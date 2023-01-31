Read full article on original website
Dangerously cold temperatures ahead for the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
4Warn Weather – Bitter cold temperatures are ahead for Metro Detroit Thursday night and Friday as a wind chill advisory goes into effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Overnight lows will drop into the low end of the single digits, but once you factor in the wind, we will see wind chills around 15 degrees below zero. With these types of conditions, there is a high risk of frostbite for exposed skin after just 30 minutes.
Wind chill advisory in effect for Metro Detroit Friday morning
4Warn Weather – A wind chill advisory has been issued for all of Metro Detroit through most of Friday morning. The National Weather Service has placed the following 11 Southeast Michigan counties under the advisory between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Feb. 3: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne. Wind chills may get as low as 15 degrees below zero.
Driver flees cops through bridge toll booth, has 3 tires flattened, ends up in Port Huron snow bank
FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A stalking suspect fleeing from St. Clair County police sped through an empty toll booth, had three of his four tires flattened by stop sticks, and eventually crashed into a patrol vehicle and a Port Huron snow bank. Man flees stalking investigation scene. Deputies...
Over 2K Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan customers impacted by billing errors
DETROIT – If you’re insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan take a close look at your bill, it may belong to someone else. There’s been a billing error that has been affecting more than 2,000 Michiganders. Carol Walsh of Redford told Local 4 that she...
Morning 4: Police share update on Washtenaw County student found dead near school grounds -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead. Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the...
Man allegedly tried to abduct someone in Sanilac County before leading police on wild chase
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – Police say a man may have tried to abduct someone in Sanilac County before leading officials on a wild chase in St. Clair County. The incident occurred Wednesday (Feb. 1) just after 12 a.m. as Central Dispatch aired a “Be on the lookout” from Sanilac County for a dark-colored sedan resembling an Impala.
Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the case of a missing Pioneer High School student who was found dead Monday. The family of Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, reported her missing to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 12:10 a.m. Saturday. They said she failed to return home from school on Friday (Jan. 27).
Doctor, GOP governor clash over private Medicaid discussion
JACKSON, Miss. – Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday.
Oxford High School employees want out of school shooting lawsuit
OXFORD, Mich. – A judge will make her decision “sooner rather than later” after hearing arguments on whether employees at Oxford High School can be sued over the fatal shooting of four students. Families of Tate Myre and Justin Shilling filed a civil lawsuit against teachers, counselors,...
