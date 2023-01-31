Read full article on original website
Juventus striker ‘offers himself to Real Madrid’ in last-gasp transfer in blow to Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea hopes
JUVENTUS star Dusan Vlahovic wants a move to Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Vlahovic has been enduring a rough campaign with Juve, who have been slapped with a 15-point deduction that dropped them to 13th place in the Serie A table. The Bianconeri were accused...
Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Jorginho ANNOUNCED, shirt number UNVEILED, Moises Caicedo LATEST, Lokonga confirmed
ARSENAL have announced the deadline day signing of Jorginho from Chelsea for a reported £12m. And Jorginho's shirt number with the Gunners has been unveiled. The Gunners were forced to turn to Plan B having failed to land top target Moises Caicedo from Brighton. Meanwhile, Albert Sambi-Lokonga completed a...
Premier League without VAR: Liverpool 6 points above relegation zone, Man United out of top four
Fans always argue about which Premier League teams get the better of the VAR decisions, and this season we aim to find the definitive answer.
San Diego Union-Tribune
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action
Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup
Man Utd ratings: Casemiro continues irresistible form, Sancho all smiles on return but Weghorst misses sitter
MANCHESTER UNITED booked their place at Wembley with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. Anthony Martial came off the bench to score before Fred added a second as the Red Devils progressed to the final 5-0 on aggregate. Marcus Rashford was left on the bench, but apart...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Nottingham Forest closing in on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain keeper Keylor Navas
Nottingham Forest are close to finally getting the goalkeeper they wanted after resurrecting talks with Paris St Germain for Keylor Navas.
chatsports.com
Chelsea have been 'GREEDY' in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a late loan move for Hakim Ziyech, reports in France claim, as the Morocco star attempts to push through a deadline day switch to the French giants
Hakim Ziyech's loan move to Paris Saint Germain has been held up because Chelsea have been 'greedy' in their negotiations, according to reports in France. Ziyech had looked set to join the French giants before his move came unstuck. The former Ajax winger has endured a miserable two-and-a-half year spell...
Real Madrid keep pace with Barcelona in title race, but Benzema and Militao injury fears a worry
Would Real Madrid rather have had three points against Valencia or a healthy Karim Benzema and Eder Militao? They didn't get both on Thursday.
Hakim Ziyech Stuck At Chelsea As PSG's Appeal To Sign Him After Transfer Deadline Fails
Ziyech flew to France expecting to sign for Paris Saint-Germain on transfer deadline day but his proposed loan move from Chelsea fell through.
Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea shirt number leaked
Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea shirt number is leaked after he concluded a British-record move to Stamford Bridge.
Yardbarker
Report: Enzo Fernandez IN Chelsea Squad To Face Fulham
The speculation was rife on Twitter earlier today about whether Enzo Fernandez had trained for Chelsea today due to their being no pictures of him in the team training session. Reports now are suggesting the Argentine did train, and his VISA has been approved for him to be eligible to...
Why Man City fans boo the Champions League anthem
Manchester City fans always boo the UEFA Champions League anthem at every game it is played, but why is that?
Man Utd offered Yannick Carrasco as Ten Hag admits he could be forced into late transfer business by Eriksen injury
ERIK TEN HAG could be set for a late deadline day dip into the transfer market with Christian Eriksen out injured until at least the end of April. The Danish midfielder limped out of Saturday evening’s 3-0 FA Cup win over Reading with an ankle injury after a clumsy challenge by Andy Carroll.
Chelsea complete £6m signing of academy forward
Chelsea have struck a deal to sign teenage striker Jimmy-Jay Morgan from Southampton.
Which Premier League team had the best January transfer window?
A lot of money was sent in the Premier League during the January transfer window. Here's how the 20 Premier League teams fared when spending all that money. Bournemouth spent more money than anyone was really expecting this January - particularly on deadline day when they brought in Hamed Traore and Illia Zabarnyi for around £40m.
Chelsea's record-breaking £107m newboy Enzo Fernandez has always been in demand
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez has always been a star in demand even during his childhood years playing for his boyhood club in Argentina as his side faked powercuts so he could play.
Southampton confirm signing of striker Paul Onuachu from Genk
Southampton have completed the signing of striker Paul Onuachu from Genk.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta: “Alexis Sanchez Left In The Summer To Cut Wage Bill, Not Because Of Simone Inzaghi’s Request”
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has revealed that the reason that the club allowed Alexis Sanchez to leave in the summer transfer window was purely financial, and not because coach Simone Inzaghi didn’t want the Chilean to stay. Speaking to Chilean news outlet La Tercera, via FCInterNews, the Nerazzurri CEO...
Yardbarker
Predicted Manchester United XI vs Nottingham Forest: Iqbal, Garnacho and Pellistri all start
Stretty News predicts Manchester United’s line-up for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest. Manchester United already have one foot in the Carabao Cup final after winning the first leg 3-0 at the City Ground. Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest side have little to no chance of coming back from that, even though Erik ten Hag has the opportunity to rest several key players.
90min
