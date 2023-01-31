Choosing a wedding dress to wear down the aisle on your big day is a decision that carried a lot of weight. Since your wedding day is one of the most important (and photographed!) moments of your life, you’re probably on the hunt to find attire that speaks to your personality, style, relationship, and wedding aesthetic; you're also likely seeking out attire that makes you look and feel your best. There’s a lot of pressure to find a gown that checks all of the boxes. Simone Crouch experienced the struggle of finding “the one” first-hand. “I tried on about 10 wedding dresses,” she tells Good Morning America. “They put me in the wrong sizes, and it wasn’t the right fit, and it wasn’t the right cut, and none of them made me feel good.”

