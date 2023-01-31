Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Book bans for me but not for thee | Colorado Springs Gazette
At bougie cocktail parties only one answer works regarding a contemporary conflict: “Book banners are bad and must be stopped." Despite self-righteous and obligatory platitudes against book bans, all libraries censor books and all of them must. No library contains every book ever published. Shelving decisions include factors of space limitations, budgets and content.
coloradonewsline.com
Colorado Republican leaders sideline El Paso County chairwoman in contentious meeting
Leaders of the Colorado Republican Party on Monday voted to appoint a “neutral” person to oversee the El Paso County Republican Party reorganizational meeting and elections in less than two weeks. The extraordinary vote signaled that a majority of state party officials do not trust Chairwoman Vickie Tonkins...
coloradopolitics.com
El Paso County Republicans sue Colorado GOP to stop state party from taking over local election
The El Paso County Republican Party sued the Colorado GOP and its chairwoman late Monday in an attempt to block the state party from taking over the local party's upcoming officer elections. In a lawsuit filed in Arapahoe County District Court, the El Paso County party, along with county GOP...
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado superintendent’s mid-year departure raises questions and causes concerns for teachers
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - School District 14 in Manitou Springs has parted ways with Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Domangue and that has prompted teachers to question the school board’s decision to go forward with this action in the middle of a school year. This week, Digital Anchor Carel Lajara...
Colorado Springs mayoral candidate claims he’s getting booted from ballot over address dispute
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- The race to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs is packed. With the deadline passed, there are 12 hopefuls. However, the eligibility of one mayoral candidate is in question due to residency requirement concerns. Saturday, John "Tig" Tiegen released a campaign video on his Twitter account with the caption, The post Colorado Springs mayoral candidate claims he’s getting booted from ballot over address dispute appeared first on KRDO.
Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo unveiled the most popular slopper-serving restaurants in Pueblo County. Nominations were submitted online to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo. Thousands of votes were calculated and a list of the top ten was compiled. Below are the places The post Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named appeared first on KRDO.
US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities
BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
iheart.com
Colorado State Rep Ty Winter The Use of A Firearm in Your Business
Colorado State Rep Ty Winter represents a massive swath southeastern Colorado including Pueblo County. We'll discuss a bill that's being heard in committee on Monday that would allow owners, managers, and employees of businesses, or any person in that business, who legally possess a firearm to use that firearm within the business if someone makes illegal entry and the person defending the business believes the illegal entrant has committed, or is about to commit, a crime, or may use ANY physical force against a person in the business. It's much like the "Castle Doctrine" for our homes but extended to businesses.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
An irruption of birds
From Fort Collins to Pueblo, there have been more than 675 sightings of Bohemian waxwings in. Colorado in January of this year. The reports started to show up in December 2022. Some avid birders, as reported on Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website, have counted as many as 1000 waxwings in one location.
KKTV
Internal investigation launched for a ‘nurse’ who worked at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An internal investigation is underway by the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) after claims a person who didn’t have a legal nursing license worked as a nurse at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo. An anonymous source reached out to 11 News concerned...
KKTV
WATCH: Deputy shows off dance moves at Lewis-Palmer High School north of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy has got moves!. Check out Deputy Chad Wheat at Lewis-Palmer High School recently in the video at the top of this article. Video courtesy Jeanette Laudner/LPHS Poms Moms.
Student-Athletes from Southern Colorado signed their letters of intent to play at CSU Pueblo
You'd think the CSU Pueblo football team, with its winning culture would want to go out and get some studs and you'd be right. The Wolfpack went out and snagged Fountain Fort Carson star receiver Darian Martin. He's pretty good. He's a tough player who makes things happen and he'll fit right in, "This is The post Student-Athletes from Southern Colorado signed their letters of intent to play at CSU Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
This Is Colorado's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's best unassuming diner.
KKTV
Crews quickly knock out a homeless camp fire near Colorado Springs on Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews quickly knocked out a homeless camp fire in the Colorado Springs area on Thursday. Just after 12:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced they were helping the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department with the fire near Las Vegas and Janitell The area is between S. Circle Drive and Highway 24 and is part of unincorporated El Paso County.
coloradosprings.com
Grammy Award winner Gladys Knight to perform in Colorado Springs
Pop and R&B singer Gladys Knight will perform April 6 at Pikes Peak Center. Tickets are $35 to $125 and go on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday. Buy online at axs.com or pikespeakcenter.com. The seven-time Grammy Award winner might be best known for her 1973 No. 1 hit "Midnight Train to...
CSU Pueblo announces first signing class under new head coach
PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — The CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves announced a 43-player class on 2023 National Signing Day, including four players from southern Colorado. Linebacker Joseph Garnett and defensive end Austin Jordan from Vista Ridge, running back Adrian Soto — a Pueblo County product and Fort Hays State transfer — and Pueblo West wide receiver Titus […]
KKTV
WATCH: Football injury likely tied to the death of Air Force Academy cadet, according to autopsy report
WATCH - Pueblo Police Investigating Death of Pedestrian While Family Mourns. Pueblo Police say they are still investigating the death of Randen Vallejos after he was hit by a car while crossing a road more than two weeks ago on the night of January 16th. Updated: 6 hours ago. 11...
New natural gas pipes going in the ground in Colorado Springs
Construction is starting in northern Colorado Springs to replace a five-mile stretch of natural gas pipelines.
coloradoexpression.com
Three Colorado Music Venues That Support Local Musicians
The beautiful state of Colorado is known for many different things, the rocky mountains, numerous hiking spots, the Mile High City and some killer ski slopes. But one thing that is also prominent in Colorado is the overwhelming amount of local talent. From artists to musicians to small business owners, Colorado has it all.
Comments / 0