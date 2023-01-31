4Warn Weather – Bitter cold temperatures are ahead for Metro Detroit Thursday night and Friday as a wind chill advisory goes into effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Overnight lows will drop into the low end of the single digits, but once you factor in the wind, we will see wind chills around 15 degrees below zero. With these types of conditions, there is a high risk of frostbite for exposed skin after just 30 minutes.

