Many of us can’t remember our childhood. Trying to recall your own experiences at preschool or as a primary schooler are probably just hazy images, if that. It’s totally normal and understandable and is a well-recognized phenomenon, known as “childhood amnesia.” But one mom has revealed that she actually doesn’t remember her own kid’s childhoods, or rather — them as young children. “They’re like separate entities” They’re now much older and after recently looking at old photos of them as toddlers, she was left confused as she had difficulty reconciling the difference in ages. Her children seemed like strangers to her. In a viral post on Mumsnet yesterday, the mom, user EmpressOFTheSofa, shared a...

3 DAYS AGO