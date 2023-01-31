The bus ride home after school should be a time to unwind, but for 15-year-old Ty Anderson, the drive home on Tuesday, Jan. 24 turned into something else. It started when Anderson was caught using profanity on Friday, Jan. 20 and four days later, he then received a disciplinary letter from the principal of Cane Bay High School. That same afternoon, he shared a photo of the letter on social media using a slang term to describe it.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO