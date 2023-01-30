ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DePaul Drops Midweek Matchup at Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. – Aneesah Morrow recorded her fifth 30-point performance of the season while four Blue Demons finished in double figures, but a short-handed DePaul fell to Creighton 83-74 on Wednesday night at D.J. Sokol Arena. Morrow led the Blue Demons with 34 points on a career-best six three-point...
Blue Demons Meet Bluejays on Wednesday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. – DePaul women's basketball returns to the court for the first time in over a week when the Blue Demons meet Creighton at D.J. Sokol Arena on Wednesday night. Tipoff on the first night of February is slated for 6 p.m. CT on the BIG EAST Digital Network carried on FloHoops. Jon Schriner, Rob Simms and Ana Bellinghausen will handle the television duties.
