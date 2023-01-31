ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay News 9

Events around Tampa Bay for Black History Month 2023

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Black History Month is celebrated every February to honor the contributions and legacies of Black and African Americans across U.S. history. Since it was first nationally recognized in 1976, the month is used to educate others and celebrate the achievements of pioneers, from Harriet Tubman to Katherine Johnson.
TAMPA, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles in Two Florida Counties

The fourth case of strangles in Florida for 2023 has been confirmed in Sarasota County. A Miniature Horse developed symptoms on December 26, including dyspnea, bilateral guttural pouch empyema and fever. The horse tested positive on January 5. It is now recovering. There is also another suspected case of strangles...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Change Florida’s Unfair Bright Future Scholarship Eligibility Requirement

Shnayjaah Jeanty started this petition as a constituent of Florida state Senate Rosalind Osgood. African American graduating seniors in Florida are at yet another disadvantage. According to the October 2022 addition to the Bright Futures Handbook (a scholarship program providing 75%-100% of college tuition coverage for graduating Florida seniors), ONLY College Board National Hispanic Recognition Award recipients (no other demographic!) will be able to bypass the SAT score (1210 for 75%,1330 for 100%) eligibility requirements necessary to receive a Bright Futures scholarship.
FLORIDA STATE
Ars Technica

Massive nursing degree scheme leads to hunt for 2,800 fraudulent nurses

More than 2,800 people may be working as nurses under false pretenses after allegedly buying a fake diploma for between $10,000 and $15,000 from a massive Florida-based scheme recently busted by federal investigators. State and federal authorities are now working to track down the alleged fraudulent nurses, and in some cases, immediately annulling their licenses.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida Woman Found Dead Next To Her Sleeping Toddler

The Tampa police department tells us that a mother was found dead next to her sleeping child on Monday night. According to reports, deputies were called to Pictorial Park drive located in New Tampa. When they arrived, they found a woman lying in the street. They also found a toddler sleeping in a SUV. The child was unharmed but his mother had upper body trauma.
TAMPA, FL
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —2.2.2023 —Rick Scott Stripped of Senate Committee—DeSantis Called a Racist (Again)—Rayner-Goolsby, Book, Rubio—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. Senator Rick Scott continues to ruffle leadership feathers in the U.S. Senate. When Sen. Scott decided to challenge his party’s leadership, did he know that there would be repercussions for doing so?. We are sure...
FLORIDA STATE
