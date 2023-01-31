Effective: 2023-02-02 20:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Thursday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CST Thursday was 16.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.6 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 16.0 Thu 8 pm CST 16.5 16.6 15.8

ACADIA PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO