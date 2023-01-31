Read full article on original website
Vinnie Politan Visits Scene of Murdaugh Roadside Shooting
VIDEO: Vinnie returns to the spot on Salkehatchie Highway in Varnville, S.C. where Alex Murdaugh was shot in the head. (2/1/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Snapchat video plays key role in day 8 of Alex Murdaugh double murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — Snapchat video evidence was at the forefront of Wednesday’s proceedings as the Murdaugh double murder trial continued into its second week. Alex Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and youngest son, Maggie and Paul, at their Colleton County property in June of 2021. Lieutenant Britt Dove of the SLED Computer […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man used spy camera to secretly record pre-teen, teen girls for 6 days, AG says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina manis headed to prison for a number of child sex charges and secretly recording four pre-teen and teen girls for a 6-day period, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Seth Bruce, of Greenville County, has been sentenced to 10 years...
wtoc.com
Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
abcnews4.com
BCSD Parent calls for action after seeing video of fight with her son and a bus driver
The bus ride home after school should be a time to unwind, but for 15-year-old Ty Anderson, the drive home on Tuesday, Jan. 24 turned into something else. It started when Anderson was caught using profanity on Friday, Jan. 20 and four days later, he then received a disciplinary letter from the principal of Cane Bay High School. That same afternoon, he shared a photo of the letter on social media using a slang term to describe it.
abcnews4.com
Police to up presence on C.E.W. Middle South Campus after threat found in bathroom
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Charleston County School District (CCSD) and Charleston Police Department (CPD) have provided further information on the threat. According to the CCSD, the message "School Shooting Thursday" was written on a restroom stall. There appeared to be an attempt from an individual to wipe off / scratch off the message.
Shooting death under investigation in Olar, S.C.
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Bamberg County are investigating a shooting death. Bamberg County Sheriff, Kenneth Bamberg, tells NewsChannel 6 that shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31st, law enforcement responded to 5th Street in Olar, South Carolina in reference a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man in […]
WRDW-TV
‘Targeted attack’: Allendale County kid terrified to go to school
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fighting for equality. That’s what one mother is doing after she says her child is terrified to go back to school after being jumped in a bathroom attack. She believes his race, gender identity, and communication disorder are the reasons he was targeted. “The slurs,...
Bicyclist hospitalized after Colleton County crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Walterboro. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. when the male bicyclist crashed with a vehicle in the area of Roberton Boulevard and Francis Street. The victim received a head injury in the […]
WRDW-TV
20-year-old man shot dead in Bamberg County, found in pickup
OLAR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Bamberg County 20-year-old was shot dead this week, one of the latest victims in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s been sweeping the CSRA for nearly a year. Savion Williams, 20, of Denmark, was found dead Tuesday night in a black Ford F-150 pickup...
abcnews4.com
N. Charleston man arrested with AK-47 pistol, stash of guns in car in West Ashley: Report
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from North Charleston is facing charges after he was found with several loaded firearms in his car while driving in West Ashley Tuesday evening, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Lionel Singleton, 36, is charged with three counts of...
Parent speaks out following assault at Allendale-Fairfax Middle
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — An Allendale County parent speaks out after saying her son was assaulted at school. “Anger doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel. That child ran at my son as if he was a standing target,” Natasha Green told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident on video. […]
abcnews4.com
Man wanted in Berkeley, Florence counties arrested after Richland County chase
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man wanted in Berkley and Florence Counties was arrested Tuesday night after a car chase in Richland County, deputies said. 59-year-old Richard Belin led deputies on a brief car chase at around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday before crashing a stolen car he was driving, Richland County Sheriff's Department officials said.
Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
abcnews4.com
N. Charleston man cuts victim's throat, charged with attempted murder: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police arrested a suspect that allegedly cut a man's throat on Tuesday night. NCDP responded to Bolton Street around 8:27 p.m. regarding a potential aggravated assault. When officers arrived at the home, two men were sitting on the couch, and one was...
Defense faults crime scene collection in Alex Murdaugh trial
Defense attorneys in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial continued Monday to question the way state agents collected and analyzed evidence in the shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. Over the first three days of testimony, prosecutors have mostly called officers and crime scene technicians to present evidence to the jury that investigators will likely later […]
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Exotic dancer?
The blotter is taken from reports filed with area police departments between Jan. 11-26 An intoxicated woman was escorted from the piano bar on King Street Jan. 21 after she climbed onto a piano and started dancing on it, according to a Charleston police report. She wasn’t arrested. But she sure has a story to tell for a while – if she remembers it.
abcnews4.com
Police searching for runaway teen from Summerville last seen on Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Summerville Police Department are attempting to track down a runaway teen last seen last week. According to a report, the mother of Katie Prince reported her missing after she didn't attend school on Friday. Katie was last seen at her home on Longleaf Drive earlier in the day.
charlestonmag.com
A Summerville couple picked up the story of a 150-year-old Italianate home where previous owners left off
There’s something about a house with a story to tell. For Bonny and David Ferguson, the tales hidden beneath the original heart pine floorboards, behind the pine-paneled walls installed by the home’s most famous resident, and swirling around the octagonal rotunda of the “teacherage” in Summerville’s historic district were irresistible. “We love old things,” says Bonny. “We always knew we wanted a historical home.” And perhaps the best part about buying a house with a past is the chance to add your own legacy.
live5news.com
2 charged after Orangeburg deputies recovered over 40 catalytic converters
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest of two men that are charged in separate cases led to the seizure of over 40 catalytic converters. Mark Miles, Jr., 37, is facing 24 counts of unlawful transportation and possession of non-ferrous metals in a...
