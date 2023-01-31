Jackson, Huskies looking to bounce back against DePaul

UConn's Andre Jackson Jr. (44) dunks in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

In the lead up to the UConn men’s basketball team’s most recent game against Xavier, junior co-captain Andre Jackson was asked what he thought his hang ups offensively had been in recent games.

"I don't really try to focus on my offensive game at all," the 6-foot-6 guard said. "As long as we win the game, I did my job at the end of the day. So, it doesn't really hang me up at all. It's just more so like personal growth, personal development. It's always fun to get better."

Both Jackson’s offensive and the Huskies’ overall performances left a lot to be desired in their three-point loss to the Muskateers Wednesday night.