The Jewish Press
Unique Sites of Israel: Tomb of Samuel the Prophet (Biblical Mizpah)
“Samuel said, “Gather all Israel to Mizpah, and I shall pray to the Lord on your behalf. And they assembled at Mizpah…drew water, and poured (it out) before the Lord, and they fasted on that day, and said there, “We have sinned to the Lord.” And Samuel judged the children of Israel in Mizpah.” (1 Samuel 7:5-6)”
How Modern Orthodoxy Looks In Israel
Like many across the Modern Orthodox community, I read Avi Ciment’s recent three-part essay with considerable interest. While I certainly agree that his message is relevant, I was left with the sense that although Mr. Ciment’s analysis reflects, in certain respects, realities on the ground in the United States, he overlooked a critical aspect of the Modern Orthodox playing field: Modern Orthodox life in Israel – what is typically referred to as dati leumi or Religious Zionist.
TORAH SHORTS: Parshat Vaera: Super-Prayer Powers
Moses interacts with God in a most unusual, powerful, and effective way when he brings the plagues upon Egypt. The Bat Ayin on Exodus 6:3 learns from the encounters a variety of insights that he believes can make our own interactions with God more powerful, and how our prayers can strive towards the level of prophecy, blessings and even creation.
The priest who claimed to go back in time to observe the crucifixion of Jesus using a time machine hidden in the Vatican
Father Pellegrino Ernetti was a Benedictine priest who made headlines in the 1960s for revealing some shocking news. He claimed that he built a device similar to a "time machine" with the help of a team of scientists. According to Ernetti, the device was kept hidden in the Vatican. He says that the device allowed him to observe events from the past, including the crucifixion of Jesus.
Josef Mengele, known as The Angel of Death, performed disturbing experimentation with prisoners, especially twins.
Also known as The Angel of Death, Josef Mengele was known to conduct inhumane experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz. Josef Mengele was born on March 16, 1911, in Güzburg, Germany.
The Church of England's First Nonbinary Priest Says Queer People Are a “Blessing to the Church"
A nonbinary priest is now serving openly in the Church of England’s clergy — and they say a higher power helped them embrace their gender identity. In an interview with the Liverpool Echo published Monday, Bingo Allison, a 36-year-old parent of three, said that although they were raised in a “strongly religious” household where they were taught that being LGBTQ+ was sinful, they’ve since come to regard their identity as a connection to the divine.
Edith Eger was forced to dance for The Angel of Death, Dr. Joseph Mengele, which possibly saved her life.
Edith Eger is a 93 years old holocaust survivor and is now a clinical-based psychologist living in La Jolla, California. Edith was born September 29, 1927, in Kosice, Slovakia, to Hungarian Jewish parents.
Pope Francis Condemning Gay Marriage Bans Highlights Catholic 'Civil War'
"The question at the heart of the conflict, is Francis a legitimate Pope?" one conservative commentator wrote on Twitter.
Catholic Priests Express Concern That There Are Too Many Possessed People To Manage
Catholic priests lament that there are simply too many possessed individuals in the world. The exorcist community in Italy is reportedly at capacity, with some priests reporting daily caseloads in the double digits. The exhausted priests told researchers at Regina Apostolorum's 16th annual exorcism course in Rome that they needed assistance.
Jewish doctors in the Warsaw Ghetto secretly documented the effects of Nazi-imposed starvation, and the knowledge is helping researchers today – podcast
A researcher at Tufts University near Boston discovered an old book full of research on starvation written by Jewish doctors imprisoned in the Warsaw Ghetto.
Ancient ruins show that Jesus might have been beardless
Historians and scholars have always debated about the possibility of Jesus being bearless throughout his lifetime. Although there is no strong evidence to prove that Jesus was bearless, there are many ancient artifacts and ancient ruins that suggest that he might have been a clean-shaven man.
Israel’s Response May Not be Enough this Time
Less than a month after its establishment, the “extremely” right-wing government of Benjamin Netanyahu-Bezalel Smotrich-Itamar Ben-Gvir finds itself in its first volatile and particularly complex baptism by fire on security matters. Even though the current wave of terrorism began about 11 months ago during the previous government – this weekend’s terrorist attacks, and especially the attack in Neve Ya’akov on Friday evening, showed that the escalation is not going to let up any time soon – and if anything, it is going to get worse.
Treasure trove of Jewish silver found near Holocaust ghetto site in Poland. Take a look
As WWII began, someone buried hundreds of silver items but never returned for it.
Israeli Lynched Near Ramallah, Loses Gun to Arab Mob, But He’s Alive
An Israeli who entered the outskirts of Ramallah, apparently to repair to his car, was beaten by a PA Arab mob who also stole his gun in the process, early Sunday afternoon. According to Arab reports, the beaten Israeli is now exiting (alive) and will be arriving at a Focus military checkpoint near Beit El. The reports did not indicate if he was getting his car or gun back.
Lost photos from Warsaw Ghetto Uprising reveal horror of Jews’ last stand
The photographs are blurry, composed hastily and taken surreptitiously, sometimes with heads or objects in the foreground obscuring part of the view. But Holocaust historians say the imperfect pictures, discovered last month in a Polish attic decades after their creator died, are nonetheless priceless. They are the only known photographs from inside the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising not to be taken by Germans.
Ancient Jerusalem hand imprint baffles Israel experts
The imprint, which may been made as a "prank", was found in a thousand-year-old moat exposed during works to expand a road in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem near Herod's Gate, the Israeli Antiquities Authority said. The massive moat was hewn into the stone around all of the Old City, stretching 10...
A Digital Dissection of Egypt's Greatest Pharaoh Reveals Striking Features
Ramesses II, often revered as the 'greatest pharaoh' in Egyptian history, is a man of many faces. In statues and drawings from more than 3,000 years ago, the sacred sovereign is depicted as a handsome, godly man with a rounded face, a prominent nose, and high cheekbones. His mummy, which...
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
She fasted at 2 years old, now aged 8 years, this diamond heiress has become a nun
She would have grown to manage a multi-million diamond empire. I admit that material possessions are never a guarantee that life will not throw some curveballs toward you. Devanshi “has never watched television, movies or gone to malls and restaurants," according to media reports in India.
Modern Day Discoveries that Confirm the Accuracy of the Bible
The accuracy of the Bible, a sacred book that is essential to both Judaism and Christianity, has been supported by a number of discoveries. Here are nine such examples. The ancient city of Nineveh was found in present-day Iraq, and was a significant confirmation of the Bible. The city of Nineveh is predicted to be destroyed by God in the book of Jonah, but subsequently, the city is said to have been spared by God since its citizens repented. The 19th century saw the discovery of the ancient city of Nineveh, and further excavations have revealed a rich past that is consistent with the biblical narrative.
