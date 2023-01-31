ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
WASHINGTON STATE
solarpowerworldonline.com

Powering whole homes with solar + storage is now possible — and smart

American homeowners were expected to have installed a record 5.6 GW of residential solar in 2022, according to BloombergNEF. While the residential storage market has been slower to take off, various factors may indicate that consumers could be willing to include batteries along with their PV systems. As grid constraints,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Energy bills pushed up by electricity charge, research shows

The way electricity prices are set has pushed UK household bills up by £7.2bn over two years, analysis suggests. Under existing rules, energy suppliers pay the highest price for wholesale electricity no matter how it is made. Gas-fired power stations are the most expensive way to generate electricity, but...
datafloq.com

Johnson Matthey partners with Plug Power to boost hydrogen tech

(Reuters) – Johnson Matthey said on Tuesday it was partnering in hydrogen technology with U.S.-based Plug Power until at least 2030, as the British company hones its focus on its green hydrogen-related business. Companies globally are increasing investments in green hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel made by using renewable power...
pv-magazine-usa.com

EDF installed 1 GW of solar, wind and storage in 2022

EDF Renewables North America, the U.S. project development arm of French utility Électricité de France SA, deployed 1.05 GW of wind, solar and storage assets in 2022. EDF’s grid-scale team commissioned 922.4 MW while its distribution power team delivered 9 projects totaling 56 MW. EDF’s onsite solutions...
CALIFORNIA STATE
rigzone.com

Oceaneering Joins Kontiki Winds In Electrifying Offshore Assets

Oceaneering International's Norwegian unit has signed an MoU with Kontiki Winds to pursue electrifying offshore assets. — Oceaneering International, through its Norwegian unit, partnered up with Kontiki Winds to deploy floating offshore wind to power offshore assets in the oil and gas sector. The pair would also pursue other small scale power generation opportunities among island states currently producing electricity by fossil fuel.
rigzone.com

BP's 2023 Energy Outlook Looks At Key Trends For Energy Transition

BP explored the key trends and uncertainties surrounding the energy transition out to 2050 in this year's Energy Outlook. — Oil major BP explored the key trends and uncertainties surrounding the energy transition out to 2050 in this year’s Energy Outlook. The three main scenarios considered in the...
solarpowerworldonline.com

Belinus solar panels from Belgium are now available to U.S. market

Belgian solar product manufacturer Belinus is bringing its line of all-black solar panels to the U.S. market. Belinus has been making solar panels and energy storage systems for the residential market since 2015 and currently operates in more than 10 countries. The company has a 2.25-GW annual solar panel manufacturing capacity. Belinus offers high-efficiency, ultra-black, glass-glass modules: M7 Ultra Black, M8 IBC, and M8 HJT.
rigzone.com

Technip Energies Scores FEED Work On Exxon's Hydrogen Project

Technip Energies have been hired to complete the FEED for ExxonMobil,s hydrogen project in Baytown, Texas, in the United States. — Energy transition engineering and technology major, Technip Energies, has been hired by ExxonMobil for a major task on the path towards the development of the hydrogen project in Baytown, Texas, United States. The company has been contracted to deliver front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the project.
BAYTOWN, TX

