ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dangerously cold temperatures ahead for the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Bitter cold temperatures are ahead for Metro Detroit Thursday night and Friday as a wind chill advisory goes into effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Overnight lows will drop into the low end of the single digits, but once you factor in the wind, we will see wind chills around 15 degrees below zero. With these types of conditions, there is a high risk of frostbite for exposed skin after just 30 minutes.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wind chill advisory in effect for Metro Detroit Friday morning

4Warn Weather – A wind chill advisory has been issued for all of Metro Detroit through most of Friday morning. The National Weather Service has placed the following 11 Southeast Michigan counties under the advisory between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Feb. 3: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne. Wind chills may get as low as 15 degrees below zero.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the case of a missing Pioneer High School student who was found dead Monday. The family of Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, reported her missing to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 12:10 a.m. Saturday. They said she failed to return home from school on Friday (Jan. 27).
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Doctor, GOP governor clash over private Medicaid discussion

JACKSON, Miss. – Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Oxford High School employees want out of school shooting lawsuit

OXFORD, Mich. – A judge will make her decision “sooner rather than later” after hearing arguments on whether employees at Oxford High School can be sued over the fatal shooting of four students. Families of Tate Myre and Justin Shilling filed a civil lawsuit against teachers, counselors,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy