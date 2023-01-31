Effective: 2023-02-02 20:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Adams; Clark; Jackson; Juneau; Monroe; Taylor WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

ADAMS COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO