Woman gives birth to 16-pound baby boy
A woman in Brazil is recovering after welcoming a 16-pound baby boy earlier this month. Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, 27, gave birth to son Angerson on Jan. 18 at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Amazonas State, according to Spanish newspaper El Globo. The infant, who measured 2 feet long, was delivered via C-section.
Grandma gives birth to her granddaughter through surrogacy: 'It was a surreal process'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 30, 2021. It has since been updated. A 51-year-old woman who served as the gestational surrogate for her daughter and son-in-law gave birth to her granddaughter. Julie Loving delivered a healthy baby girl in an Illinois hospital with her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, by her side on November 2, 2020, and now the entire family is basking in the glow of their little bundle of joy. Baby Briar Juliette Lockwood is Breanna and her husband Aaron's first child and the answer to their years-long journey to become parents. "It was definitely a surreal process," Lockwood told Good Morning America about her daughter's birth. "All the feelings came at once, just watching my mom go through everything and all she’s done for me and is continuing to do."
Georgia Mom Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 in Car on the Way to the Hospital: 'We Got Stuck in Traffic'
Deshai Fudd, 23, said traffic in Atlanta was at a "standstill" when she gave birth to daughter Dariya A Georgia mom of three says she recently gave birth while stuck in traffic on a busy Atlanta-area highway, still minutes away from her destination. Deshai Fudd, 23, first noticed she was experiencing early signs of labor on the morning of Nov. 29, according to Good Morning America. Her husband, Loston, left work early to take her to the hospital, but the couple wouldn't get there in time thanks to traffic on Interstate 75, FOX...
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
The World’s Youngest Mother Gave Birth at the Age of 5
By giving birth at the early age of 5 years and 7 months old, Lina Marcela Medina is officially recognized as the youngest mother in history. On September 23, 1933, Lina was born in Peru. She came from what appeared to be a modest household; her father, Tiburelo Medina, was a silversmith, and her mother, Victoria Losea, was a housewife.
Mom Charged Nearly $1.5 Million For Birth Of Triplets
A mother of triplets said she was charged nearly $1.5 million in hospital bills for the birth of her newborns.
New mom of 2-month-old triplets shamed by her partner for 'neglect' after letting babies 'cry it out' indoors
A first-time mother of 3 2-month-old triplets is being accused of abuse by her fiance for taking a minute to herself outside of the home while their three babies cried upstairs. She has written a post on Reddit to find out whether or not she was a bad mom for what she did.
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook Account
Inisha and Ivon Fowler (top) Patricia Fowler and Datwon Fowler (bottom)Photo byThe Charley Project. Inisha and Ivon Fowler are twin siblings born on October 23, 1998, to Patricia Fowler. According to the Charley Project, on November 8, 2000, Ivon was severely burned over 46% of his little body. Patricia waited over 24 hours to call an ambulance for little Ivon. She told authorities his older brother accidentally burned the little boy with hot bathwater.
Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body
Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
A married couple now says they'll stay together after learning they are third cousins- Found out during first pregnancy
41-year-old Marcella Hill recently surprised hundreds of thousands of her followers and viewers after sharing a startling discovery about her relationship that she and her husband stumbled upon while researching their family trees. The couple had each been individually looking into their ancestry while Marcella was pregnant with their first child. [i]
"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - Mother Gives Birth and is Astounded by What the Doctors Hand Her
Childbirth can be a physically and emotionally intense experience for a mother. The sensation of contractions and the pressure of the baby moving through the birth canal can be intense, and is often described as painful. However, some women also report feelings of excitement and joy as they bring their baby into the world. Chrisy, who had already given birth to four previous children thought she knew it all. Her experience with her fifth pregnancy though was one that she certainly was not prepared for.
Mother Lost 3 Children in Devastating Car Accident and Miraculously Becomes Pregnant with Triplets 6 Months Later
Chris and Lori Coble's lives were irrevocably altered by a tragic collision on a Californian freeway in May 2007. Lori was traveling home in their minivan with their three children, Kyle, 5, Katie, 2, and 4-year-old Emma, when their vehicle was struck by a big-rig truck carrying 40,000 pounds traveling at high speed.
Mich. Couple Forced to Adopt Their Biological Twins Reveal They 'Wouldn't Change a Thing' About Legal Fight
Tammy and Jordan Myers recently concluded a legal battle to adopt their children, born via gestational carrier, one month before the twins’ second birthday When Tammy and Jordan Myers' twins Eames and Ellison Myers turned 2 years old on Jan. 11, they were surrounded by loved ones (including their big sister Corryn, 10), friends and gifts. "We now have the family I have been dreaming about my entire life," Tammy, 41, exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. But getting to this point took a lengthy...
Photographer Captures Rare Birth Photo of Baby Still in Amniotic Sac
A photographer has captured remarkable photos of a rare 1-in-80,000 “en caul” birth when the baby is born still inside an intact amniotic sac. Warning: This article contains graphic photos of childbirth that some may find disturbing. Ludmila Gusman, a 44-year-old family and birth photographer based in Brazil,...
Toddler chasing bubbles finds elderly woman who had been missing for four days
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 19, 2022. It has since been updated. A toddler in Coweta County, Georgia, unwittingly helped find an elderly woman who had been missing for four days. Nina Lipscomb, 82, has Alzheimer's and her family became worried after she went missing for a few days. Then 1 1/2-year-old Ethan found her. Brittany Moore and her toddler, Ethan, were playing with bubbles in their backyard. As the bubbles flew toward the fence line of the property, Ethan excitedly chased them, along with the family dogs. The boy spotted something in the woods and stopped. Moore knew something had caught his eye and was a little concerned. She decided to walk over to check with him, reported WDSU.
'I Was Pregnant at the Same Time as My Daughter, Twice!'
A mom from California got pregnant at the same time as two of her adult daughters, and now her two grandchildren call her mom.
Identical twins are trying to get pregnant at the same time with the same man
In Australia, two twins who share a fiance are attempting to conceive at the same moment. The notion that twins work closely together is being taken to a whole new level by Anna and Lucy DeCinque.
My chubby newborn outgrew her clothes — before we even left the hospital
Whoa, baby! A TikToker says she was unable to take her newborn daughter home in any of the clothes she had packed for the hospital because she was too chubby. Beth Woods, who goes by the username @bethw961 on TikTok, revealed the mortifying mishap in a viral video that has delivered more than 355,000 views. In the 12-second clip, Woods wears a pair of black sunglasses as she smirks at the camera with dramatic music playing in the background, writing, “Me packing size 1 nappies and newborn clothes in my hospital bag.” She then shows her full-sized newborn, sharing, “My chunk going straight...
