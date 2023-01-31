A man from Singapore has filed a $2.3 million lawsuit against a woman who he said caused him trauma when she apparently “friend-zoned” him, The Washington Post reports. The man in the case has been identified as drone racing executive K. Kawshigan, who filed the lawsuit after she rejected his advances and prompted “sustained trauma” and “reductions in his earning capacity.” The woman is contesting the defamation suit, which will be heard in Singapore’s High Court next week, and previously alleged he filed the suit “for an ulterior purpose” in an effort to get her to “comply with his demands to, among other things, resume communications with him.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO