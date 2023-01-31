Submitted by the Animal Protection Society – Friday Harbor. Hi, Hi, Hi! My name is…well, for right now, you can call me Stray #1389; once my “stray hold” is up, and the APS-FH Team is sure that I’m not someone’s pet, I’ll make my way to the adoption floor; then I’ll share my name with you! Cause the thing about my name is that me and the shelter humans are currently in the process of figuring it out.

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO