OMAHA, Neb. – DePaul women's basketball returns to the court for the first time in over a week when the Blue Demons meet Creighton at D.J. Sokol Arena on Wednesday night. Tipoff on the first night of February is slated for 6 p.m. CT on the BIG EAST Digital Network carried on FloHoops. Jon Schriner, Rob Simms and Ana Bellinghausen will handle the television duties.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO