Less than a month after its establishment, the “extremely” right-wing government of Benjamin Netanyahu-Bezalel Smotrich-Itamar Ben-Gvir finds itself in its first volatile and particularly complex baptism by fire on security matters. Even though the current wave of terrorism began about 11 months ago during the previous government – this weekend’s terrorist attacks, and especially the attack in Neve Ya’akov on Friday evening, showed that the escalation is not going to let up any time soon – and if anything, it is going to get worse.

1 DAY AGO