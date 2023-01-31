Read full article on original website
Housing shortage reaches critical mass
A home ensures stability, diversity and safety for community members. In San Juan County, affordable homes are becoming increasingly difficult to find. In 1948, the United States signed the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, recognizing adequate housing as a component of the human right to an adequate standard of living. However, housing once considered a human right is now more often treated as a commodity, slowly fraying the very fabric of communities across the nation.
Sheriff’s statement on Tyre Nichols
Last night, the Memphis Police Department released the video footage showing the horrific and disgusting acts of violence committed by five officers involved in this tragedy. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the senseless death of Tyre Nichols and extremely angered by the actions of these five officers. We are glad to see that these five officers were fired by the Memphis Police Department, arrested, booked into jail, and charged with murder. The actions of these officers do not represent the values and commitment to community policing in San Juan County. The actions of these officers have no place in the law enforcement profession or in our society and law enforcement has an obligation to make sure this does not continue to occur. All humans deserve the right to be treated with equity, dignity, and compassion and to be free of the fear of being mistreated or murdered by the law enforcement officers who are sworn to protect the sanctity of life. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is committed to serving our community by protecting the lives, rights, and property of all people through crime prevention and enforcement of the law with equity and dignity for all. Our sincerest condolences go out to Tyre Nichols, his family & friends, and every member of our communities affected by this senseless act of violence.
New Auditor Natasha Warmenhoven sets up her goals
Newly elected San Juan County Auditor Natasha Warmenhoven had wanted to be a veterinarian. After high school she enrolled in a pre-vet program when reality sunk in that despite her love of animals, veterinarian work wasn’t her passion. “I signed up for community college classes. I took a bunch...
Port of Friday Harbor listening session
Submitted by the Port of Friday Harbor. As part of the Port of Friday Harbor’s ongoing effort to increase communication with Islanders, Port Commissioners invite you to an in-person listening session on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10-11 a.m. at the Lime Kiln Café, Roche Harbor Resort. Commissioners look...
Friday Harbor swimmers make a splash
Submitted by the San Juan Island Fitness and Aquatics Orcas. San Juan Island Fitness and Aquatics “Orcas” hosted the South Whidbey Island Stingrays for a swim meet on Saturday, Jan. 18. Over 60 swimmers ages 7 – 17 took part in the competition held at the fitness club pool in Friday Harbor.
Two Friday Harbor High School art students selected in national art competition
Submitted by the San Juan Island School District. Congratulations to seniors Larissa Mauldin and Islay Ross whose artwork was selected by the National Art Honor Society to be included in their online exhibition. This is the first year Friday Harbor High School has entered this prestigious national art competition. Incredibly, two for the four students who submitted artwork were chosen.
