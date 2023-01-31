ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Prince Harry Recalls Nerve-Wracking Moment Asking Queen Elizabeth’s Permission to Marry Meghan

By Mandi Kerr
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

TL;DR:

  • Prince Harry asked Queen Elizabeth for permission to marry Meghan Markle during an October 2017 shooting weekend.
  • Queen Elizabeth’s replied, per Spare , “Well then, I suppose I have to say yes.”
  • The queen’s response confused Prince Harry, who admittedly “didn’t get it.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5ul5_0kX6SDPi00
Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry was totally thrown by Queen Elizabeth II’s reply when he asked permission to marry Meghan Markle . So much so that it had the Duke of Sussex wondering if his late grandmother had been trying out some “wordplay.” Ahead, Harry’s recollection of asking the queen’s permission to get married and details on how he proposed to the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry asked Queen Elizabeth’s permission to marry Meghan Markle at Sandringham in October 2017

In his Spare memoir, which debuted Jan. 10, 2023, Harry revisited asking Queen Elizabeth for permission to marry Meghan. He’d decided to do it during an October 2017 shooting weekend at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

“Shooting trips always put Granny in a good mood,” Harry wrote (via Spare ). “Perhaps she’d be more open to thoughts of love?”

Harry, now 38, admitted he’d been nervous as the moment drew nearer. “If Granny said no … would I have to say goodbye to Meg? I couldn’t imagine being without her … but I also couldn’t imagine being openly disobedient to Granny.”

“If she withheld her permission, my heart would break,” he later added. “And of course I’d look for another occasion to ask again, but the odds would be against me. So this moment was either the start of my life, or the end.”

As the queen and her “hunting dogs” — not her beloved corgis — got ready to leave a field, Harry worked up the courage to ask.

Queen Elizabeth told Harry she had ‘to say yes’ when he asked permission to get married

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8q0Y_0kX6SDPi00
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry | Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

Harry continued in Spare , recalling how his conversation with the queen went. “Granny, you know I love Meg very much,” he recalled saying. “And I’ve decided that I would like to ask her to marry me, and I’ve been told that, er, that I have to ask your permission before I can propose?”

Queen Elizabeth, who died in September 2022, then replied, “You have to?” prompting Harry to confirm that’s what his staff, as well as hers, told him. A moment of silence followed. Then the queen told Harry, “Well then, I suppose I have to say yes.”

Harry shared he’d “stared” at the queen’s “unreadable” face not sure what to make of what she’d just said. “You feel you have to say yes? Does that mean you are saying yes? But that you want to say no?” he thought.

“I didn’t get it. Was she being sarcastic? Ironic? Deliberately cryptic? Was she indulging in a bit of wordplay? I’d never known Granny to do any wordplay and this would be a surpassingly bizarre moment (not to mention widely inconvenient) for her to start,” he wrote. “But maybe she just saw the chance to play off my unfortunate use of the word ‘have’ and couldn’t resist.”

Finally, it occurred to Harry that she’d said yes. He thanked her and resisted the urge to hug his grandmother.

Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle at Nottingham Cottage in November 2017

Related https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22lShx_0kX6SDPi00

Meghan Markle ‘Got a Big Laugh’ for 1 Line in Her Wedding Reception Speech

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWKIo_0kX6SDPi00

Prince Harry Fills in the Blanks on Meghan, Kate Flower Girl Dress Drama in ‘Spare’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ddJMr_0kX6SDPi00

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are ‘Winning’ the ‘Game’ Despite Sinking Popularity in Polls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vjIV_0kX6SDPi00

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Most Eye-Opening Quotes About Their Relationship in ‘Harry & Meghan’

In Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, the couple shared details on how they became engaged. They’d been cooking dinner at Nottingham Cottage in November 2017. But, as Harry explained, he hinted something was up when he opened champagne (via UsWeekly ).

“I did pop a bottle of champagne while she was roasting the chicken, and that kind of slightly gave the game away,” Harry said. “She was like, ‘You don’t drink champagne. What’s the occasion?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, just had it lying around, whatever.’”

Harry arranged flowers and electric candles around a blanket in the backyard where he got down on one knee with Meghan’s dog, Guy , nearby.

Meghan recalled being “so joyful and excited” after footage from that night showed her excitedly calling her friend “Jess” [Jessica Mulroney] when she peeked and saw candles.

Harry and Meghan later had their royal wedding on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Comments / 2

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Kate Middleton’s New Necklace Has a Hidden Meaning, and It Could Be a Subtle Message to Prince Harry According to Experts

Kate Middleton showed off a new piece of jewelry at a recent event for England’s Wheelchair Rugby League team. While hosting a reception for the athletes at Hampton Court Palace to celebrate their victory against France in the World Cup, the Princess of Wales looked elegant in a custom-made burgundy suit from French designer Roland Mouret. She accessorized with gold jewelry, which included a new gold and citrine necklace.
netflixjunkie.com

Did You know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Denied of Their Dream Wedding by The Palace?

Prince Harry and his record-breaking memoir have been ripping certain members of the Royal Family into pieces. Starting from the brothers’ physical altercation to King Charles’s disgraceful comments concerning his alleged parents, he said it all. His memoir exposed plenty of revelations about various members of the family. However, the one thing present in equal abundance was his love for his wife, Meghan Markle.
The Independent

Prince Harry finally breaks silence over rumour that James Hewitt is his real father

Prince Harry has finally addressed longstanding rumours that Major James Hewitt is his real father.It is just one of many explosive subjects the Duke of Sussex writes about in his new memoir ‘Spare’. The royals have never openly discussed the theory about Harry’s parentage, which developed after it was revealed Diana had a five year affair with Hewitt in the 1980s. ".... the rumour going around at the time that my real father was one of my mother’s ex-lovers: Major James Hewitt”, Prince Harry writes in the leaked book. "One cause of the rumour was Major Hewitt’s red...
People

Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'

The Duke of Sussex shared a sweet story from his wife's first solo outing with the Queen in his memoir Spare, out Tuesday Meghan Markle connected with Queen Elizabeth over her dream of becoming a mother. Prince Harry, 38, shares the sweet story in his long-awaited memoir, Spare, out Tuesday. During Meghan and the Queen's first joint engagement in June 2018, weeks after the Sussexes' royal wedding in Windsor, Prince Harry writes that his wife came home "glowing" from her visit to Cheshire, some 200 miles away from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inside Nova

Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney brands Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘manipulative and controlling’

Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney has branded his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, “manipulative” and “controlling”. The ‘Real Housewives of DC’ star, 51, also said on an interview with GB News on Wednesday (11.01.23) night she “would have loved” the royal to have married “someone like Kate Middleton”.
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
SheKnows

Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months.  In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
The Independent

Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles

The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

270K+
Followers
127K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy