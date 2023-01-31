Read full article on original website
datafloq.com
Johnson Matthey partners with Plug Power to boost hydrogen tech
(Reuters) – Johnson Matthey said on Tuesday it was partnering in hydrogen technology with U.S.-based Plug Power until at least 2030, as the British company hones its focus on its green hydrogen-related business. Companies globally are increasing investments in green hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel made by using renewable power...
Berry, Coca-Cola collaborate to implement tethered caps in EU markets
EUROPE (WEHT) – After winning a sustainability award at PACK EXPO International last month for this solution, Berry Global Group, Inc. is the first plastic packaging manufacturer in Europe to supply The Coca-Cola Company with a lightweight, tethered cap for its soft drinks. Officials say due to the European Union (EU) Single-Use Plastics Directive, Berry’s new tethered closure for Coca-Cola is designed to remain […]
OilPrice.com
Global Battery Demand Is Soaring, But Supply Is Lagging Behind
There is an undeniable need for more electric batteries to be produced in line with the growing global demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and electronic devices. But companies are repeatedly falling behind on their production aims due to a multitude of challenges, from supply chain constraints caused by the Covid pandemic to lithium shortages in the face of rising demand. Costs have soared in recent years, in response to these challenges, and many once-promising startups have failed in their attempt to weather the storm and come out the other side triumphant. Now, the U.S. believes that battery shortage is a threat to its national security, as its green transition could be endangered if not enough batteries are delivered. So, just how dire is the situation?
kalkinemedia.com
Canadian Solar Unit Plans Capacity Additions Across Its Solar And Battery Storage Supply Chain
* CANADIAN SOLAR'S SUBSIDIARY CSI SOLAR PLANS CAPACITY ADDITIONS ACROSS ITS SOLAR AND BATTERY STORAGE SUPPLY CHAIN. * CANADIAN SOLAR INC - PROJECT PLAN WILL BE CARRIED OUT IN THREE PHASES, WITH PHASE I BEING 14 GW OF WAFER AND CELL CAPACITY. * CANADIAN SOLAR INC - PHASE I IS...
Channel Tunnel, the Longest Undersea Tunnel in the World, Reaches a Technological Grid Milestone With GE
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Today the Channel Tunnel, the longest undersea tunnel in the world, reached a technological milestone with Getlink ’s commissioning of a high-voltage grid solution from GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business [NYSE:GE]. GE’s flexible Static Synchronous Compensator ( STATCOM ) solution delivers the fast voltage support Eurotunnel requires to be able to run up to 16 trains simultaneously in the Channel Tunnel - a 60% increase in maximum capacity or as many as 1,000 trains per day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005238/en/ The world’s largest and most powerful Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) solution in a railway environment was developed by GE Grid Solutions and adapted to the Channel Tunnel in collaboration with Eurostar (Graphic: GE)
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
China’s Now the World’s Second-Largest Car Producer As Exports Surge 54 Percent
China's auto business is growing thanks to its surging EV sales from makers such as BYD and Tesla.
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
Renewables supplied 88% of Portugal's electricity consumption in January
LISBON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Renewable utilities supplied 88% of Portugal's electricity consumption in January, as heavy rains coupled with good wind and solar conditions allowed to sharply reduce the use of gas-fired power plants, grid operator REN said on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
Adult Happy Meals, McRib, Feed McDonald's Sales in Q4
Adult Happy Meals and other limited-time promotions boosted traffic at McDonald’s restaurants during the fourth quarter despite higher prices. But the company warned that inflation __ particularly in Europe __ will continue to weigh on its operations this year. Global same-store sales __ or sales at stores open at...
Greenpeace activists scale Shell oil platform in the Atlantic Ocean as company announces record profits
Activists from the campaign group Greenpeace have boarded a ship in the Atlantic Ocean and scaled a Shell oil platform that is currently being transported to the North Sea.
gmauthority.com
GM Defense And ARV Win First Phase Of U.S. Army CTT Program
GM Defense and American Rheinmetall Vehicles (ARV) have won a contract for the first phase in the U.S. Army’s Common Tactical Truck (CTT) program. The multi-phase program aims to replace the Army’s family of heavy tactical trucks, with a production target of 40,000 units valued at upwards of $14 billion.
aircargonews.net
Etihad Cargo: Partnerships key as industry faces overcapacity and lower predictability
Raising standards, developing new offerings and services and partnerships are key for Etihad Cargo over the coming years as the industry faces a changing market. Speaking at the first in-person World Cargo Summit, Etihad Aviation Group senior vice president sales and cargo Martin Drew said challenges faced by air cargo include: lower predictability, normalising market conditions, the push for sustainability, greater transparency and oversupply.
Recycling Today
German company to build PET recycling facility in Georgia
Revalyu Resources GmbH, with headquarters in Kleinostheim, Germany, has announced that it will invest $50 million during the initial phase of its strategic expansion to the United with the construction of a plant in Statesboro, Georgia. Groundbreaking at 43-acre Statesboro site will take place in the first half of 2023,...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Powering whole homes with solar + storage is now possible — and smart
American homeowners were expected to have installed a record 5.6 GW of residential solar in 2022, according to BloombergNEF. While the residential storage market has been slower to take off, various factors may indicate that consumers could be willing to include batteries along with their PV systems. As grid constraints,...
US News and World Report
U.S. Investors Have Plowed Billions Into China's AI Sector, Report Shows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. investors including the investment arms of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc accounted for nearly a fifth of investments in Chinese artificial intelligence companies from 2015 to 2021, a report showed on Wednesday. The document, released by CSET, a tech policy group at Georgetown University, comes amid...
US News and World Report
Honda to Start Producing New Hydrogen Fuel Cell System Co-Developed With GM
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co said it will start producing a new hydrogen fuel cell system jointly developed with General Motors Co this year and gradually step up sales this decade, in a bid to expand its hydrogen business. Honda will target annual sales of around 2,000 units...
gcaptain.com
Australia Seeks to Boost Hydrogen Exports to EU as Part of Green Push
Australia wants to boost exports of green hydrogen to the European Union as the bloc seeks to cut emissions in its most energy-intensive sectors. “Australia can be a renewable energy export superpower and Europe is energy hungry,” Chris Bowen, Australia’s climate and energy minister, told Bloomberg TV. “Australia is 100% all in with Europe in this transition.”
Offshore wind will need major investments in transmission, supply chain, reports say
WASHINGTON DC - Achieving the aggressive offshore wind power goals of the federal government and individual states will require billions of dollars in spending on transmission infrastructure, “unprecedented” cooperation between grid operators and federal and state agencies, and would be aided by major buildout of a domestic supply chain, per a pair of reports released this week.
CNBC
Boeing plans to add a new 737 Max production line to meet strong demand
Boeing plans to add the new 737 Max production line in the second half of 2024. Boeing's Everett, Washington, factory also houses reworking facilities for the 787 Dreamliner. Boeing and rival Airbus have struggled to ramp up output to meet airline demand. said it plans to add a fourth 737...
