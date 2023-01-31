Read full article on original website
Michael J. Fox Moves Sundance to Tears With Triumphant Documentary
For much of the 1980s and ’90s, Michael J. Fox was one of America’s favorite stars, which is why the news that he had Parkinson’s disease landed such a shocking blow. Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie is the endearing and affecting story of the beloved Family Ties and Back to the Future actor’s journey from Canada to Hollywood to the forefront of a fight against an incurable malady. Its poignancy and humor is amplified by its canny decision to let Fox tell his own tale.An Inconvenient Truth director Davis Guggenheim places Fox front-and-center throughout Still: A Michael J. Fox...
Complex
Hulu Bringing Back ‘King of the Hill’ With Original Creators
Fox’s iconic animated sitcom King of the Hill is officially getting a revival on Hulu. Variety reports the series’ co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are set to executive produce the reboot alongside incoming executive producer and showrunner Saladin Patterson. King of the Hill previously ran for 13 seasons on Fox from January 1997 to September 2009.
tvinsider.com
Hulu Orders ‘King of the Hill’ Reboot With Original Cast
King of the Hill is returning as a reboot for Hulu, with original series creator Mike Judge and Greg Daniels returning with Saladin Patterson as executive producers alongside the original voice cast of Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, and Lauren Tom. Patterson will also serve as showrunner, with Judge and Daniels executive producing under their Bandera Entertainment banner. 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein also executive produce with Bandera’s Dustin Davis.
Luis Estrada Satire ‘¡Que Viva México!’ Acquired By Sony Pictures International Productions
EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures International Productions has picked up worldwide theatrical rights to ¡Que Viva México! — the latest in a series of political satires from filmmaker Luis Estrada — slating it for release on more than 3,000 screens across Mexico, via Sony Pictures Releasing International, on March 23. The film follows Pancho Reyes (Alfonso Herrera), a prosperous and “aspirational” middle class man who 20 years ago, abandoned his hometown and entirely forgot all about his very large and very poor family. One day, he receives unexpected news, when his father informs him that his grandfather, Don Francisco Reyes (Joaquín Cosío), a rich...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Jake DeArruda ‘Most Annoying Contestant Ever’
It’s good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj, as Jeopardy! viewers appear to have found a new candidate for the “most annoying contestant ever.”. Delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda is the contestant in question, as some fans have deemed him “unwatchable.” The Ludlow, Vermont native has been on a roll since knocking Troy Meyer off the winner’s podium last week and, as of Tuesday (January 31), has won three games in a row.
dexerto.com
Perry Mason Season 2: Release date, trailer, cast, plot and more
Here’s everything we know about Perry Mason Season 2, the return of the world-famous detective and lawyer on HBO, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and more. In 2020, Matthew Rhys made his debut as Erle Stanley Gardner’s criminal defense lawyer in Perry Mason Season 1, chronicling his origin story in 1930s Los Angeles.
Popculture
FX Cancels Another Show
Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
Mary Stuart Masterson Joins Blumhouse Adaptation of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’
Mary Stuart Masterson has been cast in Blumhouse’s feature film adaptation of “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” Production on the film adaptation of the popular video game series will begin in February in New Orleans. She joins an ensemble that also includes Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard. Emma Tammi (“The Wind”) is directing the film. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will be working alongside Blumhouse to bring the game’s animatronics to life. As fans of the survival game know, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job,...
‘Appendage’: First-Look Images Of Anna Zlokovic’s SXSW-Bound Horror Comedy Starring Hadley Robinson & Emily Hampshire
20th Digital Studio and Hulu Originals have released first-look images of Appendage, a horror comedy starring Hadley Robinson (Little Women, I’m Thinking of Ending Things) that will have its world premiere at SXSW next month. Also starring Kausar Mohammed (The Flash, 4400) and Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek), the film from writer-director Anna Zlokovic will stream on Hulu later this year. Check out the new photos above and below. Related Story SXSW Second Wave Includes UAR’s ‘Bottoms’, Donald Glover’s ‘Swarm’ Series, Michelle Yeoh’s ‘American Born Chinese’ & More Related Story 'RHOBH's Erika Jayne's Estranged Spouse Tom Girardi Indicted For Scamming Clients Out Of Millions Related Story Lil Rel Howery To Topline Hulu...
SFGate
A ‘Bit of Light Can Go a Long Way:’ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Was Feeling Introspective In Gap Campaign Filmed Before His Death
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Shortly before his death in December, Stephen “tWitch” Boss was hamming it up for the cameras as part of a new campaign for Gap. Now, the finished product has finally been unveiled, giving fans a glimpse into one of Boss’ final days doing what he loved: dancing.
NME
‘King Of The Hill’ revival series in the works at Hulu
A reboot of King Of The Hill is officially underway at Hulu. The streaming service has green-lit a revival series of the animated comedy, with original creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels set to return and executive produce. The reboot will be helmed by showrunner Saladin Patterson (The Wonder Years),...
Federation Studios’ ‘Kids in Crime’ Wins Kenneth Karlstad the 2023 Nordisk Film & TV Fond Prize
“Kids in Crime,” a high energy 22-minute episode coming of age drama with a notable turn by Scandi superstar Jakob Oftebro (“Kon Tiki,” “Black Crab”) as a not-to-be-messed-with local drug lord, walked off with the 2023 Nordisk Film & TV Fond Prize for best drama series screenwriting. Federation Studios handles international distribution. Hardly known – his major calling card to date was a 2017 short, “The Hunger, a Young Director Award at 2019’s Cannes – Karlstad won out against stiff competition with a high-energy half hour drama set in 2001 in Norway’s drab Sarpsborg in which three roofie-fuelled teen friends run up...
Julian Sands, the prolific star of Arachnophobia and A Room with a View, missing in California
British actor Julian Sands has gone missing while hiking in southern California.The prolific film and TV star was reported missing by his wife, the writer Evgenia Citkowitz, after going hiking in the San Gabriel mountains on Friday 13 January. He is a keen hiker, who once described his happiest moment as “close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning”.Authorities are carrying out an extensive search-and-rescue mission for the 65-year-old actor, though extreme weather conditions had caused delays and interruptions. His adult son, Henry, is assisting in the search with an experienced climber.The search has entered its 11th...
Linda Ronstadt might not get paid for streams from HBO's 'The Last of Us'
The singer's streams exploded in popularity, but her royalty check may not.
King of the Hill to Air New Episodes on Hulu
King of the Hill has been revived by Hulu. Mike Judge’s beloved animated series first debuted on Fox in 1997, and followed propane salesman Hank Hill, his wife Peggy, their middle-aged son Bobby, and college-aged niece Luanne for 13 seasons. The upcoming 14th season — marking the show’s first...
Sundance Prizewinning Trans Drama ‘Mutt’ to be Sold Internationally by Best Friend Forever (EXCLUSIVE)
“Mutt,” the Sundance prize-winning feature debut of New York-based filmmaker Vuk Lungulov-Klotz, has been boarded by Brussels-based company Best Friend Forever. “Mutt,” which just won the Special Jury Award for actor Lío Mehiel (“WeCrashed”) at Sundance, will next play at the Berlin Film Festival in the Generation 14+ strand. CAA Media Finance is handling North American rights, while Best Friend Forever represents the rest of the world. Lungulov-Klotz is a Chilean-Serbian filmmaker who previously participated in the Sundance Institute Labs, the Tribeca Film Institute, and the Ryan Murphy HALF Initiative Program. His award winning trans-themed short film “Still Liam” played at...
Collider
Michael Shannon Is an Imposter in 'A Little White Lie' Trailer
Known for his roles in films such as The Shape of Water and Take Shelter, Michael Shannon is now heading to back to the realm of comedy with the release of A Little White Lie. With the film only a little over a month away from release, an official trailer has been revealed by Saban Films, which features the actor as an imposter finding himself entangled in a growing lie.
