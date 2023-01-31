Read full article on original website
Black-owned businesses around Tampa Bay to support this month
And what better way to uplift the Black community than by taking advantage of the incredible food, clothes, and health and beauty services that Black business owners are providing right here in our backyard?
See RSVP information for 10 Tampa Bay's Black History Month special, community conversation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — February is Black History Month. And this year, 10 Tampa Bay is taking an in-depth look at Black history across our area and the community's strides to honor the past and create a thriving future. Watch our special, "Our Heart, Our Hope, Our History," at...
Feeding Tampa Bay's new facility will offer more services to local families
President and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay Thomas Mantz said the building will be more of a community center rather than a food bank.
Bay News 9
Events around Tampa Bay for Black History Month 2023
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Black History Month is celebrated every February to honor the contributions and legacies of Black and African Americans across U.S. history. Since it was first nationally recognized in 1976, the month is used to educate others and celebrate the achievements of pioneers, from Harriet Tubman to Katherine Johnson.
'We almost lost our house': 40-year realty contracts tangle 100s of homeowners in court
For a little cash up front, some Tampa Bay-area homeowners find themselves bound to 40-year agreements that operate like liens and costs thousands to escape. A house is usually a homeowner’s biggest asset. But for hundreds of Tampa Bay-area homeowners, 40-year contracts, liens and lawsuits have threatened what many have worked years to acquire and maintain.
St. Pete teachers willing to ‘risk their jobs’ to teach rejected AP African American Studies course
On the first day of black history month, College Board released its revised framework for its AP African American Studies course.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Two Florida Counties
The fourth case of strangles in Florida for 2023 has been confirmed in Sarasota County. A Miniature Horse developed symptoms on December 26, including dyspnea, bilateral guttural pouch empyema and fever. The horse tested positive on January 5. It is now recovering. There is also another suspected case of strangles...
thewestsidegazette.com
Change Florida’s Unfair Bright Future Scholarship Eligibility Requirement
Shnayjaah Jeanty started this petition as a constituent of Florida state Senate Rosalind Osgood. African American graduating seniors in Florida are at yet another disadvantage. According to the October 2022 addition to the Bright Futures Handbook (a scholarship program providing 75%-100% of college tuition coverage for graduating Florida seniors), ONLY College Board National Hispanic Recognition Award recipients (no other demographic!) will be able to bypass the SAT score (1210 for 75%,1330 for 100%) eligibility requirements necessary to receive a Bright Futures scholarship.
'We have to stay afloat': Here's how inflation is impacting Tampa Bay-area small businesses
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For small businesses in the Tampa Bay area, the past few months have been tough — even with inflation rates trending down. Cosmic Donuts in St. Petersburg opened in the thick of the pandemic. The owner, Jason Dudley, said he thought the toughest times were behind him after his business survived lockdowns and low sales.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Check out our TOP PICKS of things to do with the kids this weekend including Monster Jam in Tampa, Blue Man Group at Ruth Eckerd Hall, PirateFest Weekends at LEGOLAND Florida and MORE!
How Black Union soldiers freed enslaved African Americans in Tampa
The story of how 36 Black Union soldiers freed Tampa’s enslaved black population on May 6, 1864. The enslaved Black people had never seen Black soldiers with guns.
St. Pete police chief speaks to 'hot spot' special units and community policing
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With policing in America once again under the microscope, conversations about reform, police culture, and current tactics and procedures are in question. Five former Memphis police officers were charged with murder for the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop. They were part...
Ars Technica
Massive nursing degree scheme leads to hunt for 2,800 fraudulent nurses
More than 2,800 people may be working as nurses under false pretenses after allegedly buying a fake diploma for between $10,000 and $15,000 from a massive Florida-based scheme recently busted by federal investigators. State and federal authorities are now working to track down the alleged fraudulent nurses, and in some cases, immediately annulling their licenses.
Action News Jax
Pine pollen season underway, what you should look out for when allergies attack
Pine pollen season is officially underway and allergy sufferers are starting to feel it across Northeast Florida.
Left lane drivers could face penalty if this Florida bill becomes law
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker is introducing a new bill that would make it illegal to drive continuously in the left lane unless you’re passing other traffic. Right now, you’re supposed to move over for faster traffic, but the new law would make the left lane off limits for anything other than passing.
wild941.com
Florida Woman Found Dead Next To Her Sleeping Toddler
The Tampa police department tells us that a mother was found dead next to her sleeping child on Monday night. According to reports, deputies were called to Pictorial Park drive located in New Tampa. When they arrived, they found a woman lying in the street. They also found a toddler sleeping in a SUV. The child was unharmed but his mother had upper body trauma.
New Nonstop Flights From Tampa To San Diego And Puerto Rico Announced
TAMPA, Fla. – Two popular destinations for Tampa International Airport travelers will become much easier to reach, thanks to a pair of new nonstop routes announced by airline partners this week. Alaska Airlines will begin nonstop service this fall between TPA and San Diego (SAN),
Click10.com
History teacher weighs in on Florida’s AP African American studies controversy
MIAMI – A Miami-Dade history teacher weighed in Wednesday on the controversy over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to block an Advanced Placement high school course on African American Studies. It comes the same day the College Board, which oversees AP courses, revised elements of the course that...
DeSantis unveils higher education plan to remove 'indoctrination' from state universities
BRADENTON, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a plan on Tuesday to remove what he calls "indoctrination" from Florida's higher education system — a move that aligns with a controversial law he promoted last year restricting race-based conversation in the classroom. While speaking at the State College of...
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —2.2.2023 —Rick Scott Stripped of Senate Committee—DeSantis Called a Racist (Again)—Rayner-Goolsby, Book, Rubio—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. Senator Rick Scott continues to ruffle leadership feathers in the U.S. Senate. When Sen. Scott decided to challenge his party’s leadership, did he know that there would be repercussions for doing so?. We are sure...
