Grant County, WA

Washington bridal show schedule 2023

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
 2 days ago
Below is a noncomprehensive list of bridal expos in Washington, organized from closest to furthest from the center of Grant County. The Columbia Basin Herald congratulates the brides and grooms in our area on their upcoming celebrations and we wish you a happy and joyous life together.

Enchanting Bridal Expo

The second annual Enchanting Bridal Expo is coming to the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake on Feb. 25. Hosted by Jamison’s Events, the show offers free entry and giveaways and prizes will be distributed to visitors. A wide variety of vendors and wedding professionals will be there to help brides and grooms plan their special days. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/ENCHANTINGBRDL.

Bridal Premiere 2023

Brides and grooms can take a quick trip to Wenatchee’s Toyota Town Center Feb. 25 for Bridal Premiere 2023. The free bridal show will have door prizes and opportunities to connect with experts to help plan matrimonial celebrations. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and entry is free. For more information visit www.facebook.com/ncw.bridal.premiere.

Weddings in Woodinville

Weddings in Woodinville – A Wedding Wine Tour Showcase will be held Feb. 5 at 14306 NE 193rd Pl - Bldg A in Woodinville. The show will feature more than 100 vendors and wedding pros with plenty of advice to make wedding planning less stressful and more celebratory – including a tip or two about selecting wine. Admission is $60 per bride or groom in advance and $100 the day of the show. General admission is $70 per person. Group pricing is available. Doors open at noon and the show ends at 5 p.m. For more info, visit www.weddingsinwoodinville.com.

Seattle Bridal & Wedding Expo

For those planning a wedding late this year or in 2024, the Seattle Bridal & Wedding Expo will be held Nov. 12 at the Smith Cove Cruise Terminal at 2001 W. Garfield Street in Seattle. Advance tickets are available at no cost, but there is a $10 admission fee the day of the show. For more information, visit www.bridalshowswa.com, email them at info@acsshows.com or call 888-560-3976. Vendor applications are still available.

Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
