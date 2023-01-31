Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Buckeyes comeback falls short, lose to Purdue 73-65The LanternColumbus, OH
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
WLFI.com
Joe's Pancake House moves to new Lafayette location
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A local restaurant has been spent the last week working hard to relocate and they're ready to welcome customers. Joe's Pancake House in Lafayette is back at a new location this time in Mar-Jean Village. They cook up a wide variety of Breakfast foods...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Banderas Point Coming to I-65 and SR 28
A $30 Million Dollar investment is coming to the intersection of I-65 and Indiana State Road 28 in Clinton County. The multifaceted development known as “Banderas Point” will include a premier 20,000 Square Foot event Center opening into a 56,000 Square foot indoor arena seating 5,000 people, nearly the seating capacity of Case Arena.
Here's when Swensons Drive-In is opening in Avon
AVON, Ind. — Swensons Drive-In, known for its fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides, will officially open its first Indiana location in Avon on Monday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The restaurant will be located at 8894 U.S. 36, in front of Costco and next to Raising Cane's...
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
WISH-TV
Fire damages downtown Crawfordsville restaurant
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An early Wednesday morning fire damaged a downtown Crawfordsville restaurant, closing it “for a while,” its Facebook page says. Crawfordsville Fire Department was called just before 3:10 a.m. Wednesday to Harry’s Hideout, which sits along U.S. 231 at East Main Street. The fire was contained to the first floor of the mixed-use, three-story building. No injuries were reported.
WLFI.com
2023 Mrs. Tippecanoe County prepares for Mrs. Indiana pagent
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Mrs. Indiana Pageant is just a little over a month away and Mrs. Tippecanoe, Rachael Stainko is preparing to take the stage March 4th for the first time in a decade. She shared with WLFI her unlikely start in the pageant world and what representing Tippecanoe County means to her.
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
Current Publishing
Siam Star restaurant now open on 116th St. in Carmel
The lure to return to the restaurant business was too much for James Ly and his wife, Vicky Koonchanok, to suppress. The couple recently opened Siam Star Asian Express, 890 E. 116th St., Suite 155, in Carmel in January. Koonchanok is from Thailand,. “Vicky is behind the scenes. She is...
WLFI.com
National Signing Day: Meet The Purdue Football Signees
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It is the 2023 National Signing Day across the country. Ryan Walters and Purdue Football signed 10 new athletes to their squad today and 22 total athletes to the 2023 class. Here is a list of guys to look for in the Gold and...
Spay, neuter your dog for $10 through Pet Friendly Services of Indiana’s ‘Pit Mix Fix’ program
In an effort to reduce the number of large dogs entering local shelters, Pet Friendly Services of Indiana has launched the "Pit Mix Fix" pilot program for owners of large dogs in Marion, Jackson, and Lawrence counties.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence
Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
WANE-TV
Get a pickup truck load of firewood for $10 at Mississinewa Lake
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It might require quite a drive for some people, but it’s hard to argue that a pickup truck full of firewood for $10 isn’t a good deal. That’s the cost for anyone who wants to cut up and removed downed trees in the 1812 Fields at Mississinewa Lake in Miami County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources requires a permit which can be obtained for each load at the Mississinewa Lake park office between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Permits are not available on observed state holidays or weekends.
Noblesville, Anderson among central Indiana communities receiving tax credits for affordable housing
NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Housing projects in Anderson, Noblesville and Indianapolis have been awarded low income housing tax credits. The move comes as state leaders are calling for affordable housing options for Hoosiers. The Indiana Housing and Community Development authority chose five central Indiana housing projects to receive its most recent round of tax credit funding. “What we’re […]
New Plainfield bakery focuses on inclusion while offering homemade treats
'Everyone is welcome at our table': Mama Bird Bakery is hoping to make a difference one treat at a time and it starts with their employees.
WISH-TV
Reports of smoke send fire investigators to Noblesville elementary school
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Noblesville firefighters say they are investigating a fire at an elementary school. In a social media message sent about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Noblesville Fire Department said it was responding to reports of smoke rising from White River Elementary School, 19000 Cumberland Road. That’s just off State Road 37 south of 191st Street. The fire was later listed as “marked out,” but investigators remained at the school.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
WLFI.com
IHSAA Girls State Tournament: First round of sectionals
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High School girl's sectionals are back. It’s time to win or go home. Many teams are hoping to advance to the state finals, but they first have to make it through their sectional to do so. Below are the scores from games around the area.
Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets. Police said the preliminary investigation […]
WLFI.com
Franciscan Health Heart Month: Atrial Fibrillation Awareness
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- More than 2.7 million Americans each year are affected by a heart condition that many people aren’t even aware of. That is why Franciscan Health in Lafayette is dedicating heart month to informing the Greater Lafayette area on Atrial Fibrillation, the most common type of treated heart arrhythmia, and heart health in general.
