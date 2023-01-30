Read full article on original website
Emigrant Basin Pack & Social Club’s Dinner
On Saturday, February 11th, the Emigrant Basin Pack and Social Club will hold their 21st annual Scholarship Dinner at the Sonora Elks Lodge. Joel Casler, founding member of the Emigrant Basin Pack and Social Club, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. The Emigrant Basin Pack and...
A Good Reason To Check On Elderly Neighbors
Pioneer, CA – Repeated calls to an elderly couple’s home in Amador County went unanswered and probably saved an elderly couple’s lives. During severe weather or other emergencies, first responders frequently advise residents to check on their neighbors, particularly senior citizens. That advice was lifesaving for an elderly couple in the Pioneer area of Amador County on Wednesday night. After hearing a car horn sounding and calling their elderly neighbors several times with no answer, a neighbor feared for their safety and called 911.
Wainwright, David Lee “Cracker”
David Lee “Cracker” Wainwright, born June 27, 1945 in Oklahoma passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. A Celebration of his life with Military Honors will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 01/30/2023. Age: 77. Residence: Groveland,...
Deceased Identified In Fatal Rail Road Flat Crash
Arnold, CA – The name of the deceased and his cause of death in a fatal crash in the Rail Road Flat area of Calaveras County nearly three weeks ago have been released. The deceased is 71-year-old Tom Swartz of Pine Grove in Amador County. He was killed on January 14th after he pulled his 1994 Jeep Wrangler over on Summit Level Road, southeast of Highway 26, and the shoulder gave way, causing the SUV to overturn. At the time, it was unclear whether the crash or a medical emergency was the cause of his death.
FEMA And CAL OES Assess Damage In Tuolumne County
Sonora, CA — Members of the California Office of Emergency Services and FEMA were in Tuolumne County this week to review and document damages from the recent storm systems. Tuolumne County OES Coordinator Dore Bietz notes that a main purpose of the Wednesday visit was to determine if Tuolumne County meets the threshold to be included in the federal disaster declaration.
Calaveras County Leaders Highlights Mentoring
Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County leaders want to educate the public about mentoring programs and how they help not only kids, but their communities. Last week, Calaveras County Supervisors declared January as Mentoring Month to coincide with nationwide efforts during the annual National Mentoring Month. “This proclamation recognizes...
A Swift Use Of T-Shirts
Angels Camp, CA – One of the top female musicians in the nation is inspiring Bret Harte Union High School’s junior class to create lasting memories. Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” music video features the artist in a homemade t-shirt with the words “Junior Jewels” on it. That has inspired the class leaders to have a Junior Jewels Class T-Shirt Event.
Race To Cause Traffic Delays On HWY 120
Chinese Camp, CA – A foot race this weekend will shut down a section of Highway 120 to traffic and create delays. This Saturday, February 4th, is the annual Oriental Express Run, which passes through Chinese Camp. Caltrans reports that the highway will be closed between Sims Road and Highway 49 North from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the race. They added that one-way traffic control will be in place to Red Hill Road.
Community Job Fair Planned Later This Month
Columbia, CA — Columbia College and Mother Lode Job Training are teaming up to host a Community Job Fair with over 60 employers on hand. It will be Wednesday, February 15, from 1-4pm on the Columbia Campus in the Oak Pavilion. Job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume, dress for success, and be ready to discuss experience and skills with prospective employers.
Mother Lode Views Focuses On Living Longer, Better Lives
Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on the Blue Zones project. Blue Zones are regions of the world where people are, on average, living longer and healthier lives. The five places identified through a study were Sardinia, Italy, Okinawa, Japan, Icaria, Greece, Loma Linda, California, and Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica. The goal is to take some of the lessons learned from people living in those communities and bring them to other areas. Some of the focus is on reducing obesity, smoking, and body mass index, along with health and well-being improvements.
Sonora’s Covid Testing Site Closing Soon
Sonora, CA — As California will end its COVID state of emergency later this month, the Mother Lode’s LHI testing site at the fairgrounds in Sonora will be closing. Tuolumne County Public Health Director Michelle Jachetta has been notified that the last day of operations will be February 23.
Update: Winter Storm Watch This Weekend
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada from Saturday afternoon until Sunday evening. Additionally, a Winter Storm Watch has also been issued for Yosemite National Park (outside of the Yosemite Valley floor) from Saturday evening until Sunday evening.
