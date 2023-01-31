Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 19:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Black Ice possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley Lingering moisture from Thursday`s rainfall, in combination with cold air moving into the region, may create patches of black ice, mainly on bridges and overpasses after Midnight through daybreak Friday morning. However, some slick spots could also develop on other highways, roads and streets. Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated highways where water freezes first. Do not assume that a well traveled road will be free of ice. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 22:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Monroe The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Tombigbee River near Amory For the Tombigbee River...including Fulton, Bigbee, Amory, Aberdeen L & D...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River near Amory. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Thursday the stage was 19.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 20.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0