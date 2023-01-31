ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Housing shortage reaches critical mass

A home ensures stability, diversity and safety for community members. In San Juan County, affordable homes are becoming increasingly difficult to find. In 1948, the United States signed the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, recognizing adequate housing as a component of the human right to an adequate standard of living. However, housing once considered a human right is now more often treated as a commodity, slowly fraying the very fabric of communities across the nation.
Port of Friday Harbor listening session

Submitted by the Port of Friday Harbor. As part of the Port of Friday Harbor’s ongoing effort to increase communication with Islanders, Port Commissioners invite you to an in-person listening session on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10-11 a.m. at the Lime Kiln Café, Roche Harbor Resort. Commissioners look...
Meet Stray 138 – Pet of the Week

Submitted by the Animal Protection Society – Friday Harbor. Hi, Hi, Hi! My name is…well, for right now, you can call me Stray #1389; once my “stray hold” is up, and the APS-FH Team is sure that I’m not someone’s pet, I’ll make my way to the adoption floor; then I’ll share my name with you! Cause the thing about my name is that me and the shelter humans are currently in the process of figuring it out.
Friday Harbor swimmers make a splash

Submitted by the San Juan Island Fitness and Aquatics Orcas. San Juan Island Fitness and Aquatics “Orcas” hosted the South Whidbey Island Stingrays for a swim meet on Saturday, Jan. 18. Over 60 swimmers ages 7 – 17 took part in the competition held at the fitness club pool in Friday Harbor.
