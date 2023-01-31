Read full article on original website
KKTV
‘Kia Boys’ busted in Colorado Springs, according to police
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced several juveniles are being charged in connection to stolen vehicles. Police say the juveniles may be tied to a pattern of stolen KIA vehicles and that they refer to themselves as the “Kia Boys.” In an online crime blotter, CSPD explained someone spotted a stolen vehicle, a white Kia, at 2588 Airport Road on Wednesday. The area is a few blocks east of Memorial Park.
Pueblo Rescue Mission leans in to help out
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Rescue Mission (PRM) shelters two different types of residents: those who are in the Mission’s Step Back In program and those who come amidst emergencies. The Step Back In program is for those who are there to work on the issues that led to their homelessness, according to PRM Executive […]
KKTV
Officer seriously injured following reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer was “critically” injured following a reported carjacking and chase Thursday night south of Colorado Springs, according to Fountain Police. Lisa Schneider with the City of Fountain is reporting multiple agencies were involved in a pursuit at about 7:45 p.m. for...
Feb. 3 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Thomas Carillo, 43, is a Hispanic male, 6’01” tall, 275 pounds, with brown hair andbrown eyes. Carillo has a warrant for Dangerous Drugs. He has a second warrant for Failure toAppear – Traffic Offense, which includes Driving […]
coloradopolitics.com
Staff member attacked at correctional facility in Colorado
Inmates attacked a staff member during an incident at the Crowley County Correctional Facility on Saturday, leaving the facility on lockdown and at least one person injured, according to Department of Corrections spokesperson Annie Skinner. The facility has been on lockdown since Saturday while an investigation is conducted. As of...
Help identify Pueblo bank robbery suspect
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for help identifying a suspect who robbed a bank on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Pueblo. PPD posted about the robbery on Twitter on Thursday, and said the suspect walked into a Pueblo Bank and Trust in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road, […]
UPDATE: Officer stable after falling from bridge
UPDATE: FRIDAY 2/3/2023 6:33 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) released an update overnight on the FPD officer that was injured after falling from a bridge in pursuit of a suspect in Colorado Springs. The officer is currently in critical but stable condition and has had an initial CT scan. FPD thanked […]
Daily Record
Cañon City Police: Man arrested on suspicion of unlawful conduct on public property
3100 block of U.S. 50, Lindey Stringer, 24, of Cañon City, was issued an arrest summons for Theft. 3100 block of U.S. 50, Meggian Bradley, 38, of Florence, was issued an arrest summons for Theft. 3100 block of U.S. 50, Desiree Morgan, 30, of Trinidad, was issued an arrest...
Letecia Stauch to appear in court for motions hearing
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old stepson will appear in court for a motions hearing on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2. Letecia Stauch is expected to make an in-person appearance at the El Paso County Courts at 1:30 p.m. Police believe she killed Gannon Stauch in his bedroom at their […]
Help identify suspect in Pueblo break-in, theft
(AVONDALE, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking the community’s assistance in possibly identifying a man who broke into a store in Avondale and stole multiple items. PCSO posted about the break-in on Twitter on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and said the suspect broke into the Loaf-N-Jug on Highway 50, and stole cigarettes, […]
KKTV
WATCH: Standoff in Security-Widefield
WATCH: Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding. Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding. Updated: 6 hours ago. Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding. 1 killed in...
KRDO
Police search for Pueblo bank robbery suspect
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect. On Feb. 2, the Pueblo Police Department said the suspect pictured below entered a Pueblo Bank and Trust in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Rd. Once in the bank, the suspect demanded money from the clerk and...
US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities
BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo unveiled the most popular slopper-serving restaurants in Pueblo County. Nominations were submitted online to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo. Thousands of votes were calculated and a list of the top ten was compiled. Below are the places The post Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Colorado woman arrested after her 2-year-old died
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman is facing serious charges after her 2-year-old child died. The Pueblo Police Department shared a news release with the public on Thursday explaining officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 31 at about 4 p.m. on the report of an unresponsive child.
cpr.org
Pueblo could get a new contemporary train station
Plans for a new train station next to the historic Union Depot in Pueblo are moving ahead. The project is aimed at two proposed services, Front Range Rail that would run from Fort Collins to Pueblo and an expansion of Amtrak’s long-distance Southwest Chief line that would possibly connect La Junta to Pueblo and Colorado Springs.
13 Investigates: Pumped up Promises; Owner of closed gym accused of charging members, not paying employees
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Just before Thanksgiving, North Academy Fitness seemingly shuttered its doors. A note taped to the front door of the gym off North Academy Blvd. vaguely explained the closure. Customers, who often pay monthly dues, said they had no idea it was shutting down. "I went to the gym to work The post 13 Investigates: Pumped up Promises; Owner of closed gym accused of charging members, not paying employees appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Pueblo police investigating death of pedestrian while family mourns
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police say they are still investigating the death of Randen Vallejos after he was hit by a car while crossing a road more than two weeks ago on the night of Jan. 16. The crash happened at the intersection of Bonforte Boulevard and Highway 50.
KKTV
Crews quickly knock out a homeless camp fire near Colorado Springs on Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews quickly knocked out a homeless camp fire in the Colorado Springs area on Thursday. Just after 12:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced they were helping the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department with the fire near Las Vegas and Janitell The area is between S. Circle Drive and Highway 24 and is part of unincorporated El Paso County.
