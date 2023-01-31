Read full article on original website
Related
mendocinobeacon.com
Before and after: Lake Oroville, California’s second-largest reservoir, has risen 182 feet
One of the best places to see how dramatically big storms this winter have changed California’s water picture is three hours north of the Bay Area, in the foothills east of Sacramento Valley. There, Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California and a key component of the state’s water...
California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.
(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
mymotherlode.com
Wainwright, David Lee “Cracker”
David Lee “Cracker” Wainwright, born June 27, 1945 in Oklahoma passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. A Celebration of his life with Military Honors will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 01/30/2023. Age: 77. Residence: Groveland,...
Spirit of California boy mauled by mountain lion remains high, family says
If there were a kid who could wrestle a mountain lion and come out on top, it would be 5-year-old Jack Trexler.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora’s Covid Testing Site Closing Soon
Sonora, CA — As California will end its COVID state of emergency later this month, the Mother Lode’s LHI testing site at the fairgrounds in Sonora will be closing. Tuolumne County Public Health Director Michelle Jachetta has been notified that the last day of operations will be February 23.
mymotherlode.com
FEMA And CAL OES Assess Damage In Tuolumne County
Sonora, CA — Members of the California Office of Emergency Services and FEMA were in Tuolumne County this week to review and document damages from the recent storm systems. Tuolumne County OES Coordinator Dore Bietz notes that a main purpose of the Wednesday visit was to determine if Tuolumne County meets the threshold to be included in the federal disaster declaration.
This Could Be The Coolest Job Opportunity In California
This sweet gig includes free rent, food, and 360-degree ocean views!
Toddler found by passerby in Atwater, police say
ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An abandoned child was found in Atwater by a passerby, according to a post on Facebook on Thursday from the Atwater Police Department. Officers say the child is approximately three years old and was found on the corner of Fifth Street and Fir Avenue, police say. Child Protective Services has been […]
mymotherlode.com
Emigrant Basin Pack & Social Club’s Dinner
On Saturday, February 11th, the Emigrant Basin Pack and Social Club will hold their 21st annual Scholarship Dinner at the Sonora Elks Lodge. Joel Casler, founding member of the Emigrant Basin Pack and Social Club, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. The Emigrant Basin Pack and...
mymotherlode.com
A Good Reason To Check On Elderly Neighbors
Pioneer, CA – Repeated calls to an elderly couple’s home in Amador County went unanswered and probably saved an elderly couple’s lives. During severe weather or other emergencies, first responders frequently advise residents to check on their neighbors, particularly senior citizens. That advice was lifesaving for an elderly couple in the Pioneer area of Amador County on Wednesday night. After hearing a car horn sounding and calling their elderly neighbors several times with no answer, a neighbor feared for their safety and called 911.
mymotherlode.com
5th Annual Tuolumne County Mock Trial Competition Results
Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office hosted the fifth annual Tuolumne County Mock Trial Competition at the Tuolumne Courthouse. The Mock Trial program features high school students from three local schools, Sonora High School, Summerville High School and Tioga High School. Each high school had three groups of students, assisted by attorney coaches, arguing this year’s fictional case three times with case details created by the Constitutional Rights Foundation. Each school got a turn representing the prosecution or defense team. Students operate as attorneys, witnesses, a bailiff, jewelry expert, clerk, journalist, and courtroom artist.
newsnationnow.com
Reward in California ‘cartel-style execution’ shooting doubled
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( ) — The reward for information has doubled as authorities scramble to make an arrest following the deaths of six people at one California home. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed Monday that the deaths of the six individuals — including a 10-month-old baby — in Goshen, California, earlier this month were a “cartel-style execution.”
Comedy Club Coming Soon to Manteca CA
San Joaquin County is a place in the valley that is home to approximately 800,000 people. Small towns, Delta landscapes, and a couple of cities surrounded by farmland. Being just outside of the Bay Area; the valley is mostly a place that outsiders pass through onto other places for destination-entertainment and travel. For stand-up comedians seeking clubs and professional stages, it has been the same song and dance. A struggle felt by local performers and audiences alike. That is until this year came along. The 209 will be home to its very own club, the ‘Deaf Puppy Comedy Club’ and that is set to open mid-April.
KTVU FOX 2
New '369' area code goes into effect for these areas
Starting Wednesday, people in the existing 707 area code region of California may be assigned a number with the 369 area code if they get a new phone line, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The change, called an overlay, will affect parts or all of Marin, Napa, Solano...
KSLTV
Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
abc10.com
Widespread rain and snow returns to Northern California this weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wet weather is on the way this weekend with two separate storms forecast for Northern California. A weaker storm is expected Friday before a more impactful storm begins Saturday night. Thursday will see increasing clouds and temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s in the Sacramento...
Central Valley location among Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Bed Bath & Beyond told Nexstar Monday that it will be closing 87 additional stores, an announcement that comes days after the beleaguered home goods chain said it had defaulted on its loans.
mymotherlode.com
Best Snowpack In Decades
Lake Tahoe, CA — The second manual Sierra snowpack survey of the year was held yesterday by the California Department of Water Resources at the Phillips Station near Lake Tahoe, and things are still looking very strong. Spokesperson Sean De Guzman says, “We recorded snow depth of 85.5 inches,...
mymotherlode.com
Mother Lode Views Focuses On Living Longer, Better Lives
Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on the Blue Zones project. Blue Zones are regions of the world where people are, on average, living longer and healthier lives. The five places identified through a study were Sardinia, Italy, Okinawa, Japan, Icaria, Greece, Loma Linda, California, and Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica. The goal is to take some of the lessons learned from people living in those communities and bring them to other areas. Some of the focus is on reducing obesity, smoking, and body mass index, along with health and well-being improvements.
Freezing and near freezing temperatures felt across the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — In what was predicted to be a cold morning by the National Weather Service, the Sacramento Valley recorded freezing and near freezing temperatures on Wednesday morning. On Friday the NWS predicted that a cold weather system could drop temperatures as low as 28 degrees on Tuesday night. Although temperatures did not drop that […]
Comments / 0