New York Post

49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback

Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Best NFL landing spot for Vols WR Jalin Hyatt has become clear

We’re still a couple of months away from the 2023 NFL Draft, but the best landing spot for Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jaapparenttt is already obvious. There’s a litany of mock drafts this time of year (there will be even more in March and April). And it’s impossible to keep up with all of them.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

One perfect prospect the Vikings must consider in the first round

The Minnesota Vikings don’t have to look too far for one potential first-round fit in the 2023 NFL Draft. John Michael-Schmitz was one of the best centers in the nation during his super senior season with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. Michael-Schmitz started all 12 games at center in 2022 and was tabbed as a First-Team All-Big Ten honoree by coaches and the media.
atozsports.com

Sean Payton may try one more thing that Saints fans won’t like

The moment that fans of the New Orleans Saints had been waiting for for weeks finally happened. The organization shipped off former head coach Sean Payton in a trade. Payton will be the new HC of the Denver Broncos, and the Saints got a solid return of draft picks in the deal. Now, New Orleans is back in the first round of this year’s draft.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

Jalen Hurts’ father explains the history being made in Super Bowl LVII

The 2023 Super Bowl is going to mean more, and yes — much like the rest of football– it has everything to do with the quarterbacks. For the first time in NFL history, two Black quarterbacks — Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs — are going to face off in the NFL’s premier event.

