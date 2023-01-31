ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Miami restaurants are among the best places to eat in the U.S., Yelp says

By Connie Ogle
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

A funky Argentine wine bar and eating spot, a trendy, intimate space for pasta and raw seafood, and one of Miami’s favorite spots for pizza were named among the top restaurants in the country by Yelp.

The platform, which crowd-sources reviews, recently released its annual Top 100 Restaurants in the U.S. for 2023 , and on it were three Miami favorites: Italian restaurant Crust (No. 50); Argentine wine bar Bunbury (77); and the hip and intimate Jaguar Sun (80), which also operates the outdoor pop-up Sunny’s Steakhouse in Little River , which is currently closed for renovations.

Three Fort Lauderdale restaurants made the list, too, including Archibald’s Village Bakery, which was ranked No. 3 in the country, as well as the eclectic Twice Removed (82) and Italian spot Il Paesano (95). North South Grill in Pembroke Pines cracked the list at No. 53.

Yelp reports that diners are “giddy” about the baked goods at Archibald’s, which is owned and managed by chef-owner Justin Mathys-Archibald and husband Christopher. The biggest seller is the cinnamon roll, but the bakery also serves quiches and breakfast wraps as well as other baked goods like blueberry scones with lemon glaze and lemon poppy seed loaf.

Paula Costa, owner and creator of Bunbury, said she believes the dedication of the Bunbury staff and the freshness of the menu items, from the steak to the pastas to the empanadas, are what earned the spot so many accolades on Yelp.

This chicken parm in Miami was named best in the U.S. Does it live up to the hype?

Klime and Anita Kovaceski of Crust show off the plaque commemorating their appearance on Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants list for 2023. Steffen Cherry

“We put passion in every single corner of the place,” she says of the restaurant, which is located in Square Station right around the corner from the Adrienne Arsht Center. “What people feel when they arrive is surprised. They feel like they are in their neighborhood bar in Buenos Aires or North Carolina or France. They see the energy of the place.”

“We are all obsessed with quality. We have a lot of quality control. Most of the recipes come from my grandma or mother-in-law. We honor our ancestry, so freshness is the most important thing.”

Klime Kovaceski of Crust, whose chicken parm was recently named the best in the U.S. , couldn’t be happier about the recognition. Crust made Yelp’s list of best restaurants in the country for pizza in 2022.

“Only in America!” he said of making the list. “As an immigrant, I wouldn’t have a chance to be No. 50 in a village of a small country. Coming from a small country and being #50 amongst a 332-million-population country is an absolutely unbelievable feeling.”

Several other Florida restaurants made the list, including Uptown Eats in St. Petersburg (No. 21); Kadence (30) and Hungry Pants (42) in Orlando; Izakaya Tori in Tampa (49); Catullo’s Italian in Jacksonville (64); and Tukero Coffee in Dunedin (90).

The best restaurant, Yelp writes, is Broken Mouth | Lee’s Homestyle, a Korean-Hawaiian spot in Los Angeles.

To compile the list, Yelp’s data science team analyzed submissions from the community to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions, with geographic representation based on equal share of submissions of top-rated restaurants nationally. Yelp Community Managers further curated the list to finalize the rankings.

Yelp’s top restaurants in South Florida

Miami-Dade

Bunbury: 55 NE 14th St., Miami; www.bunburymiami.com ; 305-333-6929

Crust: 668 NW Fifth St., Miami; crust-usa.com ; 305-371-7065

Jaguar Sun: 230 NE Fourth St., Miami; jaguarsunmia.com

Broward

Archibald’s Village Bakery: 608 Breakers Ave., Fort Lauderdale; archibaldsvillagebakery.com ; 754-300-5926

North South Grill: 154 S Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines; northsouthgrill.com ; 954-404-8308

Twice Removed: 3301 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale; www.twiceremovedftl.com ; 754-701-1997

Il Paesano: 2645 E Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale; ilpaesanomarket.com ; 954-396-1700

Miami Herald

Miami Herald

