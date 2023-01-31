Read full article on original website
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Motley Fool
1 Energy Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
Baker Hughes' restructuring efforts are aimed at shaving $150 million off annual costs. Firm equipment orders will lead to higher-margin services orders in a few years. Oil majors still aren't spending anything near what they did in 2014, yet the price of oil remains high. You’re reading a free article...
NASDAQ
Enterprise (EPD) Beats Earnings Estimates in Q4, Revenues Miss
Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 65 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s 52 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $13,650 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Zacks.com
Bear of the Day: Camping World (CWH)
CWH - Free Report) is a major provider of equipment and services for the recreational vehicle, or RV, market. The company saw terrific sales growth to $6.9 billion in 2021 after mom & dad "hit the road" during the pandemic shutdown. In 2022, sales leveled off with growth to just...
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals
After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Colgate-Palmolive, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. — Shares gained 2.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and named it the top pick in the household and personal care industry. The firm said the stock was at a good price point after a recent selloff.
2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023
You can count on them for passive income and growth over time.
Motley Fool
3 Supercharged Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond
Tesla is starting the year proving just how far ahead of the competition it is. The EV leader has a potential way to recover lost margins with future vehicle upgrades. Two other stocks help spread the bet geographically as well as by product offerings. You’re reading a free article with...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 31st
AXS - Free Report) : This Bermuda-based holding company that provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide basis, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
3 Stocks Poised for Bull Runs
Following a disappointing 2022, the stock market has gained significantly in the first month of the new year, generating fresh optimism. Moreover, consumer sentiment has been improving. Therefore, quality stocks...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 1st
BWAY - Free Report) is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company's proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.81% downward over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 2nd
IPG - Free Report) : This company that provides advertising and marketing services worldwide, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Interpublic...
EV stocks ride January wave on price cuts, takeover interest
January's been hot for more than just global temperatures.
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in LivePerson (LPSN): Can Its 22.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?
LPSN - Free Report) shares rallied 22% in the last trading session to close at $15.71. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 25.3% gain over the past four weeks. The...
Zacks.com
4 E-commerce Stocks Set to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q4
E-commerce stocks continued to suffer from unfavorable market dynamics during fourth-quarter 2022. These stocks suffered since the pandemic-induced e-commerce boom has been cooling off in the past few quarters with the reopening of economies across the world. Further, the slowdown in consumer spending due to high inflation remained a concern. Also, e-commerce companies witnessed the brunt of inflationary pressure in the form of rising transportation and fulfillment expenses. Additionally, supply-chain constraints and labor shortages were overhangs.
Zacks.com
Leafly Holdings, Inc. (LFLY) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
LFLY - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: McDonald's, UPS, General Motors and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. — Shares of the automaker rose more than 5% in premarket trading after GM beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter, even as its profit margin narrowed. The company reported an adjusted $2.12 per share on $43.11 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.69 in earnings per share on $40.65 billion in revenue. GM said it expected earnings to fall in 2023, but guidance was still above analyst estimates.
