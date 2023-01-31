UConn women notebook: Mühl, Edwards honored

UConn guard Nika Muhl (10) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Jeff Dean

Nika Mühl was not among the 20 point guards on the Nancy Lieberman Award preseason watch list. But the list is fluid and players can play their way on to the list and be considered for the award that honors the nation’s top point guard.

That is exactly what Mühl did.

The UConn women’s basketball team’s junior is among 10 candidates for the Lieberman Award, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Monday.