Chesterfield, MO

Chesterfield Mall | Shopping mall in Missouri

Chesterfield Mall (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Chesterfield) is a soon-to-be-defunct shopping mall in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the intersection of Interstate 64/U.S. Routes 40-61 and Clarkson Road (Route 340). The mall opened in 1976, built by Richard Jacobs. Chesterfield Mall presently includes about 30 shops, three restaurants, and an AMC Megaplex theater. The mall's three anchor stores are all vacant, the last having closed in November 2022.
Robert Louis Rosenfeld

Robert Louis Rosenfeld, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 29, 2023, surrounded by family. Beloved father of Robert L. (Emily) Rosenfeld, Jr. and Thomas P. (Dena Ladd) Rosenfeld, of St. Louis, and Michael A. (Bettina) Rosenfeld of Altadena, CA. Loving grandfather of Louis Rosenfeld, of St. Louis, Will Rosenfeld, of Los Angeles, CA, Jeremy Smith, of Washington, D. C., Theo Rosenfeld, of Atwater Village, CA, Max Rosenfeld, of Altadena, CA and Abby Rosenfeld, of St. Louis. Dear brother of Karole (the late Thomas) Green and Donald (Lynne) Rosenfeld, of St. Louis. Dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Man arrested for stealing $200K in construction equipment

A man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of construction equipment, and some cars, is now behind bars. Man arrested for stealing $200K in construction equipment. A man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of construction equipment, and some cars, is now behind bars. Officers search for suspect...
Families connect through tragedy to change Missouri laws

The family of a child who drowned at summer camp joined forces with families whose relatives died in a work zone crash. They confronted politicians to save others from their pain. Families connect through tragedy to change Missouri …. The family of a child who drowned at summer camp joined...
