything to do with the quarterbacks. For the first time in NFL history, two Black quarterbacks — Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs — are going to face off in the NFL’s premier event.
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ new coach has ties to one of the biggest names in franchise history
The 2023 Dallas Cowboys will have some Tom Landry DNA on their coaching staff. Well, not exactly. But the team is adding an offensive line coach that worked with Landry in 1987 and 1988 as assistant OL coach and special teams coach. At 68 years old, Mike Solari will join...
atozsports.com
Vols legend Peyton Manning sends message to Tom Brady after the Bucs QB announced his retirement
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday morning a year to the day after his first “retirement”. This time, however, Brady says it’s for good. We’ll see if that’s the case or not. There’s a lot of time left between now and NFL...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols recruiting target drops must-hear quote that will get fans fired up
2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall, one of the Tennessee Vols‘ top recruiting targets, dropped a must-hear quote this week about UT football and its future under Josh Heupel. Marshall, 5-foot-10.5/193 lbs from Cincinnati, OH, spoke to On3.com about his top schools — Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio State, and Wisconsin...
Comments / 0