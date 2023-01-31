ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

coloradopolitics.com

Book bans for me but not for thee | Colorado Springs Gazette

At bougie cocktail parties only one answer works regarding a contemporary conflict: “Book banners are bad and must be stopped." Despite self-righteous and obligatory platitudes against book bans, all libraries censor books and all of them must. No library contains every book ever published. Shelving decisions include factors of space limitations, budgets and content.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs mayoral candidate claims he’s getting booted from ballot over address dispute

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- The race to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs is packed. With the deadline passed, there are 12 hopefuls. However, the eligibility of one mayoral candidate is in question due to residency requirement concerns. Saturday, John "Tig" Tiegen released a campaign video on his Twitter account with the caption, The post Colorado Springs mayoral candidate claims he’s getting booted from ballot over address dispute appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo unveiled the most popular slopper-serving restaurants in Pueblo County. Nominations were submitted online to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo. Thousands of votes were calculated and a list of the top ten was compiled. Below are the places The post Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Colorado State Rep Ty Winter The Use of A Firearm in Your Business

Colorado State Rep Ty Winter represents a massive swath southeastern Colorado including Pueblo County. We'll discuss a bill that's being heard in committee on Monday that would allow owners, managers, and employees of businesses, or any person in that business, who legally possess a firearm to use that firearm within the business if someone makes illegal entry and the person defending the business believes the illegal entrant has committed, or is about to commit, a crime, or may use ANY physical force against a person in the business. It's much like the "Castle Doctrine" for our homes but extended to businesses.
COLORADO STATE
Estes Park Trail Gazette

An irruption of birds

From Fort Collins to Pueblo, there have been more than 675 sightings of Bohemian waxwings in. Colorado in January of this year. The reports started to show up in December 2022. Some avid birders, as reported on Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website, have counted as many as 1000 waxwings in one location.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Student-Athletes from Southern Colorado signed their letters of intent to play at CSU Pueblo

You'd think the CSU Pueblo football team, with its winning culture would want to go out and get some studs and you'd be right. The Wolfpack went out and snagged Fountain Fort Carson star receiver Darian Martin. He's pretty good. He's a tough player who makes things happen and he'll fit right in, "This is The post Student-Athletes from Southern Colorado signed their letters of intent to play at CSU Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Crews quickly knock out a homeless camp fire near Colorado Springs on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews quickly knocked out a homeless camp fire in the Colorado Springs area on Thursday. Just after 12:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced they were helping the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department with the fire near Las Vegas and Janitell The area is between S. Circle Drive and Highway 24 and is part of unincorporated El Paso County.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSU Pueblo announces first signing class under new head coach

PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — The CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves announced a 43-player class on 2023 National Signing Day, including four players from southern Colorado. Linebacker Joseph Garnett and defensive end Austin Jordan from Vista Ridge, running back Adrian Soto — a Pueblo County product and Fort Hays State transfer — and Pueblo West wide receiver Titus […]
PUEBLO, CO
coloradoexpression.com

Three Colorado Music Venues That Support Local Musicians

The beautiful state of Colorado is known for many different things, the rocky mountains, numerous hiking spots, the Mile High City and some killer ski slopes. But one thing that is also prominent in Colorado is the overwhelming amount of local talent. From artists to musicians to small business owners, Colorado has it all.
COLORADO STATE

