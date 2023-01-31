Read full article on original website
sanjuanjournal.com
Sheriff Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. • Lopez deputies responded to a possible theft of a chainsaw. The possible suspect was gone on arrival. Information was collected for further investigation. • A Lopez deputy and a Public Works employee responded to a downed tree...
sanjuanjournal.com
New Auditor Natasha Warmenhoven sets up her goals
Newly elected San Juan County Auditor Natasha Warmenhoven had wanted to be a veterinarian. After high school she enrolled in a pre-vet program when reality sunk in that despite her love of animals, veterinarian work wasn’t her passion. “I signed up for community college classes. I took a bunch...
sanjuanjournal.com
Port of Friday Harbor listening session
Submitted by the Port of Friday Harbor. As part of the Port of Friday Harbor’s ongoing effort to increase communication with Islanders, Port Commissioners invite you to an in-person listening session on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10-11 a.m. at the Lime Kiln Café, Roche Harbor Resort. Commissioners look...
sanjuanjournal.com
Sheriff’s statement on Tyre Nichols
Last night, the Memphis Police Department released the video footage showing the horrific and disgusting acts of violence committed by five officers involved in this tragedy. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the senseless death of Tyre Nichols and extremely angered by the actions of these five officers. We are glad to see that these five officers were fired by the Memphis Police Department, arrested, booked into jail, and charged with murder. The actions of these officers do not represent the values and commitment to community policing in San Juan County. The actions of these officers have no place in the law enforcement profession or in our society and law enforcement has an obligation to make sure this does not continue to occur. All humans deserve the right to be treated with equity, dignity, and compassion and to be free of the fear of being mistreated or murdered by the law enforcement officers who are sworn to protect the sanctity of life. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is committed to serving our community by protecting the lives, rights, and property of all people through crime prevention and enforcement of the law with equity and dignity for all. Our sincerest condolences go out to Tyre Nichols, his family & friends, and every member of our communities affected by this senseless act of violence.
sanjuanjournal.com
Friday Harbor swimmers make a splash
Submitted by the San Juan Island Fitness and Aquatics Orcas. San Juan Island Fitness and Aquatics “Orcas” hosted the South Whidbey Island Stingrays for a swim meet on Saturday, Jan. 18. Over 60 swimmers ages 7 – 17 took part in the competition held at the fitness club pool in Friday Harbor.
