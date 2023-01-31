ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

wtoc.com

Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

BCSD Parent calls for action after seeing video of fight with her son and a bus driver

The bus ride home after school should be a time to unwind, but for 15-year-old Ty Anderson, the drive home on Tuesday, Jan. 24 turned into something else. It started when Anderson was caught using profanity on Friday, Jan. 20 and four days later, he then received a disciplinary letter from the principal of Cane Bay High School. That same afternoon, he shared a photo of the letter on social media using a slang term to describe it.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Shooting death under investigation in Olar, S.C.

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Bamberg County are investigating a shooting death. Bamberg County Sheriff, Kenneth Bamberg, tells NewsChannel 6 that shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31st, law enforcement responded to 5th Street in Olar, South Carolina in reference a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man in […]
OLAR, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Bicyclist hospitalized after Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Walterboro. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. when the male bicyclist crashed with a vehicle in the area of Roberton Boulevard and Francis Street. The victim received a head injury in the […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Parent speaks out following assault at Allendale-Fairfax Middle

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — An Allendale County parent speaks out after saying her son was assaulted at school. “Anger doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel. That child ran at my son as if he was a standing target,” Natasha Green told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident on video. […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Defense faults crime scene collection in Alex Murdaugh trial

Defense attorneys in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial continued Monday to question the way state agents collected and analyzed evidence in the shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. Over the first three days of testimony, prosecutors have mostly called officers and crime scene technicians to present evidence to the jury that investigators will likely later […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Blotter: Exotic dancer?

The blotter is taken from reports filed with area police departments between Jan. 11-26 An intoxicated woman was escorted from the piano bar on King Street Jan. 21 after she climbed onto a piano and started dancing on it, according to a Charleston police report. She wasn’t arrested. But she sure has a story to tell for a while – if she remembers it.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Police searching for runaway teen from Summerville last seen on Friday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Summerville Police Department are attempting to track down a runaway teen last seen last week. According to a report, the mother of Katie Prince reported her missing after she didn't attend school on Friday. Katie was last seen at her home on Longleaf Drive earlier in the day.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
charlestonmag.com

A Summerville couple picked up the story of a 150-year-old Italianate home where previous owners left off

There’s something about a house with a story to tell. For Bonny and David Ferguson, the tales hidden beneath the original heart pine floorboards, behind the pine-paneled walls installed by the home’s most famous resident, and swirling around the octagonal rotunda of the “teacherage” in Summerville’s historic district were irresistible. “We love old things,” says Bonny. “We always knew we wanted a historical home.” And perhaps the best part about buying a house with a past is the chance to add your own legacy.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

