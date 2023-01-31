Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
SC Attorney General joins letter to CVS and Walgreens over distribution of abortion pills
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined 20 state attorneys in informing CVS and Walgreens that their plan to distribute abortion pills through mail is both unsafe and illegal. This comes after the pharmacy companies recently announced they are looking to get FDA certified in...
iheart.com
Gov. Shapiro Signs Fourth Executive Order
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro is signing his fourth executive order. It aims to reduce long wait times for permits, licenses and certifications in Pennsylvania. Shapiro says the executive order -- signed Tuesday -- will help with the critical labor shortage, especially among frontline workers. It includes a "money back guarantee" for applicants who don't get a response by a certain date.
WYFF4.com
Murdaugh trial: New video evidence calls Alex Murdaugh's alibi into question
GREENVILLE, S.C. — With South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson looking on, a key state witness testified that there was a gap in Alex Murdaugh's call log on June 7, 2021 -- the same day prosecutors said he killed his wife and son. Murdaugh is accused of killing Maggie...
South Carolina House passes occupational license measure
(The Center Square) — The South Carolina House has unanimously signed off on a measure that, in part, bars the state from denying an occupational license based on a previous criminal conviction. Lawmakers voted 114-0 to advance House Bill 3605. The Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry passed a similar measure last week. "Occupational licensing requirements stand in the way of South Carolinians starting a career, most especially those...
South Carolina inches closer to eliminating state's certificate of need program
(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Senate gave the thumbs up to legislation that would repeal the state's certificate of need regulations for most healthcare facilities. S.164 would repeal the CON requirement for most South Carolina healthcare facilities. The Senate voted in favor of the legislation on its second reading; a third reading is usually a formality. "South Carolina's existing law doesn't do anything besides drive up costs and...
Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video
Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Reaction to news that former governor Nikki Haley to run for President
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Governor Nikki Haley has announced plans to enter the Republican Primary, later this month. The former United Nations ambassador is throwing her hat into the presidential ring. Before she served as governor, she served in the House of Representatives for District 87 in Lexington County,...
Metro News
Kanawha jury awards former ALJ $2.2 million in retaliation case; Governor’s office says case will be appealed
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County jury has awarded a former chief administrative law judge $2.2 million in connection with her retaliation case she filed against the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner. The six-member jury reached its decision in the Rebecca Roush case this week after a...
abccolumbia.com
Rate Payer Protection Act passes in SC State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina State House lawmakers have passed a bill designed to protect whistle-blowers at utility companies in the state. Today lawmakers passed the Rate Payer Protection Act, which prohibits a public utility from taking action against an employee who reports wrongdoing. In 2017 investigators say SCE&G...
WYFF4.com
Two South Carolina men charged after murder of transgender woman, DOJ says
ALLENDALE, S.C. — Two South Carolina men are charged with hate crime and obstruction offenses following the murder of a transgender woman, according to the Department of Justice. The indictment charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime for the murder of Dime Doe, a transgender woman, because of...
Gov. McMaster remembers efforts to bring down the “Gentlemen Smugglers”
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It was the early 1980s when then-president Ronald Reagan declared a “war on drugs.” One of his battles was fought in South Carolina. Known as the “gentlemen smugglers” because of their college educations and aversion to violence, members of a drug kingpin in South Carolina were accused of smuggling hundreds of […]
South Carolina proposes bill to whitewash slavery history or erase it completely by not teaching it
COLUMBIA, SC. - A new bill is being proposed in South Carolina to prevent schools from teaching about slave owners. The bill, named the South Carolina Transparency and Integrity in Education Act, was introduced by Rep. Jermaine Johnson, a Democrat from Hopkins, in response to the recent attempts by Republicans to "censor the teaching of Black history."
iheart.com
Q&A of the Day – Florida’s Proposed Constitutional Carry Legislation
Q&A of the Day – Florida’s Proposed Constitutional Carry Legislation. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: @brianmuddradio What are the...
Jamaican nationals sentenced in lottery scam that targeted elderly victims
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two Jamaican nationals were each sentenced to more than five years in federal prison after pleading guilty in a lottery scam that targeted elderly victims from around the country. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, evidence presented in court revealed that 24-year-old Rojay Lawson and […]
WMBF
Horry County leads state in number of HOA complaints filed, report shows
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County received the top spot when it comes to residents complaining about homeowner’s associations. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs released its 2023 report on complaints filed against HOAs. In 2022, the department received 276 complaints from across the state against...
wspa.com
SC prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh can be heard in son's final recorded video
Jurors were shown what state prosecutors considered key pieces of evidence in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial Wednesday. SC prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh can be heard in …. Jurors were shown what state prosecutors considered key pieces of evidence in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial Wednesday. Workouts to...
Property scams targeting vacant lots in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Real Estate Commission is offering a warning to the public about a scam that involves fake buyers or sellers of vacant land. “The most alarming call that I received one day- there was a ‘for sale’ sign on our lot, on our land,” said one woman who […]
iheart.com
Gov. McMaster Among Members Of Trump's South Carolina Leadership Team
(Columbia, SC)- Governor Henry McMaster is now part of former President Trump's South Carolina Leadership Team. Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham are also members of the team. Their involvement in the 45th president's bid for the White House was announced on Saturday. Former President Trump was...
Lawmakers push to make SC body cam footage public
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Every day hundreds of hours of video are captured by body worn cameras in South Carolina. But only a select few are allowed to see it, due to a state law passed in 2015. Now lawmakers are proposing changes in order to increase transparency. The June...
St. George restaurant failed to pay workers $38K in overtime, Dept. of Labor says
SAINT GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Mexican restaurant in Saint George, S.C. owed some employees more than $38,000 after allowing them to work off-the-clock without pay, a U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) investigation found. The agency’s Wage and Hour Division recovered $77,000 in back pay and damages for 17 workers at Armando’s on Memorial Boulevard. According […]
Comments / 1