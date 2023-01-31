ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

datafloq.com

Johnson Matthey partners with Plug Power to boost hydrogen tech

(Reuters) – Johnson Matthey said on Tuesday it was partnering in hydrogen technology with U.S.-based Plug Power until at least 2030, as the British company hones its focus on its green hydrogen-related business. Companies globally are increasing investments in green hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel made by using renewable power...
WEHT/WTVW

Berry, Coca-Cola collaborate to implement tethered caps in EU markets

EUROPE (WEHT) – After winning a sustainability award at PACK EXPO International last month for this solution, Berry Global Group, Inc. is the first plastic packaging manufacturer in Europe to supply The Coca-Cola Company with a lightweight, tethered cap for its soft drinks. Officials say due to the European Union (EU) Single-Use Plastics Directive, Berry’s new tethered closure for Coca-Cola is designed to remain […]
OilPrice.com

Global Battery Demand Is Soaring, But Supply Is Lagging Behind

There is an undeniable need for more electric batteries to be produced in line with the growing global demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and electronic devices. But companies are repeatedly falling behind on their production aims due to a multitude of challenges, from supply chain constraints caused by the Covid pandemic to lithium shortages in the face of rising demand. Costs have soared in recent years, in response to these challenges, and many once-promising startups have failed in their attempt to weather the storm and come out the other side triumphant. Now, the U.S. believes that battery shortage is a threat to its national security, as its green transition could be endangered if not enough batteries are delivered. So, just how dire is the situation?
The Associated Press

Channel Tunnel, the Longest Undersea Tunnel in the World, Reaches a Technological Grid Milestone With GE

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Today the Channel Tunnel, the longest undersea tunnel in the world, reached a technological milestone with Getlink ’s commissioning of a high-voltage grid solution from GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business [NYSE:GE]. GE’s flexible Static Synchronous Compensator ( STATCOM ) solution delivers the fast voltage support Eurotunnel requires to be able to run up to 16 trains simultaneously in the Channel Tunnel - a 60% increase in maximum capacity or as many as 1,000 trains per day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005238/en/ The world’s largest and most powerful Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) solution in a railway environment was developed by GE Grid Solutions and adapted to the Channel Tunnel in collaboration with Eurostar (Graphic: GE)
Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
US News and World Report

Adult Happy Meals, McRib, Feed McDonald's Sales in Q4

Adult Happy Meals and other limited-time promotions boosted traffic at McDonald’s restaurants during the fourth quarter despite higher prices. But the company warned that inflation __ particularly in Europe __ will continue to weigh on its operations this year. Global same-store sales __ or sales at stores open at...
gmauthority.com

GM Defense And ARV Win First Phase Of U.S. Army CTT Program

GM Defense and American Rheinmetall Vehicles (ARV) have won a contract for the first phase in the U.S. Army’s Common Tactical Truck (CTT) program. The multi-phase program aims to replace the Army’s family of heavy tactical trucks, with a production target of 40,000 units valued at upwards of $14 billion.
aircargonews.net

Etihad Cargo: Partnerships key as industry faces overcapacity and lower predictability

Raising standards, developing new offerings and services and partnerships are key for Etihad Cargo over the coming years as the industry faces a changing market. Speaking at the first in-person World Cargo Summit, Etihad Aviation Group senior vice president sales and cargo Martin Drew said challenges faced by air cargo include: lower predictability, normalising market conditions, the push for sustainability, greater transparency and oversupply.
Recycling Today

German company to build PET recycling facility in Georgia

Revalyu Resources GmbH, with headquarters in Kleinostheim, Germany, has announced that it will invest $50 million during the initial phase of its strategic expansion to the United with the construction of a plant in Statesboro, Georgia. Groundbreaking at 43-acre Statesboro site will take place in the first half of 2023,...
STATESBORO, GA
solarpowerworldonline.com

Powering whole homes with solar + storage is now possible — and smart

American homeowners were expected to have installed a record 5.6 GW of residential solar in 2022, according to BloombergNEF. While the residential storage market has been slower to take off, various factors may indicate that consumers could be willing to include batteries along with their PV systems. As grid constraints,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Investors Have Plowed Billions Into China's AI Sector, Report Shows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. investors including the investment arms of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc accounted for nearly a fifth of investments in Chinese artificial intelligence companies from 2015 to 2021, a report showed on Wednesday. The document, released by CSET, a tech policy group at Georgetown University, comes amid...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Honda to Start Producing New Hydrogen Fuel Cell System Co-Developed With GM

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co said it will start producing a new hydrogen fuel cell system jointly developed with General Motors Co this year and gradually step up sales this decade, in a bid to expand its hydrogen business. Honda will target annual sales of around 2,000 units...
gcaptain.com

Australia Seeks to Boost Hydrogen Exports to EU as Part of Green Push

Australia wants to boost exports of green hydrogen to the European Union as the bloc seeks to cut emissions in its most energy-intensive sectors. “Australia can be a renewable energy export superpower and Europe is energy hungry,” Chris Bowen, Australia’s climate and energy minister, told Bloomberg TV. “Australia is 100% all in with Europe in this transition.”
Big Country News

Offshore wind will need major investments in transmission, supply chain, reports say

WASHINGTON DC - Achieving the aggressive offshore wind power goals of the federal government and individual states will require billions of dollars in spending on transmission infrastructure, “unprecedented” cooperation between grid operators and federal and state agencies, and would be aided by major buildout of a domestic supply chain, per a pair of reports released this week.
LOUISIANA STATE

