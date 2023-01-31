Read full article on original website
Effective: 2023-02-02 20:46:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clinton; Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Northwestern Clinton County in northern New York Northern Franklin County in northern New York St. Lawrence County in northern New York * Until 945 PM EST. * At 845 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 20 miles north of St. Regis to 11 miles northwest of Morristown, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...Intense bursts of heavy snow. Gusty winds leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. Highway 37 and Highway 11 in St Lawrence County, New York will be affected. Locations impacted include Potsdam, Massena, Gouverneur, Canton, Ogdensburg, Norfolk, Lisbon, Louisville, Moira, De Kalb, Bangor, Fowler, Parishville, Fort Covington, Colton, Bombay, Massena International Airport - Richards Field, Helena, Burke and Hammond. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
Effective: 2023-02-02 20:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Thursday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CST Thursday was 16.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.6 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 16.0 Thu 8 pm CST 16.5 16.6 15.8
