This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
US renewable energy farms outstrip 99% of coal plants economically – study
It is cheaper to build solar panels or cluster of wind turbines and connect them to the grid than to keep operating coal plants
Ars Technica
New wind, solar are cheaper than costs to operate all but one US coal plant
A coal-fired plant near Gillette, Wyoming, stands alone in the nation on one measure of economic viability—a positive distinction for that plant, but a damning one for coal-fired electricity in general. Dry Fork Station, with generating capacity of 405 megawatts, is the only coal plant in the country that...
Shell’s actual spending on renewables is fraction of what it claims, group alleges
Shell has misleadingly overstated how much it is spending on renewable energy and should be investigated and potentially fined by the US financial regulator, according to a non-profit group which has lodged a complaint against the oil giant. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been urged to act...
The gas-fired plants tasked with keeping UK lights on – but at what cost?
The plants are meant to be a backstop, but their profits and exemption from windfall tax are controversial in an energy crisis
solarpowerworldonline.com
Powering whole homes with solar + storage is now possible — and smart
American homeowners were expected to have installed a record 5.6 GW of residential solar in 2022, according to BloombergNEF. While the residential storage market has been slower to take off, various factors may indicate that consumers could be willing to include batteries along with their PV systems. As grid constraints,...
BBC
Energy bills pushed up by electricity charge, research shows
The way electricity prices are set has pushed UK household bills up by £7.2bn over two years, analysis suggests. Under existing rules, energy suppliers pay the highest price for wholesale electricity no matter how it is made. Gas-fired power stations are the most expensive way to generate electricity, but...
datafloq.com
Johnson Matthey partners with Plug Power to boost hydrogen tech
(Reuters) – Johnson Matthey said on Tuesday it was partnering in hydrogen technology with U.S.-based Plug Power until at least 2030, as the British company hones its focus on its green hydrogen-related business. Companies globally are increasing investments in green hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel made by using renewable power...
pv-magazine-usa.com
EDF installed 1 GW of solar, wind and storage in 2022
EDF Renewables North America, the U.S. project development arm of French utility Électricité de France SA, deployed 1.05 GW of wind, solar and storage assets in 2022. EDF’s grid-scale team commissioned 922.4 MW while its distribution power team delivered 9 projects totaling 56 MW. EDF’s onsite solutions...
99 percent of US coal plants are more expensive than new renewables would be: report
All of the nation’s coal-fired power plants but one are less cost-effective to operate than constructing new solar or wind facilities in the United States, according to a study published Monday by the firm Energy Innovation. Analysts compared operating costs at the 210 coal plants in the continental U.S. in 2021 to the estimated costs…
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
rigzone.com
Oceaneering Joins Kontiki Winds In Electrifying Offshore Assets
Oceaneering International's Norwegian unit has signed an MoU with Kontiki Winds to pursue electrifying offshore assets. — Oceaneering International, through its Norwegian unit, partnered up with Kontiki Winds to deploy floating offshore wind to power offshore assets in the oil and gas sector. The pair would also pursue other small scale power generation opportunities among island states currently producing electricity by fossil fuel.
rigzone.com
BP's 2023 Energy Outlook Looks At Key Trends For Energy Transition
BP explored the key trends and uncertainties surrounding the energy transition out to 2050 in this year's Energy Outlook. — Oil major BP explored the key trends and uncertainties surrounding the energy transition out to 2050 in this year’s Energy Outlook. The three main scenarios considered in the...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Belinus solar panels from Belgium are now available to U.S. market
Belgian solar product manufacturer Belinus is bringing its line of all-black solar panels to the U.S. market. Belinus has been making solar panels and energy storage systems for the residential market since 2015 and currently operates in more than 10 countries. The company has a 2.25-GW annual solar panel manufacturing capacity. Belinus offers high-efficiency, ultra-black, glass-glass modules: M7 Ultra Black, M8 IBC, and M8 HJT.
rigzone.com
Technip Energies Scores FEED Work On Exxon's Hydrogen Project
Technip Energies have been hired to complete the FEED for ExxonMobil,s hydrogen project in Baytown, Texas, in the United States. — Energy transition engineering and technology major, Technip Energies, has been hired by ExxonMobil for a major task on the path towards the development of the hydrogen project in Baytown, Texas, United States. The company has been contracted to deliver front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the project.
