Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the USMinha D.New York City, NY
Mexican Immigrants Slam Other Foreign Migrants For "Expecting" Luxury Living Paid For By The CityC. HeslopNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County College LPN class completes step in health care career
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The 11 members of Essex County College’s 2022 Licensed Practical Nurse class proudly entered Smith Hall on Jan. 20 to receive their LPN pins. “This class is mighty in spirit, commitment and full of energy. They will need those characters and more in the nursing profession,” said Gale Gage, chairperson of the Division of Nursing and Health Sciences.
Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligible
With millions of people in the metropolitan area, New York is one of the most populated and busiest cities in the world. It is also a city with diverse culture. Every year, thousands of people go to New York City to find jobs and for permanent residence with their families. It won’t be wrong to say that NYC has become a hub for entertainment, commerce, and health care.
tapinto.net
Union County Savings Builds a Better Bank to Help Build a Better Elizabeth
The historic building that served as Union County Savings Bank’s first headquarters is the latest in a series of investments the bank is making in the city of Elizabeth. The $1 million update to 61 Broad St. began in earnest months ago, when the roof was replaced, new technology was installed and the heating, ventilation and cooling system was updated, says Chief Technology Officer Scott Fields.
tapinto.net
East Orange YMCA Launching Annual Support Campaign with Community Impact Celebration on Feb. 9
EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange YMCA is launching its fundraising campaign and inviting the community to get involved by attending a kick-off event on Thursday, Feb. 9, 7-8 p.m., at the Y, 159 N. Munn Ave., East Orange in the Turrell Gym Community Room. The Y’s Annual Support Campaign makes it possible for all children and adults in the community to access vital programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
Classroom Crying Spells, Discrimination Law Violations Named In NJ Kindergarten Teacher's Suit
The South Orange-Maplewood School District is facing a lawsuit from a former 34-year-old Kindergarten teacher alleging officials failed to accommodate her disability amid "crying spells" in the classroom, forcing her to resign. Sarah Barlow says the trouble began during the 2019-2020 year when she got into disagreements with South Mountain...
Jersey City attorney named as consultant to Cannabis Technical Assistance Program
After helping shape cannabis policy on the statutory, regulatory, and municipal levels in New Jersey, Jersey City attorney Jessica Gonzalez has been selected by the New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC) as a consultant to launch its free Cannabis Technical Assistance Program and Training Academy. The New Jersey Business Action Center is housed in the Secretary of State’s Office.
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
Op-Ed: Newark school board must review superintendent’s contract
The board has very little time to turn this situation around and give the community a say. Newark’s public education system is once again in crisis. Last week, it was discovered that the Newark Board of Education might have silently allowed Superintendent Roger León’s contract to be renewed for an additional five-year term, without as much as a discussion in a public meeting, much less an actual vote by the nine-member group. Most concerning and immediate, it appears that under state law, the board has only until Jan. 31 to turn this situation around and give the community a say.
New playground planned for Newark’s Lincoln Elementary School this year
Students at Lincoln Elementary School will have a new place to run and play by the end of the year thanks to a new initiative to expand access to green spaces and recreational areas in Newark. Most of the city’s public schoolyards are covered in asphalt and organizations such as the national nonprofit Trust for Public Land and Newark’s Congregation Ahavas Sholom are partnering with Newark Public Schools to redesign outdoor playgrounds. Last...
Newark moves to revoke tax break for rat-infested housing complex
Newark officials on Wednesday moved to rescind a property tax break for an affordable housing complex plagued by a recent rat infestation and longer-standing problems and place the complex into the hands of a receiver who would accept tenants’ rent payments and use the money to make repairs. The...
westessextribune.net
LPI “Pop-Up Initiative” Aids Newark Man in Need
Livingston Philanthropies, Inc.(LPI) has expanded its “pop-up initiative” program by providing for a needy Newark resident. “Solely thanks to Livingston’s continued generosity, we are able to assist a very large gentleman in need,” noted LPI founder and CEO Jeff Friedman. “Gregory Brown lives below the poverty line and is currently in the hospital recovering from leg surgery, along with other ailments.”
New Brunswick Residents Urged to Apply for ANCHOR Benefits
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - State officials say that many eligible taxpayers in New Brunswick have not yet applied for a tax rebate through the ANCHOR program, with a deadline set for Feb. 28. According to the latest state figures, postcards were mailed to 4,528 homeowners in New Brunswick that the state believes may be eligible for the program. Only 1,119 homeowners filed as of Jan. 18, leaving a potential pool of 3,409 New Brunswick homeowners who may be entitled to a rebate of up to $1,500, but have yet to register. Meanwhile, the state mailed postcards to 5,438 tenants in New Brunswick,...
njbmagazine.com
University Hospital Introduces $1.8B Facility Master Plan Draft
The leadership of Newark-based University Hospital (UH) presented a preliminary draft of a new $1.8 billion Facility Master Plan during the regular meeting of the board of directors. The meeting also acknowledged the service of interim President and CEO Mary K. E. Maples, who turned over control of the hospital to incoming President and CEO Ed Jimenez today.
wbgo.org
N.J. environmentalists to plant more trees in overburdened neighborhoods in Camden, Newark, Trenton
Jay Watson says you can tell the quality of a neighborhood just by counting the trees. "Clean green streets really have a major impact on how people feel about their community and their lives,” Watson said. The Ewing native is co-executive director of the New Jersey Conservation Foundation, a...
Jersey City Councilman Seeks Audit of 'Boat Payments'
JERSEY CITY, NJ - Jersey City Councilman James Solomon announced earlier this week that his office plans to audit local governments’ rules around “boat payments.” payouts that public officials receive upon retirement for their accumulated unused sick days and vacation days. Solomon’s office will be submitting OPRA requests for information from five government entities: Jersey City, the Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority, Hudson County, the Hudson County Schools of Technology, and the Jersey City Board of Education, a statement read. “Governments throughout the state and here in Hudson County are giving away tens and hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars illegally,” Solomon speculated....
In video circulating online, Staten Island high school teacher uses racial slur while talking to student; DOE investigating
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An incident involving a Tottenville High School teacher using a racial slur that was caught on video and is circulating on social media is under investigation by city education officials. In the video, posted to Snapchat and sent anonymously to the Advance/SILive.com, the teacher at...
trentonjournal.com
Jennings Village Waitlist Now Open
The waitlist for brand new affordable apartments centrally located in the heart of Trenton is now open. Jennnings Village is a four-story building featuring 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes ideal for families. Based in Mercer County, Jennings Village is centrally located to shopping, dining, employment opportunities, recreational destinations, and transportation options. Featuring thoughtfully designed layouts, wonderful amenities, and a range of resident services, Jennings Village will provide a sense of community to all residents.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Eye Drops Laced With Drug-resistant Bacteria in New York and New Jersey Have Caused at Least One Death and Numerous Blindnesses.
U.S.A. — NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Wednesday that one person had died and others had gone blind after using eye drops contaminated with a rare strain of bacteria that had become resistant to most antibiotics. At least 55...
mypaperonline.com
Unashamed of Hope: The Power of the Untold Stories Project
What’s the point of storytelling? What are stories for?. In early 2020, these questions held dire importance for the nonprofit organization Storytelling Arts, Inc. Before 2020, it had focused on bringing programs about folk tales to schools throughout NJ. Now the pandemic had shut down schools across the state.
11-year-old Edison girl fighting for her life, needs your help
If you were told by doctors that your 11-year-old daughter had a brain mass that would do more harm than good to operate on, would you accept that, or would you want a second opinion?. With today's medical costs being what they are, it's not easy to get one. That's...
