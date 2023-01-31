ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

iheart.com

Gov. Shapiro Signs Fourth Executive Order

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro is signing his fourth executive order. It aims to reduce long wait times for permits, licenses and certifications in Pennsylvania. Shapiro says the executive order -- signed Tuesday -- will help with the critical labor shortage, especially among frontline workers. It includes a "money back guarantee" for applicants who don't get a response by a certain date.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Murdaugh trial: New video evidence calls Alex Murdaugh's alibi into question

GREENVILLE, S.C. — With South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson looking on, a key state witness testified that there was a gap in Alex Murdaugh's call log on June 7, 2021 -- the same day prosecutors said he killed his wife and son. Murdaugh is accused of killing Maggie...
The Center Square

South Carolina House passes occupational license measure

(The Center Square) — The South Carolina House has unanimously signed off on a measure that, in part, bars the state from denying an occupational license based on a previous criminal conviction. Lawmakers voted 114-0 to advance House Bill 3605. The Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry passed a similar measure last week. "Occupational licensing requirements stand in the way of South Carolinians starting a career, most especially those...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

South Carolina inches closer to eliminating state's certificate of need program

(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Senate gave the thumbs up to legislation that would repeal the state's certificate of need regulations for most healthcare facilities. S.164 would repeal the CON requirement for most South Carolina healthcare facilities. The Senate voted in favor of the legislation on its second reading; a third reading is usually a formality. "South Carolina's existing law doesn't do anything besides drive up costs and...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Virginian Review

Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video

Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
abccolumbia.com

Rate Payer Protection Act passes in SC State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina State House lawmakers have passed a bill designed to protect whistle-blowers at utility companies in the state. Today lawmakers passed the Rate Payer Protection Act, which prohibits a public utility from taking action against an employee who reports wrongdoing. In 2017 investigators say SCE&G...
WMBF

Horry County leads state in number of HOA complaints filed, report shows

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County received the top spot when it comes to residents complaining about homeowner’s associations. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs released its 2023 report on complaints filed against HOAs. In 2022, the department received 276 complaints from across the state against...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Gov. McMaster Among Members Of Trump's South Carolina Leadership Team

(Columbia, SC)- Governor Henry McMaster is now part of former President Trump's South Carolina Leadership Team. Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham are also members of the team. Their involvement in the 45th president's bid for the White House was announced on Saturday. Former President Trump was...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

